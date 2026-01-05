Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

From radish rituals in Asakusa to esports Festas, there’s something for every mood and curiosity. Here are Tokyo weekly events for January you shouldn’t miss out on!
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Daikon Radish Festival 2026
Celebrate a unique Tokyo tradition at Matsuchiyama Shoden in Asakusa, where daikon radishes are offered for good health and fortune. After the ceremony, try steaming furofuki daikon (sliced radish with savory miso) freshly prepared and served to visitors. Join locals for this unique New Year ritual and start your year with a taste of Tokyo’s culture.
- Date: Jan. 7
- Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Matsuchiyama Shoden Honryuin Temple, 7-4-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo(Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Website
Shinjuku Neon Walk
It’s your last chance to experience Shinjuku Neon Walk. Shinjuku’s Chuo-dori comes alive with interactive light installations like “Transformirror,” glowing “Lucky Neon Art” and “Light Seeds”.
- Date: until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tochomae
- Website: Official Website
Machida Tenmangu Antique Fair
Hunt for retro treasures and rare finds at this lively antique market in Machida. Browse around 120 stalls packed with Showa-era books, vintage kimono, tableware, decor and quirky flea market gems from decades past. The shrine is also a favorite spot for students hoping for a little extra luck during exam season.
- Date: Jan. 8
- Time: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Machida Tenmangu Shrine, 1-21-5 Haramachida, Machida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Machida
- Website: Official Website
Seven Lucky God Pilgrimage
Follow Tokyo’s Seven Lucky Gods Pilgrimage from January 1 to 10 and visit shrines across neighborhoods like Yanaka, Nihonbashi, Shinagawa and Ueno. Enjoy a walk, collect blessings for the year ahead and experience local New Year traditions along the way.
- Date: Until Jan. 10
- Time: All day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Various shrines and temples in Asakusa, Nihonbashi, Shinagawa, Ueno and Yanaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Varies by Route
- Website: Seven Lucky God Pilgrimage Guide by Japan Experience
United Nations University Farmers’ Market
Discover fresh produce and artisanal goods at the lively marketa, where growers from across Japan gather every weekend. Pick up seasonal treats, chat with local producers and experience a taste of Tokyo’s farm-to-table scene.
- Date: Jan. 9–10
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: United Nations University, Aoyama, Shibuya (Map)
- Nearest station: Omotesando station, Shibuya station
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Mega Illuminations
For those wanting to get a last glimpse of the entertainment, it’s your last chance to experience Tokyo Mega Illuminations! Light tunnels, cute horses, and massive color displays bring pure winter magic no matter the season, while rainbow fountains, aurora forests, and interactive art installations invite kids and adults to play across vast illuminated landscapes. With themed zones, music-synced shows, and surprise horse encounters, it’s an event made for all ages.
- Date: Until Jan. 11
- Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1000 (Adults), ¥500 (Children) (Tickets)
- Venue: 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Oi Keibajo-mae
- Website: Official Website
Live Music & Concerts
Daytime Vocal Jam Sessions
Brighten your weekday with a cozy vocal jam at Toi-own in Koenji. Led by pianist Yoshiaki Shigehisa, this relaxed afternoon session welcomes singers and instrumentalists of all genres, just bring your sheet music and join in. Enjoy great music, Thai-inspired lunch dishes and a warm local vibe, all steps from Koenji station
- Date: Jan. 8
- Time: Doors open 12:30 p.m., session 1–5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,000 + order
- Venue: Toi-own (Koenji), B1 Chinkai Building, 3-2-15 Koenji-Kita, Suginami, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Koenji
- Website: Official Waebsite
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Tokyo ESports Festa
Tokyo Big Sight transforms into a gamer’s paradise as tournaments, demos and hands-on action take over for Tokyo eSports Festa. Watch live competitions in Street Fighter 6, Gran Turismo 7, Puzzle & Dragons and more or try out the newest gear and gaming services at interactive booths. Meet pro teams, join fan events and enjoy workshops for gamers of all ages—entry is free, so come level up your skills and join the fun.
- Date: Jan. 9 – 11
- Time: Varies per day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake (Map)
- Nearest station: Big Sight Station
- Website: Official website
Parties & Meetups
Tokyo Social Walk: Shinjuku to Shibuya
Shake off the winter chill and meet new friends on this friendly city walk led by the NEXT Tokyo crew. The route winds from Shinjuku’s Family Mart through Hanazono Shrine and Meiji Jingu, ending at the buzzing coffee shop Fuglen Tokyo. Enjoy a mix of city sights, nature and culture while connecting with people from all backgrounds—perfect for newcomers, locals and anyone up for a relaxed afternoon.
- Date: Jan. 8
- Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants)
- Venue: Family Mart Shinjuku Yasukuni-dori Store, 5-17-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: Official Meetup
Tokyo Fresh Strawberry Picking – Meet New Friends
Kick off strawberry season with a sweet social outing at Ichigo House Mitaka. Join the NEXT Tokyo crew to pick nearly pesticide-free strawberries, meet new people and enjoy a taste of early spring just outside the city. Optional: keep the fun going with coffee and conversation in Shimo-Kitazawa after the farm.
- Date: Jan 11
- Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants)
- Venue: Meeting point Shibuya station (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official Meetup
In this Tokyo weekly events for January, we invite you to connect and experience something new. Drop your picks or tips in the comments below!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service