Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

Craving something delicious or different? This roundup of Tokyo weekly events for Nov. 11 – 17 will keep you busy with culture and food festivals, art exhibits and scenic meetups. Don’t forget to check back next week for another fun breakdown of the best events in town.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Asakusa and Shinjuku Tori No Ichi
Celebrate good fortune at Tori no Ichi 2025, one of Tokyo’s most vibrant autumn festivals, taking place on November 12 and 24 at Asakusa’s Otori-jinja Shrine and Shinjuku’s Hanazono-jinja Shrine. Wander through stalls offering kumade (ornate lucky rakes) said to “rake in” good luck, wealth and health, and revel in the city’s most auspicious market—filled with music, lanterns, food stalls and more.
- Date: Nov. 12, Nov. 24
- Time: 11:15 A.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Otori-jinja Shrine and Chokoku-ji Temple (Asakusa), Hanazono-jinja Shrine (Shinjuku) (Map)
- Nearest station: Iriya
- Website: https://otorisama.or.jp/kotoshi.html
Cheese Festa 2025
Celebrate Japan’s Cheese Day at Ebisu’s Cheese Festa 2025. Taste a wide variety of cheeses, including the 12 regional finalist dishes from the 14th Chi-1 Grand Prix, each showcasing local ingredients and creative cheese recipes. Join cooking demos, browse the “Delicious Cheese Dishes” collection, and discover new ways to enjoy cheese from experts like Ryuta Mine.
- Date: Nov. 11 – Nov. 12
- Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-20-8 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ebisu
- Website: https://www.cheesefesta.com
Yokohama All-American Food Festival and Yokohama Urban Sports Festival
It’s an autumn of food and sports in Yokohama. Dive into American culture through its food, fashion, art, and urban sports at this two-day festival. Enjoy classic dishes, exciting sports like skateboarding and BMX, and get active with friends and family as you experience the best of both festivals.
- Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16
- Time: 11:10 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka, Yokohama (Map)
- Nearest station: Yokohama
- Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/event/detail/1146
Hachioji Ginkgo Festival
If you want to experience Japan’s autumn leaves, this event is for you. Stroll along the golden ginkgo-lined Koshu Highway and explore bazaars and food stalls. Grab a tsuko-tegata (a wooden passport used during the Edo period for travel) and take a tour around 12 checkpoints. Live parades, marching bands, and community performances celebrate both Hachioji’s culture and autumn’s beauty.
- Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16
- Time: 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Area around Ryonan Park, Higashiasakawamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Takao
- Website: https://www.ichou-festa.org/
Tokyo Santa Parade
Become Santa for a day at Santa Parade Tokyo 2025! Walk or run 2.5 km through Harajuku and Shibuya, spreading holiday cheer while supporting children in need in Japan and around the world. Join the parade, snap photos, enjoy live performances, and make this Christmas unforgettable!
- Date: Nov. 16
- Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M
- Entry fee: Adult Santa ¥3,300, Student Santa ¥2,200
- Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yoyogi-koen
- Website: https://santarun.jp/en
Fiesta de España
Dance along to lively flamenco and Sevillanas, clap to Spanish guitar and mandolin rhythms, and join interactive performances on stage. Savor sizzling giant paella, sip Spanish wine and craft beers, and immerse yourself in hands-on cultural exhibits that bring Japan-Spain history and traditions to life.
- Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16
- Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya (Map)
- Nearest station: Yoyogi-koen
- Website: https://spainfes.com/
Live Music & Concerts
Gigs in Tokyo presents “Scrambled Signal!” 3 Days Music Festival
Experience Tokyo’s vibrant local talent at “Scrambled Signal!”, a three-day music festival featuring artists from all genres, curated by music guide Gigs in Tokyo.
- Date: Nov. 14 – Nov. 16
- Time: See Time Ranges
- Entry fee: ¥3,000
- Venue: 3-15-5 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://angura.zaiko.io/e/scrambledsignal
Ikebukuro Global Ring Music Festival
In 2022, young performers lost their stage due to the pandemic. In 2025, the Ikebukuro Global Ring Music Festival returns with soulful a cappella groups and dynamic student brass band performances at Ikebukuro West Exit Park.
- Date: Nov. 15 – 16
- Time: Not yet announced (Check Official Site )
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: multiple Ikebukuro Venues (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: https://globalring-music.com/
Tokyo Anime Concert: Live Anime Soundtracks
Experience anime like never before at this live concert of iconic soundtracks at Piano Cafe Bechstein. Talented Japanese musicians perform beloved songs from Studio Ghibli, Attack on Titan, Evangelion and other popular franchises, making it a perfect cultural outing for both fans and music lovers.
- Date: Nov. 13
- Time: 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adult: ¥5,500, Children under 18: ¥4,000
- Venue: 3-23-6 Nishi-Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Onarimon
- Website: https://japan-anime-concert.com
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Tokyo Art Tank vol 14: The Winter Exhibition
Discover creativity from 35 Tokyo-based artists, including Japan’s youngest “Life-Photographer” GianCarlo Bishop, alongside a vibrant lineup of free activities, from indie films and yoga & art classes to DJ nights and poetry sessions. Enjoy a day of relaxation and appreciation as art comes alive across every field.
- Date: Nov. 17 – Nov. 23
- Time: Time varies
- Entry fee: ¥600
- Venue: Gallery Conceal Shibuya, 1-11-4 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://www.thespiltink.com/tokyo-art-tank?srsltid=AfmBOooF-0qhpj4ZFn6Wcp3tawQ8oThJgch115jiMcTH3dFcXs_oUlmt
Hermes: Mystery at the Grooms
A mystery awaits at Tokyo Node! Hermes is hosting an exciting, interactive tour-style puzzle-solving event. Step into the shoes of a Hermes detective as you follow clues and search for the missing horses.
- Date: Nov. 14 – Nov. 24
- Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo Node Gallery, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon
- Website: https://www.tokyonode.jp/events/202510_1/index.html
Kuromi 20th Anniversary Cafe
Celebrate Kuromi’s 20th anniversary at this limited-time pop-up café in Tokyo. Kuromi’s serving Y2K-style pink-and-purple dishes, desserts, drinks and maximum cuteness.
- Date: Until Nov. 30
- Time: 11:15 A.M. – 8:45 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: https://www.sanrio.co.jp/news/spots/ku-20th-cafe-20251008/
Special Exhibition: Mass Extinctions — BIG FIVE
Travel through time to witness Earth’s greatest mass extinctions at this groundbreaking science exhibition—the first in a decade to cover the entire history of life at the National Museum of Nature and Science. Marvel at rare fossils, including the world’s first complete Steller’s sea cow, and see striking photos of endangered species. Spend the day learning to appreciate our planet’s past and what must be preserved for the future.
- Date: Until Feb. 23, 2026
- Time: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,300 (Adults), ¥600 (High school students and below)
- Venue: National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: http://daizetsumetsu.jp
30 Years Anniversary Exhibition「All of Evangelion」
Journey through 30 years of the iconic anime Evangelion at this special exhibition. Start with life-sized figures of the first Evangelion unit, then explore original production materials, artwork from the latest films, and more—offering a rare in-depth look at how the cult-classic world was created.
- Date: Nov. 14 – Jan. 12, 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,200 (General), ¥1600 (University to Junior High School)
- Venue: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://tcv.roppongihills.com/jp/exhibitions/eva30/index.html
Parties & Meetups
Autumn Hike Along Tama River
Stroll along the river, enjoy a relaxing riverside lunch and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature at this meetup.
- Date: Nov. 16, 2025
- Time: 10:30 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Shinjuku station, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/nexttokyo/events/311597062/?recId=27916246-d0f5-471d-8753-b04a05d401bd&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=559b9ea4-c2f2-4464-aa8c-289fe1341754&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
With festivals, music, and cultural events citywide, Tokyo is bursting with energy this week. Which event will you check out first? Share it below in the comments!
