Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

Looking for something fun to do this week in Tokyo? From winter sakura illuminations to cozy social walks and friendly meetups, there are plenty of ways to get out, meet new people and enjoy the city. Read on for our picks for Tokyo weekly events for Jan. 27 – Feb 2.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
2026 Spring Festival Lantern Illumination (Shunsetsu Toka)
Wander through Yokohama Chinatown as lanterns and red lights take over the entire district for a full-on Spring Festival glow-up. Massive dragon lanterns stretch across the main street, smaller dragons float above side roads and light installations connect Chinatown to Yamashita Park. The whole display runs on renewable energy, so you can soak up the atmosphere guilt-free.
- Date: Nov. 1, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yokohama Chinatown area (Chinatown-wide illumination from Choyo-mon to Yamashita Park Central Entrance)
- Nearest station: Yokohama
- Website: Official website
Setsubun Mamemaki (Bean Throwing) Festival
Join locals at Zojoji Temple as they throw soybeans to chase away bad luck and welcome good fortune for the new season. Watch participants dressed in samurai-style outfits born in the zodiac year lead the ritual in a lively temple setting near Tokyo Tower. It’s a classic seasonal tradition you can experience up close
- Date: Feb. 3, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Zojoji Temple, Shiba, Tokyo
- Nearest station: Shiba-koen station, Onarimon station, Akabanebashi station
- Website: Official site
Neko Break Exhibition Winter 2026 (Neko Yasumi Ten)
Step into a cat-filled world with brand-new photo works, first-time appearances from rising star cats and a massive lineup of limited-edition goods. Browse exclusive art, handmade items and pop-up booths from popular creators, then catch special “Cat Day” giveaways, workshops and one-off events you can only experience here.
- Date: Jan. 23 – Feb. 23, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat until 6 p.m.)
- Entry fee: ¥700 (free for children 3 and under with guardian)
- Venue: TODAYS GALLERY STUDIO., 5F, 5-27-6 Asakusabashi, Taito City, Tokyo
- Nearest station: Asakusabashi
- Website: Official Website
Koubai Red Plum Blossom Festival
Stroll through Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine as deep red plum blossoms mark the shift from winter to spring. Sip amazake or ginger tea on Saturdays, snack on plum sweets and aged plum wine on Sundays and catch a special ceremony with taiko drumming and plum twig giveaways.
- Date: Feb. 1 – Feb. 25, 2026
- Time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Korakuen, Tokyo
- Nearest station: Korakuen station, Kasuga station, Iidabashi station
- Website: Official site
Live Music & Concerts
Anime Karaoke & Club Event (Karaon Fes)
Jump into an all-out anisong party that blends a virtual-singer live show with real, on-stage performances. Belt out nostalgic classics and current anime hits while the crowd keeps the energy high. This one’s for anyone whose love for anisongs goes full volume.
- Date: Jan. 27, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. OPEN / 7:30 p.m. START
- Entry fee: Free entry + 1 drink required (¥1,000, cash only)
- Venue: SHIBUYA TAKE OFF 7
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Website
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Tokyo Streets: Photography Exhibition
Dive into raw street and documentary photography from Tokyo and beyond, with work by over 30 local and international photographers. Expect diverse styles, strong community vibes and a vinyl-only DJ reception party that brings hip-hop, soul, jazz, funk and house into the gallery space.
- Date: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Hibiya Okuroji
- Nearest station: JR Yurakucho, JR Shimbashi, Tokyo Metro Ginza, Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho stations
- Website: Official Instagram
DAI-TAMAGOTCHI-TEN (Big Tamagotchi Exhibition)
Step into the world of Tamagotchi at Roppongi Museum, where the exhibition runs on a timed entry system and offers exclusive limited-edition goods. You can also hit the collab cafe for themed food and drinks, and grab special items through the Lab Tama download station using your Tamagotchi Paradise device.
- Date: Jan. 7 – Feb. 2, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (timed entry, last entry 30 minutes before closing)
- Entry fee:
- Venue: Roppongi Museum, Minato, Tokyo
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official site
Parties & Meetups
Tokyo Social Winter Sakura Walk at Meguro: Meet New Friends
Enjoy the winter sakura (cherry blossom) illumination along the Meguro River, where 390,000 pink LEDs light up 2.2 km of cherry blossom magic. This is the perfect chance to get outside, make new friends, and create memorable winter moments together.
- Date: Jan. 31, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000
- Venue: Middle of platform 2, JR Yamanote Line, Shibuya station (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Meetup
Tokyo Expat Social Club
End January with a warm, relaxed winter walk through Daikanyama, chatting as the light softens and the streets start to glow. This easygoing stroll is perfect for meeting friendly expats, locals, and travelers while enjoying the calm winter mood and taking photos along the way.
- Date: Jan. 31, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000
- Venue: Familymart in front of Daikanyama station
- Nearest station: Daikanyama
- Website: Official Meetup
Whatever you choose, these events are sure to add a little extra color and excitement to your Tokyo week.
