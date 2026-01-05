Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

From radish rituals in Asakusa to esports Festas, there’s something for every mood and curiosity.

By Bianca Papa Jan 6, 2026 5 min read

From radish rituals in Asakusa to esports Festas, there’s something for every mood and curiosity. Here are Tokyo weekly events for January you shouldn’t miss out on!

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Daikon Radish Festival 2026

Celebrate a unique Tokyo tradition at Matsuchiyama Shoden in Asakusa, where daikon radishes are offered for good health and fortune. After the ceremony, try steaming furofuki daikon (sliced radish with savory miso) freshly prepared and served to visitors. Join locals for this unique New Year ritual and start your year with a taste of Tokyo’s culture.

Date : Jan. 7

: Jan. 7 Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Matsuchiyama Shoden Honryuin Temple, 7-4-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo(Map)

: Matsuchiyama Shoden Honryuin Temple, 7-4-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo(Map) Nearest station : Asakusa

: Asakusa Website: Official Website

Shinjuku Neon Walk

It’s your last chance to experience Shinjuku Neon Walk. Shinjuku’s Chuo-dori comes alive with interactive light installations like “Transformirror,” glowing “Lucky Neon Art” and “Light Seeds”.

Date : until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk)

: until Jan. 7 (Shinjuku Neon Walk) Time: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily

4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

: Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4), Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tochomae

: Tochomae Website: Official Website

Machida Tenmangu Antique Fair

Hunt for retro treasures and rare finds at this lively antique market in Machida. Browse around 120 stalls packed with Showa-era books, vintage kimono, tableware, decor and quirky flea market gems from decades past. The shrine is also a favorite spot for students hoping for a little extra luck during exam season.

Date : Jan. 8

: Jan. 8 Time: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Machida Tenmangu Shrine, 1-21-5 Haramachida, Machida, Tokyo (Map)

: Machida Tenmangu Shrine, 1-21-5 Haramachida, Machida, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Machida

: Machida Website: Official Website

Seven Lucky God Pilgrimage

Follow Tokyo’s Seven Lucky Gods Pilgrimage from January 1 to 10 and visit shrines across neighborhoods like Yanaka, Nihonbashi, Shinagawa and Ueno. Enjoy a walk, collect blessings for the year ahead and experience local New Year traditions along the way.

Date : Until Jan. 10

: Until Jan. 10 Time: All day

All day Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Various shrines and temples in Asakusa, Nihonbashi, Shinagawa, Ueno and Yanaka (Map)

: Various shrines and temples in Asakusa, Nihonbashi, Shinagawa, Ueno and Yanaka (Map) Nearest station : Varies by Route

: Varies by Route Website: Seven Lucky God Pilgrimage Guide by Japan Experience

United Nations University Farmers’ Market

Discover fresh produce and artisanal goods at the lively marketa, where growers from across Japan gather every weekend. Pick up seasonal treats, chat with local producers and experience a taste of Tokyo’s farm-to-table scene.

Date : Jan. 9–10

: Jan. 9–10 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : United Nations University, Aoyama, Shibuya (Map)

: United Nations University, Aoyama, Shibuya (Map) Nearest station : Omotesando station, Shibuya station

: Omotesando station, Shibuya station Website: Official Website

Tokyo Mega Illuminations

For those wanting to get a last glimpse of the entertainment, it’s your last chance to experience Tokyo Mega Illuminations! Light tunnels, cute horses, and massive color displays bring pure winter magic no matter the season, while rainbow fountains, aurora forests, and interactive art installations invite kids and adults to play across vast illuminated landscapes. With themed zones, music-synced shows, and surprise horse encounters, it’s an event made for all ages.

Date : Until Jan. 11

: Until Jan. 11 Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee : ¥1000 (Adults), ¥500 (Children) (Tickets)

: ¥1000 (Adults), ¥500 (Children) (Tickets) Venue : 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa, Tokyo (Map)

: 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Oi Keibajo-mae

: Oi Keibajo-mae Website: Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

Daytime Vocal Jam Sessions

Brighten your weekday with a cozy vocal jam at Toi-own in Koenji. Led by pianist Yoshiaki Shigehisa, this relaxed afternoon session welcomes singers and instrumentalists of all genres, just bring your sheet music and join in. Enjoy great music, Thai-inspired lunch dishes and a warm local vibe, all steps from Koenji station

Date: Jan. 8

Jan. 8 Time: Doors open 12:30 p.m., session 1–5 p.m.

Doors open 12:30 p.m., session 1–5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥3,000 + order

¥3,000 + order Venue: Toi-own (Koenji), B1 Chinkai Building, 3-2-15 Koenji-Kita, Suginami, Tokyo (Map)

Toi-own (Koenji), B1 Chinkai Building, 3-2-15 Koenji-Kita, Suginami, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Koenji

Koenji Website: Official Waebsite

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Tokyo ESports Festa

Tokyo Big Sight transforms into a gamer’s paradise as tournaments, demos and hands-on action take over for Tokyo eSports Festa. Watch live competitions in Street Fighter 6, Gran Turismo 7, Puzzle & Dragons and more or try out the newest gear and gaming services at interactive booths. Meet pro teams, join fan events and enjoy workshops for gamers of all ages—entry is free, so come level up your skills and join the fun.

Date: Jan. 9 – 11

Jan. 9 – 11 Time: Varies per day

Varies per day Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake (Map)

Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake (Map) Nearest station: Big Sight Station

Big Sight Station Website: Official website

Parties & Meetups

Tokyo Social Walk: Shinjuku to Shibuya

Shake off the winter chill and meet new friends on this friendly city walk led by the NEXT Tokyo crew. The route winds from Shinjuku’s Family Mart through Hanazono Shrine and Meiji Jingu, ending at the buzzing coffee shop Fuglen Tokyo. Enjoy a mix of city sights, nature and culture while connecting with people from all backgrounds—perfect for newcomers, locals and anyone up for a relaxed afternoon.

Date : Jan. 8

: Jan. 8 Time : 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Entry fee : ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants)

: ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants) Venue : Family Mart Shinjuku Yasukuni-dori Store, 5-17-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)

: Family Mart Shinjuku Yasukuni-dori Store, 5-17-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Shinjuku

: Shinjuku Website: Official Meetup

Tokyo Fresh Strawberry Picking – Meet New Friends

Kick off strawberry season with a sweet social outing at Ichigo House Mitaka. Join the NEXT Tokyo crew to pick nearly pesticide-free strawberries, meet new people and enjoy a taste of early spring just outside the city. Optional: keep the fun going with coffee and conversation in Shimo-Kitazawa after the farm.

Date : Jan 11

: Jan 11 Time : 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Entry fee : ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants)

: ¥1,000 (First timers) ¥500 (returning participants) Venue : Meeting point Shibuya station (Map)

: Meeting point Shibuya station (Map) Nearest station : Shibuya

: Shibuya Website: Official Meetup

In this Tokyo weekly events for January, we invite you to connect and experience something new. Drop your picks or tips in the comments below!