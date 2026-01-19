Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

This week in Tokyo has markets, meetups and sake festivals!

By Bianca Papa Jan 20, 2026 5 min read

This week in Tokyo has markets, meetups and sake festivals for all kinds of tastes! Get ready to dive into the city’s most memorable happenings in this Tokyo weekly events post for Jan. 20 to 26.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Yokohama Night Flower

Watch a brief fireworks show light up Yokohama’s waterfront, launching from Osanbashi Pier or Shinko Pier, depending on the night. Head to Yamashita Park for clear views and enjoy a seasonal display that keeps things simple and atmospheric with a tight five-minute burst.

Date: Jan 24, 2026

Free Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse / Osanbashi Pier (Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal) / Yamashita Park, Yokohama, Kanagawa

Motomachi-Chugaki Website: Official site

New Layers Paradise Cosplay Festival

Step into Tokyo Dome’s Prism Hall for a long-running cosplay event that brings anime, manga and game characters to life in a more relaxed setting than the mega conventions. Expect a wide mix of costumes from classic series like Bleach, One Piece and Attack on Titan alongside newer trends, with plenty of photo-taking and people-watching even if you’re not in costume.

Date: Jan 25, 2026

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,500 – ¥4,600

¥2,500 – ¥4,600 Venue: Tokyo Dome City Attractions (Prism Hall), Suidobashi, Tokyo (Map)

Suidobashi Website: Official site

Shimokitazawa Flea Market

Browse high-quality handmade crafts, secondhand clothing, jewelry and one-of-a-kind finds at this popular neighborhood market in Shimokitazawa. Take breaks at the on-site café and food trucks while hunting for unique pieces you won’t easily spot elsewhere.

Date: Jan 23 – Jan 24, 2026

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Shimokita Senrogai Open Space, Shimokitazawa, Tokyo (Map)

Shimokitazawa Website: Official site

Winter and Sake Festival

Warm up at Yoyogi Park with a food-focused winter festival centered on sake tastings, seafood, and hearty camping-style dishes. The highlight is the daily live tuna carving, where crowds gather to watch the cutting before lining up to grab fresh servings from the food trucks, with a nabe hotpot festival running alongside.

Date: Jan 23–Jan 25, 2026

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Sun until 6 p.m.) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Events Square, Yoyogi, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi-koen/ Harajuku Website: Official site

Sakadokoro Nabegoya 2025

Step into a Showa-era throwback at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse with regional hot pots from across Japan, over 100 varieties of sake and a venue filled with retro décor, lanterns and classic pop music. Sit at kotatsu tables to make your own nabe, browse anko-based Japanese sweets at the debut Anko Yokocho and drop by the new snack-bar experience with karaoke and games for a nostalgic night vibe.

Date: Jan 18 – Feb 2, 2025

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Event Plaza, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Yokohama Website: Official site

Nabe Festival (Gotochi Nabe Festival)

Celebrate nabe, Japan’s comforting hot-pot tradition, at this three-day winter food festival. Vendors from around the country serve regional versions of the dish, from seafood-rich broths to hearty meat and vegetable stews. The event runs alongside the Winter and Sake Festival, making it an easy double stop for food lovers.

Date: Jan 23 – Jan 25, 2026

12 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Events Square, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi-koen/Harajuku Website: Official site

Tokyo Romantic Flea Market

Spend a laid-back Sunday browsing more than 100 stalls selling antiques, vintage goods, handicrafts, art, accessories, plants and organic foods. Set in the gardens of Shibuya Garden Tower, the market keeps a relaxed, open-air vibe that is ideal for slow browsing and casual discoveries.

Date: Jan 25, 2026

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Shinsen/ Shibuya Website: Official site

Live Music & Concerts

Metal Night Tokyo

Head to Moonstep in Nakano for a community-driven metal party from the team behind Emo Night Tokyo, taking over two floors with live bands and DJs. Catch heavy original acts and metal cover bands on the first floor, then move upstairs for DJ sets from BURNING SANDWICHE 1号 in an intimate, high-energy venue.

Date: Jan 24, 2026

6 p.m. – 11:20 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,500 (advance sales)

¥2,500 (advance sales) Venue: Moonstep, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)

Shin-Nakano/ Nakano Website: Official Instagram

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Dragon Ball Genkidama Festival

Celebrate Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary at its biggest one-day gathering, featuring major first-look announcements, new project reveals, and a live performance by Hironobu Kageyama. Try out the latest games, check out exclusive anniversary merch and figures and catch stage appearances with Masako Nozawa and producer Akio Iyoku.

Date: Jan 25, 2026

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Entry fee: Lottery-based admission

Lottery-based admission Venue: Makuhari Messe, Makuhari, Chiba (Map)

Kaihin-Makuhari Website: Official site

Parties & Meetups

January’s Photographer & Artist Meetup (Artedly Tokyo)

Meet photographers, digital artists, musicians and other creatives in a relaxed, social setting built for sharing work and sparking collaborations. Browse art, connect with like-minded people, and enjoy affordable drinks in a supportive community atmosphere. Artists can also apply to exhibit their work at this edition.

Date: Jan 23, 2025

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue: Hibiya Okuroji, 1-7-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Yurakucho / Shimbashi/ Ginza/ Hibiya/ Uchisaiwaicho Website: https://artedly.com/en/

Tokyo Winter Sunset Social Walk

Take a relaxed winter walk through central Tokyo as the sun sets and city lights come on. Chat easily with expats, locals and travelers while strolling at a comfortable pace in a low-pressure, social atmosphere. Designed for solo joiners and newcomers, the focus is on conversation, connection and soaking up cozy city vibes.

Date: Jan 25, 2026

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue: Conversation Sculpture by Pericle Fazzini, 1 Chome-1-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Yurakucho Website: Official Meetup

