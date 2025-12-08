Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

This week in Tokyo brings a fresh lineup of events that mix creativity, community and a bit of adventure. Check out this Tokyo weekly events for Dec. 9-15, 2025 and find your next grand plan. Be sure to come back next week as well, as Tokyo approaches the holiday season.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Tokyo Coffee Festival 2025 Winter
The festival brings together top coffee roasters from Japan and across Asia. Sample a wide range of specialty brews, explore food trucks, browse unique goods and meet roasters from Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, China and more. Find unique merchandise like heat-resistant mugs and coffee-focused zines in this event celebrating all things coffee-related.
- Date: Dec. 13 – 14, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: United Nations University Courtyard, 5-53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Omotesando
- Website: https://tokyocoffeefestival.co/
Setagaya Boroichi Market
Step into one of Tokyo’s oldest traditions as nearly 700 vendors fill the streets with daily goods, antiques, toys, plants and other treasures that reflect the market’s centuries-old roots. Shop for antiques, handicrafts, food and more and indulge in freshly made daikan mochi, a local favorite. For something uniquely Japanese, take part in this valuable living tradition officially designated as an Intangible Folk Cultural Property.
- Date: Dec. 15 – 16, 2025
- Time: 9 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kamimachi
- Website: https://www.city.setagaya.lg.jp/02072/10108.html
Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
This long-running market features 10 shops filled with authentic German ornaments, spice decorations, glasswork and handmade toys. Savor German craft beer, handmade sausages, hot dogs, goulash, mulled wine and Weisswurst prepared by certified craftspeople. Pick up exclusive market mugs and enjoy weekday lunch sets for even more ways to experience the German Christmas atmosphere.
- Date: Until Dec. 25, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue : O-Yane Plaza, Roppongi Hills, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roponggi
- Website: https://www.roppongihills.com/sp/christmashills/101/
Azabudai Hills Christmas Market
Azabudai Hills’ Christmas returns with seventeen shops filling the plaza with festive eats, handmade décor and exclusive Christmas goods. Browse limited-edition ornaments and aroma gifts, then warm up with raclette, crepes, vegan soups, mulled wine and hot chocolate. A giant fir tree glows with five lighting styles as you enjoy Christmas treats, special merch and family-friendly events like Santa pop-ups and a children’s choir mini-concert.
- Date: until Dec. 25, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Central Plaza, Azabudai Hills Arena & lawn, Azabudai, Minato Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kamiyacho
- Website: https://www.azabudai-hills.com/sp/christmashills/201/
Live Music & Concerts
Japan Cumbia Festival 2025
Legendary cumbia bands and Latin musicians from Japan and around the world come together for a full-scale fiesta. Dance to live music from artists all the way from the UK, Mexico, Argentina and Japan while top DJs fire up the floor with Latin, cumbia and global beats. Enjoy visuals, food and pop-up shops that turn the venue into a South American–style party.
- Date: Dec. 14, 2025
- Time: 1:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥5,000–¥5,500 (+1 Day)
- Venue: Shinjuku Marz, 2-45-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: http://www.japonicus.com/index.html
Circus’ Beginning Presents VKTM
VKTM arrives in Japan for the first time, bringing the high-energy Dubstep/Riddim sound that has taken festivals like Lost Lands by storm. The event fills both floors of Circus with a stacked lineup of B2B sets (Back-to-Back DJ performances, when two or more DJs play together) and DJs from the local Bass scene, making it a lively year-end gathering for fans. It’s the final Beginning party of the year and a chance to celebrate 2025 with the community.
- Date: Dec. 14, 2025
- Time: 2 P.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Early Bird ¥2,700 + ¥800/1D / Advance ¥2,900 + ¥800/1D
- Venue: Circus, 1-1-16 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yurikamome/Daiba
- Website: https://circus-tokyo.jp/event/beginning-presents-vktm/
National Museum of Western Art Christmas Carols
For those wanting a bit of Christmas spirit in Tokyo, the National Museum of Western Art is showcasing two days of acapella Christmas concerts. Not only will there be a range of songs, but the performance is also free and no reservations are needed.
- Date: Dec. 14 and 15, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 11:40 A.M., 3 P.M. – 3:40 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: National Museum of Western Art, Main Building, Lounge Area, 7-7 Uenokoen, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: https://www.nmwa.go.jp/en/events/christmas-program.html#workshops
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Detective Conan Escape Room
Team up with Detective Conan as a routine rescue training test suddenly turns into a real crisis orchestrated by a hidden culprit. Investigate clues, communicate by wireless radio with Conan and the Nagano Prefectural Police, and race to stop a planted time bomb before it detonates. Immerse yourself in an original post-movie story where you follow signals, uncover the culprit’s motive and escape before the countdown hits zero.
- Date: Until Dec. 21, 2025
- Time: Game start varies by day
- Entry fee: ¥3,600 (Tickets)
- Venue: 1-9-7 Kichijoji Honmachi, Musashino City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Inokashira Koen
- Website: https://realdgame.jp/s/conan2025/
Van Gogh’s Home: The Painter’s Legacy, the Family Collection, the Ongoing Story
Van Gogh’s legacy takes center stage at this exhibition, where more than 30 masterpieces and four personal letters from the family collection reveal how his art was preserved and passed down. Explore the story of Theo, Jo and Vincent Willem as their stewardship shapes the foundation that ultimately becomes the Van Gogh Museum.
- Date: Dec. 10 – 22, 2025
- Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,300 (Adults) ¥1,300 (University Students) ¥1,600 (Seniors 65 & Over), High School Students & Under Free
- Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: https://www.tobikan.jp/en/exhibition/2025_vangogh.html
Parties & Meetups
Yokohama English Book Club First Meetup
Meet fellow readers at the Yokohama English Book Club’s first meetup and dive into a discussion of How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu.
- Date: Dec. 11, 2025
- Time: 7 P.M. – 8 P.M
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Meet at Yokohama Station (Map)
- Nearest station: Yokohama
- Website:https://www.meetup.com/yokohama-english-book-club/events/312004376/?recId=094b0b0d-877d-4f8d-91c3-51539268ba38&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=ee678145-f33e-42e5-a8ee-30a8f3747992&eventOrigin=find_page%24inPerson
Tokyo Dev’s Tokyo Tech Jobs Night
Startups take center stage at Tokyo Tech Jobs Night and actively seek developers, designers, product managers and other tech professionals ready to shape the next wave of innovation. Hear focused company pitches, network with fellow professionals and hiring managers and enjoy drinks in a lively environment designed for real career moves.
- Date: Dec. 10, 2025
- Time: 5 PM–9 PM
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo Innovation Base, 2F SusHi Tech Square, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-jp/devjapan/events/311629403/
That’s a wrap for this Tokyo Weekly Events for Dec. post! Do you have a favorite event or hidden gem that we missed? Share it below in the comments!
