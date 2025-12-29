Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

Tokyo is bursting with New Year’s energy, from sparkling countdown parties to festive temple visits. Let this Tokyo weekly events for December to January post serve as your guide.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Hatsumode
It wouldn’t be a Tokyo weekly events for December to January post if we didn’t mention the first shrine visit of the year. Kick off the New Year the traditional way at Japan’s Hatsumode. Wander shrine grounds like Senso-ji or Meiji Jingu, where vibrant decorations, festive stalls and the scent of incense set the scene. Toss a coin, make a wish and revel in the lively energy as locals and visitors celebrate the year ahead.
- Date: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 (New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day)
- Time: Temple typically open 24 hours, though stalls and special activities often run 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Several shrines and temples (e.g. Sensoji Temple, Meiji Jingu or Kanda Myojin)
- Nearest station: Varies by shrine (e.g. Asakusa station for Sensoji, Harajuku station for Meiji Jingu)
- Website: Rakuten Guide to Hatsumode
Yokohama Night Flowers
Watch fireworks burst over the harbor. Stroll the lively waterfront, take in the glowing displays and celebrate the new year with thousands of locals at this free, open-air event.
- Date: Dec. 31 (event continues in January)
- Time: 7 p.m. – 7:05 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Refer to the website for specific locations (Map)
- Nearest station: Refer to Venue
- Website: Official Website
Shinjuku Neon Walk & Happy New Year Tokyo 2026
Dive into the New Year with a neon twist! Shinjuku’s Chuo-dori comes alive with interactive light installations like “Transformirror,” glowing “Lucky Neon Art” and “Light Seeds” that respond to your movements. Snap photos at neon-lit food stalls, join the Shinjuku Neon Stamp Rally for prizes and registered guests can catch the event’s special New Year’s Eve countdown celebration.
- Date: Dec. 31 (New Year Tokyo 2026) – until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily with lighting on Dec. 31 continuing until 1 a.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tochomae
- Website: Official Website
Oji Inari-jinja Shrine Fox Parade
Step into a surreal festival as hundreds of participants dressed as foxes parade through the streets. Lanterns glow, costumes shimmer and the enchanting mix of folklore and street celebration surrounds you.
- Date: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
- Time: Parade starts around midnight
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Oji Inari-jinja Shrine, 1-12-26 Kishimachi, Kita, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Oji
- Website: Official Website
Hanayashiki Countdown
Ring in 2026 at Japan’s oldest amusement park! Asakusa Hanayashiki comes alive with sparkling lights, thrilling rides and an atmosphere perfect for families and friends. Festival snacks like warm soups and takoyaki keep you fueled while the Zodiac Horse stuffed animal lottery and Panda Car merchandise add a playful touch to the yearly celebration.
- Date: Dec. 31 – Jan. 1
- Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (last entrance 11:59 p.m.)
- Entry fee: ¥4,500
- Venue: Asakusa Hanayashiki, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Midtown New Year 2026
Enjoy free sake for the first visitors, watch lively lion dance performances and try your luck at the oversized interactive “Big Fukuwarai” (traditional Japanese game). Relax in a New Year-themed tea corner, get a custom calligraphy New Year’s card and listen to traditional Japanese music.
- Date: Jan. 2 – 4
- Time: Varies by Activity
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo Midtown, Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official Website
Champagne Pommery × Marunouchi House “Sante! Holiday Nights”
Toast the season with a festive mini glass of Pommery Brut Royal at Marunouchi House. Add a touch of elegance to your New Year festivities, but hurry as this special treat is only while supplies last.
- Date: Through Jan. 4 ( Jan. 2 for mini glass)
- Time: While supplies last; check venue hours
- Entry fee: Free (one mini glass per person)
- Venue: Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo
- Website: Official Website
Tsukiji Hongwanji New Year’s Celebration
Begin the year surrounded by community and tradition at Tsukiji Hongwanji. On New Year’s Eve, ring the portable joya no kane (midnight bell) and join the New Year’s Day morning service, make your first offering of the year and receive seasonal treats like mikan oranges and kagami mochi.
- Date: Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve Service) Jan. 1 from 6:30 a.m. (New Year’s Day Service)
- Time: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tsukiji Hongwanji, 3-15-1 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tsukiji
- Website: Official Website
Live Music & Concerts
Countdown Japan 25/26
Count down to the new year in style! Countdown Japan 25/26 is five nights of non-stop parties, live music and celebrations to kick off your next adventure.
- Date: Dec. 27 – 31
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Prices vary per day
- Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)
- Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari
- Website: Official Website
Womb Presents New Year Countdown to 2026
Usher in good vibes among international DJs and a packed dance floor. Expect pounding beats, high-energy lighting and a true club countdown atmosphere. This is where night owls go to start the year loud.
- Date: Dec. 31
- Time: 9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.
- Entry fee: ¥6,000
- Venue: Womb, 2-16 Maruyama, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Website
Liquidroom Presents New Year Festival 2026
It’s a high-energy night at Liquidroom in Ebisu, where four floors pulse with Japan’s top alternative and electronic music. Dance to live music, DJ performances and genre-defying acts that capture the cutting edge of the city’s music scene.
- Date: Dec. 31
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥6,000 – ¥8,000 + drink charge
- Venue: Liquidroom, 3-16-6 Higashi, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ebisu
- Website: Official Website
TK Nightclub’s New Year’s Countdown Party
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of Shibuya at TK Nightclub, where DJs and performers turn the night into a nonstop dance party. Experience a high-energy countdown with music, lights and live entertainment that will carry you straight into 2026.
- Date: Dec. 31
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Prices Vary
- Venue: TK Nightclub, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Website
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Winter Comiket
Spend winter with your favorite fandoms at one of the world’s largest fan conventions, where thousands of creators and fans come together for manga, anime and games. Expect thousands of doujinshi booths, elaborate costumes and a time to remember.
- Date: Dec. 30 -31
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥440 – ¥5,000
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Big Sight
- Website: Official website
New Year’s Celebration at the Tokyo National Museum
Welcome 2026 surrounded by art and history at the Tokyo National Museum. Explore special New Year exhibitions, enjoy limited-time special performances, and don’t miss out on this perfect outing for families, visitors and art lovers looking to blend New Year celebrations with a touch of tradition.
- Date: Jan. 1 – 25
- Time: Varies per event
- Entry fee: ¥1,000 (adults), ¥500 (university students), free for high school students, children and those 70+
- Venue: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: Official website
Parties & Meetups
Meiji Shrine New Year Visit & Omotesando Walk
Take a serene stroll through Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine, one of the city’s most iconic spots for Hatsumode. Make your first wishes of the year and celebrate the warm, traditional New Year atmosphere with new friends.
- Date: Jan. 1
- Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (may be extended depending on group pace)
- Entry fee: ¥1,000 (cash only)
- Venue: JR Harajuku station – Omotesando Exit (Meetup point) (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku
- Website: Official Meetup
Marunouchi House New Year Celebration 2025–2026
Celebrate the turn of the year at Marunouchi House with this energetic J Pop & disco countdown party. Dance the night away to classic hits and disco grooves as you welcome 2026 in style.
- Date: Dec. 31 (countdown)
- Time: Varies, countdown party starts late evening
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Marunouchi House, Chiyoda, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo
- Website: Official Website
