Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

From festive light-ups to food fairs and art shows, here’s Tokyo’s most exciting events for the week of Nov. 18–24, 2025.

By Bianca Papa Nov 18, 2025 7 min read

Ready to dive into Tokyo’s most colorful week of autumn? From golden ginkgo-lined strolls and dazzling light-up festivals to pop-up food markets and late-night concerts, our Tokyo weekly events for November 18 to 24 spotlight the city’s can’t-miss experiences. Check out what’s happening now—and be sure to come back next week.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Sumida Light Night Garden 2025 – Scenes of Light Reflecting the World of Edo

Wander through the glowing paths of Kyu-Yasuda Gardens and take in illuminated autumn foliage as the area transforms into a magical Edo-themed nightscape. Enjoy a peaceful evening among shimmering lights and nearby cultural attractions that celebrate the timeless charm of old Tokyo.

Date: Nov. 21 – Dec. 28, 2025

Time: 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kyu-Yasuda Gardens, 1-12-1 Yokoami, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ryogoku

Website: https://visit-sumida.jp/

Kagurazaka Lighting Event

Stroll beneath the illuminated zelkova trees of Kagurazaka-dori and watch the neighborhood come alive with warm lights and autumn colors. Come before or after the illuminations to savor the blend of historic charm and modern style as you explore the area’s shops and restaurants.

Date: Nov. 15 – Dec. 7, 2025

Time: 5 P.M. – 12 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kagurazaka-dori, 3-chome & 5-chome, Kagurazaka, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Iidabashi / Kagurazaka

Website: https://www.kagurazaka.in/

Nippon National Products Exhibition

Discover Japan’s diverse regional flavors and specialty products at this national exhibition of Japanese goods, where around 200 vendors showcase gourmet foods and handcrafted items from all 47 prefectures. Stroll through the vibrant displays, sample local delicacies, and discover unique items from across the country in a lively, family-friendly setting.

Date: Nov. 21 – 23, 2025

Time: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 3-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Website: https://www.all-nippon.jp

Mount Mitake Autumn Leaves Festival

Experience autumn at Mount Mitake, where vibrant fall foliage paints the summit in color before the festival wraps up on November 24. Enjoy Takigi Kagura dances, violin concerts and illuminated evening trails along streams and waterfalls.

Date: Nov. 22, 2025

Time: Varies per event

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Mt Mitake, Ome, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Mitake

Website: https://momiji.tenku-geisha.com/

Koyo Autumn Leaves Festival

Stroll through Showa Kinen Park to take in golden ginkgo promenades along the Canal and Katarai paths, and brilliant red maples in the Japanese Garden. Explore bonsai displays, art installations and whimsical seasonal decorations, including vibrant umbrellas and charming wind chimes. Stay until evening as the festival illuminates key spots, transforming the park into a magical wonderland.

Date: until Nov. 30, 2025

Time: 9:30 P.M. – 8 P.M., 4:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (Illumination)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Showa Kinen Park, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nishi-Tachikawa Station

Website: https://www.showakinen-koen.jp/event/58732/

Shibuya Street Dance Week

Get in on this week dedicated to street dance! Watch top dancers from around the world, cheer for high school crews, and join in on the moves yourself. Explore live battles, freestyle performances, and workshops for all ages, from breaking beginners to seasoned dancers. Chill out, jive to the music, and experience the heart of Tokyo’s street culture up close.

Date: Nov. 22, 2025

Time: 10 A.M – 4 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Yoyogi

Website: https://streetdanceweek.jp/

Tokyo Syakusai 2025

Taste, touch, and explore Tokyo! Sample local gourmet food from food trucks, sip craft beer and sake at the festival bar, and relax in foot baths inspired by Tokyo’s onsen. Discover traditional crafts and join hands-on workshops for all ages—from making resin keychains to crafting geologically layered “earth bottles.” Try 360° VR tours, collect stamps for prizes, and watch live demonstrations of iconic Tokyo skills, from food replicas to Edo-style puppetry. Experience the flavors, crafts, and culture of Tokyo in one lively festival.

Date: Nov. 22 – 23, 2025

Time: 10 A.M – 6 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Yurakucho

Website: https://tokyo-syuukaku-sai.jp/#about

Tokyo Poetry Week

Tokyo is celebrating the art of poetry with a variety of workshops and events until November 20. Participate in art and poetry workshops, visit a poetry book and zines market, meet indie publishers and get insights from both publishers and authors.

Date: Nov. 19, 20, 2025

Time: Varies per event

Entry fee: Free

Venue: UltraSuperNew Gallery Kura (Workshop), Gallery Conceal, Shibuya (Poetry Books and Zine market) (Map)

Nearest station: Varies per venue

Website: https://www.tokyopoetryweek.com/

Live Music & Concerts

Surge

Feel the energy of Shibuya as Japanese bands fire up the night with rock, punk, funk, dance and garage sounds all in one explosive lineup. Get a taste of Tokyo’s live music scene at this group event.

Date: Nov. 18, 2025

Time: Doors 6 P.M. / Show 6:30 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥3,000

Venue: Shibuya TOKIO TOKYO, 3−7 B1F Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shibuya

Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPOOrssj1pL/

Bargain Rock Fest

Feel Shibuya’s party spirit as Bargain Rock Tokyo Fest brings three days of rock, punk, and garage music. Start with the pre-party at Live Haus, dance to DJ sets, and enjoy a packed schedule of back-to-back shows featuring both local acts and international guest bands. Don’t miss the late-night afterparties that keep the energy and music going until the early hours.

Date: Nov. 21-23, 2025

Time: Nov. 21, Doors 7 P.M. / Start 7:30 P.M. (Pre-party), Nov. 22, Doors 4:30 P.M. / Start 5 P.M. (Day 1 @ Basement Bar & Three), Nov. 23, Doors 4 P.M. / Start 4:30 P.M. (Day 2 @ Basement Bar) .

Entry fee: Prices vary per day

Venue: Basement Bar, 5-18-1 Daizawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Setagaya

Website: https://bargainrock.net/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnW-S7MBoSYBwaJVh6_TSgcRpxQtpB70_DzhvN94yH7kqGYIAcKo86m76qk_s_aem__GvKpslS8K2Q_SDhC5qO_Q

Sumida Street Jazz Festival In Hikifune

Enjoy a day of free live music at the Sumida Street Jazz Festival in Hikifune, where the streets come alive with jazz, J-POP, and blues performances. This 15th-anniversary edition celebrates the community and the joy of music, featuring local streets and shopping areas as vibrant stages. Guest artists include the Kansas City Band KC3, Otsu-san (Zumi), and the duo of Tomoko Okamura & Asamitsu Maruyama.

Date: Nov. 22, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:40 PM (Timetable)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Six locations around Kirakira Tachibana Shopping Street, Hikifune, Sumida City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Hikifune

Website: https://hikifunejazz.com/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Tokyo Game Market

Discover hundreds of tabletop games, from quirky card games to board games and more. Explore demo test booths, join in on real-life mystery games, buy gaming accessories like dice and meeples and meet others in the tabletop and card gaming community.

Date: Nov. 22 – 23, 2025

Time: 10 A.M – 5 P.M

Entry fee: ¥1,500 (General admission), ¥800 (Students)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall, Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo Station

Website: https://www.gamemarket.jp/about

Laid-Back Camp, 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrate 10 years of the popular manga Laid-Back Camp with the series’ first-ever large exhibition. Immerse yourself in the world of the series as you browse original manuscripts, colorful illustrations, and a giant fan-created diorama. Stroll through the exhibits, try your luck at the exclusive new video game lottery, and pick up picture-card souvenirs and anniversary goods you won’t find anywhere else.

Date: Nov. 15–24, 2025

Time: 1 P.M. – 8 P.M. (Nov 18-21), 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Nov 24)

Entry fee: ¥2,500

Venue: Tokyo Solamachi 5F Space 634, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Tokyo Skytree

Website: https://www.yurucamp-ex.com

Parties & Meetups

Autumn Leaves Festivals – Light Up

Walk through glowing golden tunnels as Showa Memorial Park’s 650 ginkgo trees transform the night into an autumn dream. Join this meetup to enjoy illuminations, crisp evening air, and Japan’s fall scenery with new friends.

Date: Nov. 23, 2025

Time: 4 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 (first-timers) / ¥1,000 (returning participants)

Venue: Shinjuku Station, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shinjuku

Website: https://www.meetup.com/nexttokyo/events/311597077/?eventOrigin=city_most_popular_event

November’s Photographer and Digital Artist Meetup

Artedly is hosting its monthly artists’ meetup at Hibiya Okuroji. Whether you’re a professional artist or newcomer, anyone with an interest in photography, classic art, music production, video games or any other creative field is welcome.

Date: Nov. 21, 2025

Time: 7 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥1,000

Venue: Hibiya Okuroji, 1-7-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Yurakucho

Website: https://www.meetup.com/artedly-tokyo/events/311776861/?recId=9a60f7dd-c538-4111-a533-42198aa0cc26&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=e9270b7f-ba85-4fb6-b234-b272447d88c6&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Do you have a recommendation or a hidden gem for our next Tokyo weekly events post in November? Let us know in the comments.