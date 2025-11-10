Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

Make the most out of autumn in Japan by checking out this roundup of Tokyo weekly events for Nov. 11 - 17!

By Bianca Papa Nov 11, 2025 7 min read

Craving something delicious or different? This roundup of Tokyo weekly events for Nov. 11 – 17 will keep you busy with culture and food festivals, art exhibits and scenic meetups. Don’t forget to check back next week for another fun breakdown of the best events in town.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Asakusa and Shinjuku Tori No Ichi

Celebrate good fortune at Tori no Ichi 2025, one of Tokyo’s most vibrant autumn festivals, taking place on November 12 and 24 at Asakusa’s Otori-jinja Shrine and Shinjuku’s Hanazono-jinja Shrine. Wander through stalls offering kumade (ornate lucky rakes) said to “rake in” good luck, wealth and health, and revel in the city’s most auspicious market—filled with music, lanterns, food stalls and more.

Date: Nov. 12, Nov. 24

Time: 11:15 A.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Otori-jinja Shrine and Chokoku-ji Temple (Asakusa), Hanazono-jinja Shrine (Shinjuku) (Map)

Nearest station: Iriya

Website: https://otorisama.or.jp/kotoshi.html

Cheese Festa 2025

Celebrate Japan’s Cheese Day at Ebisu’s Cheese Festa 2025. Taste a wide variety of cheeses, including the 12 regional finalist dishes from the 14th Chi-1 Grand Prix, each showcasing local ingredients and creative cheese recipes. Join cooking demos, browse the “Delicious Cheese Dishes” collection, and discover new ways to enjoy cheese from experts like Ryuta Mine.

Date: Nov. 11 – Nov. 12

Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-20-8 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ebisu

Website: https://www.cheesefesta.com

Yokohama All-American Food Festival and Yokohama Urban Sports Festival

It’s an autumn of food and sports in Yokohama. Dive into American culture through its food, fashion, art, and urban sports at this two-day festival. Enjoy classic dishes, exciting sports like skateboarding and BMX, and get active with friends and family as you experience the best of both festivals.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 11:10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka, Yokohama (Map)

Nearest station: Yokohama

Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/event/detail/1146

Hachioji Ginkgo Festival

If you want to experience Japan’s autumn leaves, this event is for you. Stroll along the golden ginkgo-lined Koshu Highway and explore bazaars and food stalls. Grab a tsuko-tegata (a wooden passport used during the Edo period for travel) and take a tour around 12 checkpoints. Live parades, marching bands, and community performances celebrate both Hachioji’s culture and autumn’s beauty.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Area around Ryonan Park, Higashiasakawamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Takao

Website: https://www.ichou-festa.org/

Tokyo Santa Parade

Become Santa for a day at Santa Parade Tokyo 2025! Walk or run 2.5 km through Harajuku and Shibuya, spreading holiday cheer while supporting children in need in Japan and around the world. Join the parade, snap photos, enjoy live performances, and make this Christmas unforgettable!

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M

Entry fee: Adult Santa ¥3,300, Student Santa ¥2,200

Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Yoyogi-koen

Website: https://santarun.jp/en

Fiesta de España

Dance along to lively flamenco and Sevillanas, clap to Spanish guitar and mandolin rhythms, and join interactive performances on stage. Savor sizzling giant paella, sip Spanish wine and craft beers, and immerse yourself in hands-on cultural exhibits that bring Japan-Spain history and traditions to life.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya (Map)

Nearest station: Yoyogi-koen

Website: https://spainfes.com/

Live Music & Concerts

Gigs in Tokyo presents “Scrambled Signal!” 3 Days Music Festival

Experience Tokyo’s vibrant local talent at “Scrambled Signal!”, a three-day music festival featuring artists from all genres, curated by music guide Gigs in Tokyo.

Date: Nov. 14 – Nov. 16

Nov. 14 – Nov. 16 Time: See Time Ranges

See Time Ranges Entry fee: ¥3,000

¥3,000 Venue: 3-15-5 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

3-15-5 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://angura.zaiko.io/e/scrambledsignal

Ikebukuro Global Ring Music Festival

In 2022, young performers lost their stage due to the pandemic. In 2025, the Ikebukuro Global Ring Music Festival returns with soulful a cappella groups and dynamic student brass band performances at Ikebukuro West Exit Park.

Date: Nov. 15 – 16

Nov. 15 – 16 Time: Not yet announced (Check Official Site )

Not yet announced (Check Official Site ) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: multiple Ikebukuro Venues (Map)

multiple Ikebukuro Venues (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://globalring-music.com/

Tokyo Anime Concert: Live Anime Soundtracks

Experience anime like never before at this live concert of iconic soundtracks at Piano Cafe Bechstein. Talented Japanese musicians perform beloved songs from Studio Ghibli, Attack on Titan, Evangelion and other popular franchises, making it a perfect cultural outing for both fans and music lovers.

Date: Nov. 13

Nov. 13 Time: 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Entry fee: Adult: ¥5,500, Children under 18: ¥4,000

Adult: ¥5,500, Children under 18: ¥4,000 Venue: 3-23-6 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

3-23-6 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Onarimon

Onarimon Website: https://japan-anime-concert.com

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Tokyo Art Tank vol 14: The Winter Exhibition

Discover creativity from 35 Tokyo-based artists, including Japan’s youngest “Life-Photographer” GianCarlo Bishop, alongside a vibrant lineup of free activities, from indie films and yoga & art classes to DJ nights and poetry sessions. Enjoy a day of relaxation and appreciation as art comes alive across every field.

Date: Nov. 17 – Nov. 23

Nov. 17 – Nov. 23 Time: Time varies

Time varies Entry fee: ¥600

¥600 Venue: Gallery Conceal Shibuya, 1-11-4 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Gallery Conceal Shibuya, 1-11-4 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.thespiltink.com/tokyo-art-tank?srsltid=AfmBOooF-0qhpj4ZFn6Wcp3tawQ8oThJgch115jiMcTH3dFcXs_oUlmt

Hermes: Mystery at the Grooms

A mystery awaits at Tokyo Node! Hermes is hosting an exciting, interactive tour-style puzzle-solving event. Step into the shoes of a Hermes detective as you follow clues and search for the missing horses.

Date: Nov. 14 – Nov. 24

Nov. 14 – Nov. 24 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Tokyo Node Gallery, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Node Gallery, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://www.tokyonode.jp/events/202510_1/index.html

Kuromi 20th Anniversary Cafe

Celebrate Kuromi’s 20th anniversary at this limited-time pop-up café in Tokyo. Kuromi’s serving Y2K-style pink-and-purple dishes, desserts, drinks and maximum cuteness.

Date: Until Nov. 30

Until Nov. 30 Time: 11:15 A.M. – 8:45 P.M.

11:15 A.M. – 8:45 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://www.sanrio.co.jp/news/spots/ku-20th-cafe-20251008/

Special Exhibition: Mass Extinctions — BIG FIVE

Travel through time to witness Earth’s greatest mass extinctions at this groundbreaking science exhibition—the first in a decade to cover the entire history of life at the National Museum of Nature and Science. Marvel at rare fossils, including the world’s first complete Steller’s sea cow, and see striking photos of endangered species. Spend the day learning to appreciate our planet’s past and what must be preserved for the future.

Date: Until Feb. 23, 2026

Until Feb. 23, 2026 Time: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

9 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,300 (Adults), ¥600 (High school students and below)

¥2,300 (Adults), ¥600 (High school students and below) Venue: National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: http://daizetsumetsu.jp

30 Years Anniversary Exhibition「All of Evangelion」

Journey through 30 years of the iconic anime Evangelion at this special exhibition. Start with life-sized figures of the first Evangelion unit, then explore original production materials, artwork from the latest films, and more—offering a rare in-depth look at how the cult-classic world was created.

Date: Nov. 14 – Jan. 12, 2026

Nov. 14 – Jan. 12, 2026 Time: 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

10 A.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,200 (General), ¥1600 (University to Junior High School)

¥2,200 (General), ¥1600 (University to Junior High School) Venue: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://tcv.roppongihills.com/jp/exhibitions/eva30/index.html

Parties & Meetups



Autumn Hike Along Tama River

Stroll along the river, enjoy a relaxing riverside lunch and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature at this meetup.

Date: Nov. 16, 2025

Nov. 16, 2025 Time: 10:30 A.M. – 3 P.M.

10:30 A.M. – 3 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue : Shinjuku station, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

: Shinjuku station, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/nexttokyo/events/311597062/?recId=27916246-d0f5-471d-8753-b04a05d401bd&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=559b9ea4-c2f2-4464-aa8c-289fe1341754&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

With festivals, music, and cultural events citywide, Tokyo is bursting with energy this week. Which event will you check out first? Share it below in the comments!