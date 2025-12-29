Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

Whether you’re after late-night dancing, traditional Hatsumode or unforgettable views, there’s something for everyone as the city rings in 2026.

By Bianca Papa Dec 30, 2025 7 min read

Tokyo is bursting with New Year’s energy, from sparkling countdown parties to festive temple visits. Let this Tokyo weekly events for December to January post serve as your guide.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Hatsumode

It wouldn’t be a Tokyo weekly events for December to January post if we didn’t mention the first shrine visit of the year. Kick off the New Year the traditional way at Japan’s Hatsumode. Wander shrine grounds like Senso-ji or Meiji Jingu, where vibrant decorations, festive stalls and the scent of incense set the scene. Toss a coin, make a wish and revel in the lively energy as locals and visitors celebrate the year ahead.

Date : Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 (New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day)

: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 (New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day) Time: Temple typically open 24 hours, though stalls and special activities often run 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Temple typically open 24 hours, though stalls and special activities often run 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Several shrines and temples (e.g. Sensoji Temple, Meiji Jingu or Kanda Myojin)

: Several shrines and temples (e.g. Sensoji Temple, Meiji Jingu or Kanda Myojin) Nearest station : Varies by shrine (e.g. Asakusa station for Sensoji, Harajuku station for Meiji Jingu)

: Varies by shrine (e.g. Asakusa station for Sensoji, Harajuku station for Meiji Jingu) Website: Rakuten Guide to Hatsumode

Yokohama Night Flowers

Watch fireworks burst over the harbor. Stroll the lively waterfront, take in the glowing displays and celebrate the new year with thousands of locals at this free, open-air event.

Date : Dec. 31 (event continues in January)

: Dec. 31 (event continues in January) Time: 7 p.m. – 7:05 p.m.

7 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Refer to the website for specific locations (Map)

: Refer to the website for specific locations (Map) Nearest station : Refer to Venue

: Refer to Venue Website: Official Website

Shinjuku Neon Walk & Happy New Year Tokyo 2026

Dive into the New Year with a neon twist! Shinjuku’s Chuo-dori comes alive with interactive light installations like “Transformirror,” glowing “Lucky Neon Art” and “Light Seeds” that respond to your movements. Snap photos at neon-lit food stalls, join the Shinjuku Neon Stamp Rally for prizes and registered guests can catch the event’s special New Year’s Eve countdown celebration.

Date : Dec. 31 (New Year Tokyo 2026) – until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk)

: Dec. 31 (New Year Tokyo 2026) – until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk) Time: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily with lighting on Dec. 31 continuing until 1 a.m.

4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily with lighting on Dec. 31 continuing until 1 a.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

: Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tochomae

: Tochomae Website: Official Website

Oji Inari-jinja Shrine Fox Parade

Step into a surreal festival as hundreds of participants dressed as foxes parade through the streets. Lanterns glow, costumes shimmer and the enchanting mix of folklore and street celebration surrounds you.

Date : Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 Time: Parade starts around midnight

Parade starts around midnight Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Oji Inari-jinja Shrine, 1-12-26 Kishimachi, Kita, Tokyo (Map)

: Oji Inari-jinja Shrine, 1-12-26 Kishimachi, Kita, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Oji

: Oji Website: Official Website

Hanayashiki Countdown

Ring in 2026 at Japan’s oldest amusement park! Asakusa Hanayashiki comes alive with sparkling lights, thrilling rides and an atmosphere perfect for families and friends. Festival snacks like warm soups and takoyaki keep you fueled while the Zodiac Horse stuffed animal lottery and Panda Car merchandise add a playful touch to the yearly celebration.

Date : Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (last entrance 11:59 p.m.)

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (last entrance 11:59 p.m.) Entry fee : ¥4,500

: ¥4,500 Venue : Asakusa Hanayashiki, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

: Asakusa Hanayashiki, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Asakusa

: Asakusa Website: Official Website

Tokyo Midtown New Year 2026

Enjoy free sake for the first visitors, watch lively lion dance performances and try your luck at the oversized interactive “Big Fukuwarai” (traditional Japanese game). Relax in a New Year-themed tea corner, get a custom calligraphy New Year’s card and listen to traditional Japanese music.

Date : Jan. 2 – 4

: Jan. 2 – 4 Time: Varies by Activity

Varies by Activity Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Tokyo Midtown, Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

: Tokyo Midtown, Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Roppongi

: Roppongi Website: Official Website

Champagne Pommery × Marunouchi House “Sante! Holiday Nights”

Toast the season with a festive mini glass of Pommery Brut Royal at Marunouchi House. Add a touch of elegance to your New Year festivities, but hurry as this special treat is only while supplies last.

Date : Through Jan. 4 ( Jan. 2 for mini glass)

: Through Jan. 4 ( Jan. 2 for mini glass) Time : While supplies last; check venue hours

: While supplies last; check venue hours Entry fee : Free (one mini glass per person)

: Free (one mini glass per person) Venue : Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)

: Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tokyo

: Tokyo Website: Official Website

Tsukiji Hongwanji New Year’s Celebration

Begin the year surrounded by community and tradition at Tsukiji Hongwanji. On New Year’s Eve, ring the portable joya no kane (midnight bell) and join the New Year’s Day morning service, make your first offering of the year and receive seasonal treats like mikan oranges and kagami mochi.

Date : Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve Service) Jan. 1 from 6:30 a.m. (New Year’s Day Service )

: Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve Service) Jan. 1 from 6:30 a.m. (New Year’s Day Service Time : 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily

: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Tsukiji Hongwanji, 3-15-1 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

: Tsukiji Hongwanji, 3-15-1 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tsukiji

: Tsukiji Website: Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

Countdown Japan 25/26

Count down to the new year in style! Countdown Japan 25/26 is five nights of non-stop parties, live music and celebrations to kick off your next adventure.

Date: Dec. 27 – 31

Dec. 27 – 31 Time: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Entry fee: Prices vary per day

Prices vary per day Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)

Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map) Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari

Kaihin-Makuhari Website: Official Website

Womb Presents New Year Countdown to 2026

Usher in good vibes among international DJs and a packed dance floor. Expect pounding beats, high-energy lighting and a true club countdown atmosphere. This is where night owls go to start the year loud.

Date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 Time: 9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Entry fee: ¥6,000

¥6,000 Venue: Womb, 2-16 Maruyama, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Womb, 2-16 Maruyama, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Official Website

Liquidroom Presents New Year Festival 2026

It’s a high-energy night at Liquidroom in Ebisu, where four floors pulse with Japan’s top alternative and electronic music. Dance to live music, DJ performances and genre-defying acts that capture the cutting edge of the city’s music scene.

Date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Entry fee: ¥6,000 – ¥8,000 + drink charge

¥6,000 – ¥8,000 + drink charge Venue: Liquidroom, 3-16-6 Higashi, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Liquidroom, 3-16-6 Higashi, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ebisu

Ebisu Website: Official Website

TK Nightclub’s New Year’s Countdown Party

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of Shibuya at TK Nightclub, where DJs and performers turn the night into a nonstop dance party. Experience a high-energy countdown with music, lights and live entertainment that will carry you straight into 2026.

Date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Entry fee: Prices Vary

Prices Vary Venue: TK Nightclub, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

TK Nightclub, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Official Website

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Winter Comiket

Spend winter with your favorite fandoms at one of the world’s largest fan conventions, where thousands of creators and fans come together for manga, anime and games. Expect thousands of doujinshi booths, elaborate costumes and a time to remember.

Date: Dec. 30 -31

Dec. 30 -31 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee : ¥440 – ¥5,000

: ¥440 – ¥5,000 Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tokyo Big Sight

Tokyo Big Sight Website: Official website

New Year’s Celebration at the Tokyo National Museum

Welcome 2026 surrounded by art and history at the Tokyo National Museum. Explore special New Year exhibitions, enjoy limited-time special performances, and don’t miss out on this perfect outing for families, visitors and art lovers looking to blend New Year celebrations with a touch of tradition.

Date: Jan. 1 – 25

Jan. 1 – 25 Time: Varies per event

Varies per event Entry fee : ¥1,000 (adults), ¥500 (university students), free for high school students, children and those 70+

: ¥1,000 (adults), ¥500 (university students), free for high school students, children and those 70+ Venue: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official website

Parties & Meetups

Meiji Shrine New Year Visit & Omotesando Walk

Take a serene stroll through Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine, one of the city’s most iconic spots for Hatsumode. Make your first wishes of the year and celebrate the warm, traditional New Year atmosphere with new friends.

Date : Jan. 1

: Jan. 1 Time : 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (may be extended depending on group pace)

: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (may be extended depending on group pace) Entry fee : ¥1,000 (cash only)

: ¥1,000 (cash only) Venue : JR Harajuku station – Omotesando Exit (Meetup point) (Map)

: JR Harajuku station – Omotesando Exit (Meetup point) (Map) Nearest station : Harajuku

: Harajuku Website: Official Meetup

Marunouchi House New Year Celebration 2025–2026

Celebrate the turn of the year at Marunouchi House with this energetic J Pop & disco countdown party. Dance the night away to classic hits and disco grooves as you welcome 2026 in style.

Date : Dec. 31 (countdown)

: Dec. 31 (countdown) Time : Varies, countdown party starts late evening

: Varies, countdown party starts late evening Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)

: Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tokyo

: Tokyo Website: Official Website

