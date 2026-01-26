Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

From illuminations to meetups, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city. Read on for Tokyo weekly events for Jan. 27 - Feb 2.

Looking for something fun to do this week in Tokyo? From winter sakura illuminations to cozy social walks and friendly meetups, there are plenty of ways to get out, meet new people and enjoy the city. Read on for our picks for Tokyo weekly events for Jan. 27 – Feb 2.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

2026 Spring Festival Lantern Illumination (Shunsetsu Toka)

Wander through Yokohama Chinatown as lanterns and red lights take over the entire district for a full-on Spring Festival glow-up. Massive dragon lanterns stretch across the main street, smaller dragons float above side roads and light installations connect Chinatown to Yamashita Park. The whole display runs on renewable energy, so you can soak up the atmosphere guilt-free.

Date: Nov. 1, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yokohama Chinatown area (Chinatown-wide illumination from Choyo-mon to Yamashita Park Central Entrance)

Yokohama Chinatown area (Chinatown-wide illumination from Choyo-mon to Yamashita Park Central Entrance) Nearest station: Yokohama

Yokohama Website: Official website

Setsubun Mamemaki (Bean Throwing) Festival

Join locals at Zojoji Temple as they throw soybeans to chase away bad luck and welcome good fortune for the new season. Watch participants dressed in samurai-style outfits born in the zodiac year lead the ritual in a lively temple setting near Tokyo Tower. It’s a classic seasonal tradition you can experience up close

Date: Feb. 3, 2026

Feb. 3, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Zojoji Temple, Shiba, Tokyo

Zojoji Temple, Shiba, Tokyo Nearest station: Shiba-koen station, Onarimon station, Akabanebashi station

Shiba-koen station, Onarimon station, Akabanebashi station Website: Official site

Neko Break Exhibition Winter 2026 (Neko Yasumi Ten)

Step into a cat-filled world with brand-new photo works, first-time appearances from rising star cats and a massive lineup of limited-edition goods. Browse exclusive art, handmade items and pop-up booths from popular creators, then catch special “Cat Day” giveaways, workshops and one-off events you can only experience here.

Date: Jan. 23 – Feb. 23, 2026

Jan. 23 – Feb. 23, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat until 6 p.m.)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat until 6 p.m.) Entry fee: ¥700 (free for children 3 and under with guardian)

¥700 (free for children 3 and under with guardian) Venue: TODAYS GALLERY STUDIO., 5F, 5-27-6 Asakusabashi, Taito City, Tokyo

TODAYS GALLERY STUDIO., 5F, 5-27-6 Asakusabashi, Taito City, Tokyo Nearest station: Asakusabashi

Asakusabashi Website: Official Website

Koubai Red Plum Blossom Festival

Stroll through Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine as deep red plum blossoms mark the shift from winter to spring. Sip amazake or ginger tea on Saturdays, snack on plum sweets and aged plum wine on Sundays and catch a special ceremony with taiko drumming and plum twig giveaways.

Date: Feb. 1 – Feb. 25, 2026

Feb. 1 – Feb. 25, 2026 Time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Korakuen, Tokyo

Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Korakuen, Tokyo Nearest station: Korakuen station, Kasuga station, Iidabashi station

Korakuen station, Kasuga station, Iidabashi station Website: Official site

Live Music & Concerts

Anime Karaoke & Club Event (Karaon Fes)

Jump into an all-out anisong party that blends a virtual-singer live show with real, on-stage performances. Belt out nostalgic classics and current anime hits while the crowd keeps the energy high. This one’s for anyone whose love for anisongs goes full volume.

Date: Jan. 27, 2026

Jan. 27, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. OPEN / 7:30 p.m. START

7:00 p.m. OPEN / 7:30 p.m. START Entry fee: Free entry + 1 drink required (¥1,000, cash only)

Free entry + 1 drink required (¥1,000, cash only) Venue: SHIBUYA TAKE OFF 7

SHIBUYA TAKE OFF 7 Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Official Website

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Tokyo Streets: Photography Exhibition

Dive into raw street and documentary photography from Tokyo and beyond, with work by over 30 local and international photographers. Expect diverse styles, strong community vibes and a vinyl-only DJ reception party that brings hip-hop, soul, jazz, funk and house into the gallery space.

Date: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2026

Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hibiya Okuroji

Hibiya Okuroji Nearest station: JR Yurakucho, JR Shimbashi, Tokyo Metro Ginza, Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho stations

JR Yurakucho, JR Shimbashi, Tokyo Metro Ginza, Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho stations Website: Official Instagram

DAI-TAMAGOTCHI-TEN (Big Tamagotchi Exhibition)

Step into the world of Tamagotchi at Roppongi Museum, where the exhibition runs on a timed entry system and offers exclusive limited-edition goods. You can also hit the collab cafe for themed food and drinks, and grab special items through the Lab Tama download station using your Tamagotchi Paradise device.

Date: Jan. 7 – Feb. 2, 2026

Jan. 7 – Feb. 2, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (timed entry, last entry 30 minutes before closing)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (timed entry, last entry 30 minutes before closing) Entry fee:

Venue: Roppongi Museum, Minato, Tokyo

Roppongi Museum, Minato, Tokyo Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: Official site

Parties & Meetups

Tokyo Social Winter Sakura Walk at Meguro: Meet New Friends

Enjoy the winter sakura (cherry blossom) illumination along the Meguro River, where 390,000 pink LEDs light up 2.2 km of cherry blossom magic. This is the perfect chance to get outside, make new friends, and create memorable winter moments together.

Date: Jan. 31, 2026

Jan. 31, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue: Middle of platform 2, JR Yamanote Line, Shibuya station (Map)

Middle of platform 2, JR Yamanote Line, Shibuya station (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Official Meetup

Tokyo Expat Social Club

End January with a warm, relaxed winter walk through Daikanyama, chatting as the light softens and the streets start to glow. This easygoing stroll is perfect for meeting friendly expats, locals, and travelers while enjoying the calm winter mood and taking photos along the way.

Date: Jan. 31, 2026

Jan. 31, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue: Familymart in front of Daikanyama station

Familymart in front of Daikanyama station Nearest station: Daikanyama

Daikanyama Website: Official Meetup

Whatever you choose, these events are sure to add a little extra color and excitement to your Tokyo week.