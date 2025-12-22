Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

Celebrate the season in Tokyo with festive markets, music nights, pop culture happenings and more.

By Bianca Papa Dec 23, 2025 6 min read

Tokyo comes alive this week with Christmas markets, sparkling illuminations, and a variety of seasonal treats. Most festivities wrap up after December 25, so don’t miss out. Here’s your guide to Tokyo weekly events from December 23–29!

Festivals and Seasonal Events

This Tokyo weekly events from December post features our top picks of holiday markets in the city. Here are some you should absolutely check out.

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

Kick off your Tokyo Christmas adventure with a trip to this long-running German market. Take in the scent of spice and pine as you browse 10 festive shops loaded with ornaments, glasswork, and handmade toys. Don’t miss the hearty German sausages, mulled wine, and your chance to snag an exclusive market mug. Cheers to holiday memories!

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Roppongi Hills, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

: Roppongi Hills, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Roponggi

: Roponggi Website: Official Website

Yokohama Christmas Market

Yokohama’s Christmas Market is a sweet escape just outside Tokyo. Treat yourself to festive goods, cozy up with a Winter Chai or creamy drinking chocolate, and take in the views of the illuminated Christmas tree. One for your holiday bucket list!

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee : ¥500

: ¥500 Venue: Yokohama Redbrick Warehouse, 1-1 Shin Minato, Naka, Yokohama (Map)

Yokohama Redbrick Warehouse, 1-1 Shin Minato, Naka, Yokohama (Map) Nearest station : Bashamichi

: Bashamichi Website: Official Website

Tokyo Christmas Market 2025 in Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park

Craving a true European Christmas? Wander this market’s German-inspired stalls for mulled wine, craft beers, and premium gluhwein. Snack on hearty sausages and tasty treats, browse handmade decor, or join a festive craft workshop. It’s two venues for twice the fun!

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Entry fee : ¥500

: ¥500 Venue : Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park, Tokyo (Map)

: Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Refer to Venue

: Refer to Venue Website: Official Website

Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas and Tokyo Skytree Town Christmas Market

Ready for a storybook holiday scene? The Tokyo Skytree area comes alive with festive lights and a European-style Christmas market. Watch the tower glow like a giant Christmas tree, sip mulled wine, bite into stollen and browse ornaments at the Skytree Town Market.

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : Time varies per section

: Time varies per section Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tokyo Skytree

: Tokyo Skytree Website: Official Website

Marunouchi Street Park 2025 Winter

Looking for a festive street party? Then, Marunouchi Street Park Winter is your go-to. Champagne-gold lights, a massive lineup of 19 pop-up stalls and live music turn Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori into an open-air celebration.

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Along Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave. and Gyoko-dori Ave. between Tokyo station and the Imperial Palace, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

: Along Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave. and Gyoko-dori Ave. between Tokyo station and the Imperial Palace, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Marunouchi

: Marunouchi Website: Official Website

Tokyo Christmas Advent in Ueno

Ueno’s Christmas Advent is a quirky blend of European holiday traditions, sound, light and art. Stroll through the festive markets and illuminated streets for a full-sensory holiday adventure.

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Keisei Ueno

: Keisei Ueno Website: Official Website

Yebisu Garden Place Christmas Market

The market’s European-inspired backdrop sets the mood for festive food and drinks, seasonal decorations, and gift-worthy finds—all glowing under signature winter lights. Perfect for a relaxed evening stroll.

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (holidays)

: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (holidays) Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Yebisu Marche, Yebisu Garden Place Clock Plaza, 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

: Yebisu Marche, Yebisu Garden Place Clock Plaza, 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Ebisu

: Ebisu Website: Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

Countdown Japan 25/26

Ring in the new year in style! Countdown Japan 25/26 is a five-night non-stop party, live music and celebration to kick off your next adventure.

Date: Dec. 27 – 31

Dec. 27 – 31 Time: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Entry fee: Prices vary per day

Prices vary per day Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)

Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map) Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari

Kaihin-Makuhari Website: Official Website

Open Jam Session

Love, Peace and Soul Live Cafe’s Open Jam Session welcomes musicians of all kinds. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, here’s your chance to rock the night away.

Date: Dec. 25

Dec. 25 Time : 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Entry fee : ¥2000 + 2 drinks

: ¥2000 + 2 drinks Venue : 1-5-6 Perfume Kyodo, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

: 1-5-6 Perfume Kyodo, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Kyodo

: Kyodo Website: Official Social Media

Special Christmas Evening with Elizabeth Bougerol (of Hot Sardines) and Her Band

Cotton Club is hosting a festive jazz night with Elizabeth Bougerol (of The Hot Sardines). Enjoy classic Christmas tunes alongside a special dinner course, a true treat for music lovers and foodies alike.

Date : Dec. 23 – 25

: Dec. 23 – 25 Time : Varies per day

: Varies per day Entry fee : Prices start at ¥9900

: Prices start at ¥9900 Venue : Cotton Club, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

: Cotton Club, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tokyo

: Tokyo Website: Official Website

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Winter Comiket

Celebrate winter and your favorite fandoms at one of the world’s largest fan conventions, where thousands of creators and fans come together for manga, anime and games. Expect thousands of doujinshi booths, elaborate costumes and a time to remember.

Date: Dec. 30 -31

Dec. 30 -31 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee : ¥440 – ¥5,000

: ¥440 – ¥5,000 Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tokyo Big Sight

Tokyo Big Sight Website: Official website

Timeless Art Deco with Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry

This exhibition at Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum showcases Van Cleef & Arpels’ dazzling high jewelry and decorative pieces. It’s your chance to appreciate the design, craftsmanship and style that defined an era.

Date: Until Jan. 18, 2026

Until Jan. 18, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee : ¥700 – ¥1400

: ¥700 – ¥1400 Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, Main Building & Annex, 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, Main Building & Annex, 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shirokanedai

Shirokanedai Website: Official website

Top 30th Anniversary Thoughts of a Distant Window: Contemporary Japanese Photography

Volume 22 of Contemporary Japanese Photography at Tokyo Photographic Art Museum spotlights five up-and-coming artists with fresh takes on image-making. Expect intimate scenes, quiet stories and new perspectives on everyday life.

Date: Until Jan. 18, 2026

Until Jan. 18, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee : ¥700

: ¥700 Venue: Tokyo Photographic Art Museum 3F, Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum 3F, Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ebisu

Ebisu Website: Official website

Parties & Meetups

Tokyo Intl. Friends Party@ Shibuya

New in town or just want to expand your circle? Tokyo International Friends Party in Shibuya is your go-to for meeting locals, practicing Japanese, and making friends over drinks. It’s casual, fun, and open to all!

Date : Dec. 23

: Dec. 23 Time : 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Entry fee : See meetup link for price ranges

: See meetup link for price ranges Venue : Perrys Bar, 7F 1-22-10 Jinnan Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

: Perrys Bar, 7F 1-22-10 Jinnan Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Shibuya

: Shibuya Website: Official Meetup

What did you think of our Tokyo weekly events from December round-up? Let us know in the comments!