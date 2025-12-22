Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

Tokyo comes alive this week with Christmas markets, sparkling illuminations, and a variety of seasonal treats. Most festivities wrap up after December 25, so don’t miss out. Here’s your guide to Tokyo weekly events from December 23–29!
Festivals and Seasonal Events
This Tokyo weekly events from December post features our top picks of holiday markets in the city. Here are some you should absolutely check out.
Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
Kick off your Tokyo Christmas adventure with a trip to this long-running German market. Take in the scent of spice and pine as you browse 10 festive shops loaded with ornaments, glasswork, and handmade toys. Don’t miss the hearty German sausages, mulled wine, and your chance to snag an exclusive market mug. Cheers to holiday memories!
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Roppongi Hills, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roponggi
- Website: Official Website
Yokohama Christmas Market
Yokohama’s Christmas Market is a sweet escape just outside Tokyo. Treat yourself to festive goods, cozy up with a Winter Chai or creamy drinking chocolate, and take in the views of the illuminated Christmas tree. One for your holiday bucket list!
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Venue: Yokohama Redbrick Warehouse, 1-1 Shin Minato, Naka, Yokohama (Map)
- Nearest station: Bashamichi
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Christmas Market 2025 in Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park
Craving a true European Christmas? Wander this market’s German-inspired stalls for mulled wine, craft beers, and premium gluhwein. Snack on hearty sausages and tasty treats, browse handmade decor, or join a festive craft workshop. It’s two venues for twice the fun!
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Venue: Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Refer to Venue
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas and Tokyo Skytree Town Christmas Market
Ready for a storybook holiday scene? The Tokyo Skytree area comes alive with festive lights and a European-style Christmas market. Watch the tower glow like a giant Christmas tree, sip mulled wine, bite into stollen and browse ornaments at the Skytree Town Market.
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: Time varies per section
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Skytree
- Website: Official Website
Marunouchi Street Park 2025 Winter
Looking for a festive street party? Then, Marunouchi Street Park Winter is your go-to. Champagne-gold lights, a massive lineup of 19 pop-up stalls and live music turn Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori into an open-air celebration.
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Along Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave. and Gyoko-dori Ave. between Tokyo station and the Imperial Palace, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Marunouchi
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Christmas Advent in Ueno
Ueno’s Christmas Advent is a quirky blend of European holiday traditions, sound, light and art. Stroll through the festive markets and illuminated streets for a full-sensory holiday adventure.
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Keisei Ueno
- Website: Official Website
Yebisu Garden Place Christmas Market
The market’s European-inspired backdrop sets the mood for festive food and drinks, seasonal decorations, and gift-worthy finds—all glowing under signature winter lights. Perfect for a relaxed evening stroll.
- Date: Until Dec. 25
- Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (holidays)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yebisu Marche, Yebisu Garden Place Clock Plaza, 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ebisu
- Website: Official Website
Live Music & Concerts
Countdown Japan 25/26
Ring in the new year in style! Countdown Japan 25/26 is a five-night non-stop party, live music and celebration to kick off your next adventure.
- Date: Dec. 27 – 31
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Prices vary per day
- Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)
- Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari
- Website: Official Website
Open Jam Session
Love, Peace and Soul Live Cafe’s Open Jam Session welcomes musicians of all kinds. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, here’s your chance to rock the night away.
- Date: Dec. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2000 + 2 drinks
- Venue: 1-5-6 Perfume Kyodo, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kyodo
- Website: Official Social Media
Special Christmas Evening with Elizabeth Bougerol (of Hot Sardines) and Her Band
Cotton Club is hosting a festive jazz night with Elizabeth Bougerol (of The Hot Sardines). Enjoy classic Christmas tunes alongside a special dinner course, a true treat for music lovers and foodies alike.
- Date: Dec. 23 – 25
- Time: Varies per day
- Entry fee: Prices start at ¥9900
- Venue: Cotton Club, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo
- Website: Official Website
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Winter Comiket
Celebrate winter and your favorite fandoms at one of the world’s largest fan conventions, where thousands of creators and fans come together for manga, anime and games. Expect thousands of doujinshi booths, elaborate costumes and a time to remember.
- Date: Dec. 30 -31
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥440 – ¥5,000
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Big Sight
- Website: Official website
Timeless Art Deco with Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry
This exhibition at Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum showcases Van Cleef & Arpels’ dazzling high jewelry and decorative pieces. It’s your chance to appreciate the design, craftsmanship and style that defined an era.
- Date: Until Jan. 18, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥700 – ¥1400
- Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, Main Building & Annex, 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shirokanedai
- Website: Official website
Top 30th Anniversary Thoughts of a Distant Window: Contemporary Japanese Photography
Volume 22 of Contemporary Japanese Photography at Tokyo Photographic Art Museum spotlights five up-and-coming artists with fresh takes on image-making. Expect intimate scenes, quiet stories and new perspectives on everyday life.
- Date: Until Jan. 18, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥700
- Venue: Tokyo Photographic Art Museum 3F, Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ebisu
- Website: Official website
Parties & Meetups
Tokyo Intl. Friends Party@ Shibuya
New in town or just want to expand your circle? Tokyo International Friends Party in Shibuya is your go-to for meeting locals, practicing Japanese, and making friends over drinks. It’s casual, fun, and open to all!
- Date: Dec. 23
- Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Entry fee: See meetup link for price ranges
- Venue: Perrys Bar, 7F 1-22-10 Jinnan Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Meetup
