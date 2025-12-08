Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

A fresh lineup of creative, community-driven events with a dash of adventure.

This week in Tokyo brings a fresh lineup of events that mix creativity, community and a bit of adventure. Check out this Tokyo weekly events for Dec. 9-15, 2025 and find your next grand plan. Be sure to come back next week as well, as Tokyo approaches the holiday season.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Tokyo Coffee Festival 2025 Winter

The festival brings together top coffee roasters from Japan and across Asia. Sample a wide range of specialty brews, explore food trucks, browse unique goods and meet roasters from Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, China and more. Find unique merchandise like heat-resistant mugs and coffee-focused zines in this event celebrating all things coffee-related.

Date: Dec. 13 – 14, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: United Nations University Courtyard, 5-53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Omotesando

Website: https://tokyocoffeefestival.co/

Setagaya Boroichi Market

Step into one of Tokyo’s oldest traditions as nearly 700 vendors fill the streets with daily goods, antiques, toys, plants and other treasures that reflect the market’s centuries-old roots. Shop for antiques, handicrafts, food and more and indulge in freshly made daikan mochi, a local favorite. For something uniquely Japanese, take part in this valuable living tradition officially designated as an Intangible Folk Cultural Property.

Date: Dec. 15 – 16, 2025

Time: 9 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kamimachi

Website: https://www.city.setagaya.lg.jp/02072/10108.html

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

This long-running market features 10 shops filled with authentic German ornaments, spice decorations, glasswork and handmade toys. Savor German craft beer, handmade sausages, hot dogs, goulash, mulled wine and Weisswurst prepared by certified craftspeople. Pick up exclusive market mugs and enjoy weekday lunch sets for even more ways to experience the German Christmas atmosphere.

Date: Until Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue : O-Yane Plaza, Roppongi Hills, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roponggi

Website: https://www.roppongihills.com/sp/christmashills/101/

Azabudai Hills Christmas Market

Azabudai Hills’ Christmas returns with seventeen shops filling the plaza with festive eats, handmade décor and exclusive Christmas goods. Browse limited-edition ornaments and aroma gifts, then warm up with raclette, crepes, vegan soups, mulled wine and hot chocolate. A giant fir tree glows with five lighting styles as you enjoy Christmas treats, special merch and family-friendly events like Santa pop-ups and a children’s choir mini-concert.

Date: until Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Central Plaza, Azabudai Hills Arena & lawn, Azabudai, Minato Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kamiyacho

Website: https://www.azabudai-hills.com/sp/christmashills/201/

Live Music & Concerts

Japan Cumbia Festival 2025

Legendary cumbia bands and Latin musicians from Japan and around the world come together for a full-scale fiesta. Dance to live music from artists all the way from the UK, Mexico, Argentina and Japan while top DJs fire up the floor with Latin, cumbia and global beats. Enjoy visuals, food and pop-up shops that turn the venue into a South American–style party.

Date: Dec. 14, 2025

Dec. 14, 2025 Time: 1:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.

1:30 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: ¥5,000–¥5,500 (+1 Day)

¥5,000–¥5,500 (+1 Day) Venue: Shinjuku Marz, 2-45-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)

Shinjuku Marz, 2-45-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: http://www.japonicus.com/index.html

Circus’ Beginning Presents VKTM

VKTM arrives in Japan for the first time, bringing the high-energy Dubstep/Riddim sound that has taken festivals like Lost Lands by storm. The event fills both floors of Circus with a stacked lineup of B2B sets (Back-to-Back DJ performances, when two or more DJs play together) and DJs from the local Bass scene, making it a lively year-end gathering for fans. It’s the final Beginning party of the year and a chance to celebrate 2025 with the community.

Date: Dec. 14, 2025

Dec. 14, 2025 Time: 2 P.M. – 9 P.M.

2 P.M. – 9 P.M. Entry fee: Early Bird ¥2,700 + ¥800/1D / Advance ¥2,900 + ¥800/1D

Early Bird ¥2,700 + ¥800/1D / Advance ¥2,900 + ¥800/1D Venue : Circus, 1-1-16 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

: Circus, 1-1-16 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurikamome/Daiba

Yurikamome/Daiba Website: https://circus-tokyo.jp/event/beginning-presents-vktm/

National Museum of Western Art Christmas Carols

For those wanting a bit of Christmas spirit in Tokyo, the National Museum of Western Art is showcasing two days of acapella Christmas concerts. Not only will there be a range of songs, but the performance is also free and no reservations are needed.

Date: Dec. 14 and 15, 2025

Dec. 14 and 15, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 11:40 A.M., 3 P.M. – 3:40 P.M.

11 A.M. – 11:40 A.M., 3 P.M. – 3:40 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: National Museum of Western Art, Main Building, Lounge Area, 7-7 Uenokoen, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

National Museum of Western Art, Main Building, Lounge Area, 7-7 Uenokoen, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: https://www.nmwa.go.jp/en/events/christmas-program.html#workshops

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Detective Conan Escape Room

Team up with Detective Conan as a routine rescue training test suddenly turns into a real crisis orchestrated by a hidden culprit. Investigate clues, communicate by wireless radio with Conan and the Nagano Prefectural Police, and race to stop a planted time bomb before it detonates. Immerse yourself in an original post-movie story where you follow signals, uncover the culprit’s motive and escape before the countdown hits zero.

Date: Until Dec. 21, 2025

Until Dec. 21, 2025 Time: Game start varies by day

Game start varies by day Entry fee: ¥3,600 (Tickets)

¥3,600 (Tickets) Venue: 1-9-7 Kichijoji Honmachi, Musashino City, Tokyo (Map)

1-9-7 Kichijoji Honmachi, Musashino City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Inokashira Koen

Inokashira Koen Website: https://realdgame.jp/s/conan2025/

Van Gogh’s Home: The Painter’s Legacy, the Family Collection, the Ongoing Story

Van Gogh’s legacy takes center stage at this exhibition, where more than 30 masterpieces and four personal letters from the family collection reveal how his art was preserved and passed down. Explore the story of Theo, Jo and Vincent Willem as their stewardship shapes the foundation that ultimately becomes the Van Gogh Museum.

Date: Dec. 10 – 22, 2025

Dec. 10 – 22, 2025 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M.

9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,300 (Adults) ¥1,300 (University Students) ¥1,600 (Seniors 65 & Over), High School Students & Under Free

¥2,300 (Adults) ¥1,300 (University Students) ¥1,600 (Seniors 65 & Over), High School Students & Under Free Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: https://www.tobikan.jp/en/exhibition/2025_vangogh.html

Parties & Meetups

Yokohama English Book Club First Meetup

Meet fellow readers at the Yokohama English Book Club’s first meetup and dive into a discussion of How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu.

Date: Dec. 11, 2025

Dec. 11, 2025 Time: 7 P.M. – 8 P.M

7 P.M. – 8 P.M Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Meet at Yokohama Station (Map)

Meet at Yokohama Station (Map) Nearest station: Yokohama

Yokohama Website:https://www.meetup.com/yokohama-english-book-club/events/312004376/?recId=094b0b0d-877d-4f8d-91c3-51539268ba38&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=ee678145-f33e-42e5-a8ee-30a8f3747992&eventOrigin=find_page%24inPerson

Tokyo Dev’s Tokyo Tech Jobs Night

Startups take center stage at Tokyo Tech Jobs Night and actively seek developers, designers, product managers and other tech professionals ready to shape the next wave of innovation. Hear focused company pitches, network with fellow professionals and hiring managers and enjoy drinks in a lively environment designed for real career moves.

Date: Dec. 10, 2025

Dec. 10, 2025 Time: 5 PM–9 PM

5 PM–9 PM Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Tokyo Innovation Base, 2F SusHi Tech Square, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Innovation Base, 2F SusHi Tech Square, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tokyo

Tokyo Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-jp/devjapan/events/311629403/

