Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

By Bianca Papa Jan 13, 2026 4 min read

From quirky local traditions to massive music festivals, this Tokyo weekly events for January post has it all. Get ready to dive into the city’s most memorable happenings.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Starting this Tokyo weekly events for January post strong with a few must-see markets and festivals.

Setagaya Boroichi Market

Browse one of Tokyo’s largest and oldest flea markets, with over 700 vendors selling antiques, secondhand goods, handicrafts, religious items and local food. Shop for affordable Japanese knick-knacks like kokeshi dolls, snap photos of lively streets and catch the traditional firecracker finale that signals the market’s close.

Date : Jan. 15–16, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Entry fee : Free

Venue : Boroichi Dori, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Kamimachi station / Setagaya station (Tokyu Setagaya Line)

Website: Official Website

Handmade in Japan Festival Winter 2026

Shop directly from over 3,000 creators at Japan’s largest maker-focused festival, all under one roof. Discover handmade crafts that blend traditional and contemporary styles, support independent artists and make more sustainable shopping choices.

Date : Jan. 17–18, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Entry fee : ¥1,300 (advance) / ¥1,500 (at the door)

Venue : Tokyo Big Sight, Odaiba, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Tokyo

Website: Official Website

Ice Cream Expo (Aipaku)

Sample ice cream, gelato and shaved ice from vendors across Japan at one of the country’s biggest ice cream expos. Try classic and specialty flavors like matcha, pistachio, sweet potato, coffee and manju, and catch on-stage demonstrations and talks while you snack.

Date : Jan. 9–18, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Entry fee : ¥500 (advance sales)

Venue : Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Square, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Tochomae station / Nishi-Shinjuku station

Website: Official Website

Daikoku Matsuri

Visit Kanda Shrine for good-luck blessings from Daikoku, the god of wealth, at this classic festival. Watch monks conduct prayer services, see sacred objects renewed, and catch traditions like the icy purification ceremony and hochō-shiki carp-cutting performance.

Date : Jan. 16–18, 2026

Time: All day

Entry fee : Free

Venue :Kanda Myojin Shrine, Kanda / Akihabara / Ochanomizu, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Suehirocho

Website: Official website

Oedo Antique Market

Hunt for vintage finds at one of Japan’s largest outdoor antique markets. Shop for yukata, kimono, jimbei, accessories, tea ceremony items, watches and plenty of small curios, then relax at nearby cafés around the forum.

Date : Jan. 18

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Entry fee : Free

Venue : Tokyo International Forum, Yurakucho, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Yurakucho

Website: Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

GMO Sonic

Catch two days of large-scale dance and electronic music at Saitama Super Arena, featuring global headliners like Marshmello, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Swedish House Mafia. Expect a high-energy festival setup with immersive stage visuals blending electronic music and Japanese cultural motifs.

Date: Jan. 17-18

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥10,000 – ¥47,000

Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Saitama (Map)

Nearest station: Saitama-Shintoshin

Website: Official Website

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

The Great Capcom Exhibition Tokyo 2025–2026

Step into 40 years of gaming history with Capcom’s iconic characters, games and interactive experiences. This exhibition is a deep dive into the company’s creative legacy, with original artwork, game consoles, pixel art, facial tracking mirrors and more.

Date: Until Feb. 22, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Entry fee : ¥2,900

Venue: Creative Museum Tokyo (Kyobashi), Toda Building 6F, 1-7-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kyobashi

Website: Official website

30th Anniversary Tamagotchi Exhibition 2026

Celebrate 30 years of Tamagotchi with interactive displays, exclusive merchandise and a look back at Japan’s most iconic digital pet.

Date: Until – Feb. 2, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Entry fee : Free

Venue: Roppongi Museum, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roppongi

Website: Official website

Parties & Meetups

Strawberry Picking All-You-Can-Eat Meetup

Kick off 2026 with a sweet outdoor adventure, pick and eat as many strawberries as you like at this friendly, all-you-can-eat meetup. Enjoy fresh air, relaxed vibes and great company as you connect with both locals and international residents in the fields. It’s the perfect chance to savor the season, meet new friends and start the year on a fun note.

Date : Jan. 17

Time : 10:30 a.m. (depart 10:50 a.m. sharp)

Entry fee : ¥2,800 per person, paid at venue

Venue : JR Shinjuku station, South Exit gate, 38-1 Shinjuku 3-chome, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Shinjuku

Website: Official Meetup

Sunday Table Tennis in Okubo

Serve up good vibes and friendly competition at this casual table tennis meetup—perfect for all levels, from beginners to advanced players. Drop in anytime, grab a racket (provided), and rotate games on six tables while making new friends and enjoying laid-back tunes. It’s less about serious play and more about connecting, relaxing and having a laugh

Date : Jan. 18

Time : 10:30 a.m. (depart 10:50 a.m. sharp)

Entry fee : ¥1,000 (cash, pay the event host)

Venue : Okubo Sports Plaza, 3-7-42 Okubo, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station : Shinjuku

Website: Official Meetup

Whatever you choose, these Tokyo weekly events for January are sure to add a little extra color and excitement to your upcoming hangouts.