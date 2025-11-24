Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

Find can't-miss holiday markets, illuminations, and unique events for every interest and budget.

As the winter holiday season kicks off, Tokyo brings you candlelit concerts, Christmas markets and magical illuminations from Shinjuku to Yokohama. Whether you’re hunting for rare anime art, sampling street food under neon lights, or meeting new friends at a festive meetup, there’s something for everyone. This Tokyo weekly events for November post highlights the best happenings for every interest and budget.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Starting off our list of Tokyo weekly events for November, don’t miss out on the many Christmas markets and illusions happening around town.

Adachi Christmas Illuminations

Step off Takenotsuka station and follow the glowing Keyaki Boulevard into a winter wonderland at Motofuchie Park. Explore handmade crafts and unique products at the Kirakira☆Market, meet Adachi’s creators and local brands, and connect through lively conversations and Christmas workshops.

Date: Nov. 29 – Dec. 25

Time: 5 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 2-17-1 Hokima, Adachi-ku Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Takenotsuka

Website: https://www.adachikanko.net/en/hikari2025

Doburoku Matsuri

Celebrate the annual harvest festival at Koami Jinja Shrine, where priests serve home-brewed doburoku sake for good health and fortune. After the ceremony, receive your cup of sacred sake, then experience the Sato-kagura Shinto dance performance around noon.

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 9 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Koami Jinja Shrine, 16-23 Nihombashi-koamicho, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ningyocho

Website: https://koamijinja.or.jp/

Resonant Prism Kioi Illumination 2025 at Tokyo Garden Terrace

Watch as a 10-meter Christmas tree is transformed into a musical instrument of light by art group Mirrorblower. The tree glows with a Resonant Prism theme, immersing you in shifting light and shadow at Flower Square.

Date: Until Dec 25

Time: 4 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Tokyo Garden Terrace, 1-2 Kioicho, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nagatacho

Website: https://www.tgt-kioicho.jp/event/xmas-tree-illumination-2025/

Shinjuku Neon Walk

Walk through 200 meters of immersive art illuminations that blend Edo traditions with cutting-edge technology. Try interactive light works like Transformirror, pose at neon fortune photo spots and explore glowing installations inspired by Shinjuku’s culture.

Date: Nov. 27 – Jan. 7, 2026

Time: 4:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Chuo-dori (Shinjuku Subcenter Route 4 Street) (Map)

Nearest station: Shinjuku

Website: https://tokyo-nighttime-project.jp/neonwalk/

Yokohama Christmas Market

Shop festive goods, sip seasonal drinks and enjoy illuminated Christmas tree views. Try special treats like Merry White Milk Tea, Winter Chai and rich drinking chocolate—members even get a free marshmallow topping while supplies last.

Date: Until Dec. 25

Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥500

Venue: Yokohama Redbrick Warehouse, 1-1 Shin Minato, Naka, Yokohama (Map)

Nearest station: Bashamichi

Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/christmas/

Tokyo Christmas Market 2025 in Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park

Experience a festive European-style Christmas market, where German-inspired stalls serve hot mulled wine, craft beers, premium glühwein, German sausage and more hearty snacks. This year’s market spans two venues—Jingu Gaien and, later, Shiba Park—linked by an AR photo-frame trail for an extra memorable visit.

Date: Until Dec. 25

Time: 11 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. (Opening day from 4:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.; last admission 8:30 P.M., last order 9 P.M.)

Entry fee: ¥500

Venue: Jingu Gaien and Shiba Park, 2-3 Kasumigaoka-cho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shinanocho

Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/christmas/

Live Music & Concerts

EDO WAVE 2025: Tokyo International Music Fest

Rock out at Shinjuku Loft with international heavyweights and Japan’s underground scene! Sworn to Avenge brings crushing riffs and screamed vocals from France, while the UK’s Dead Happy delivers chaotic experimental energy. Japan’s scene shines with Vaiwatt, Fvrmn, Aztec Brides and Wanmini, plus live painting, DJ sets from Sadie G and timothy, and even a high-school band to kick things off.

Date: Nov. 30, 2025

Nov. 30, 2025 Time: Open 2:30 P.M. / Start 3:30 P.M.

Open 2:30 P.M. / Start 3:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3,300 (Advance) ¥4,000 (Door)

¥3,300 (Advance) ¥4,000 (Door) Venue: 1-12-9 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

1-12-9 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://www.edowave.com/

Candlelight: Magical Movie Soundtracks

Experience the magic of your favorite movie soundtracks by candlelight at Kanze Noh Theater in Ginza! The Ensemble Themis string quartet performs enchanting pieces from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Coco and more, creating a mesmerizing live music experience.

Date: Nov. 30, 2025

Nov. 30, 2025 Time: 3:05 P.M.

3:05 P.M. Entry fee: Tickets can be purchased here

Tickets can be purchased here Venue: Kanze Noh Theater, 6-10-1 Ginza six, Ginza, Tokyo (Map)

Kanze Noh Theater, 6-10-1 Ginza six, Ginza, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: https://feverup.com/m/356830/en

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Digimon Adventure 02 and Ojamajo Doremi 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrate 25 years of these two fan-favorite anime with rare character designs, original art, storyboards and hand-painted backgrounds on display. Snap photos with Digimon and DoReMi characters, and try interactive digital features that highlight each series’ legacy.

Date: Until Feb. 2, 2026

Until Feb. 2, 2026 Time: All day

All day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Anime Tokyo Station, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

Anime Tokyo Station, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events40/

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX – Special Exhibition

Celebrate the last day of the first-ever collaboration between Studio Khara and Sunrise with photo spots, a Gundam timeline and exclusive product displays. Head to the satellite venue for AR photo experiences and immersive character and story showcases—perfect for fans of Gundam.

Date: Nov. 25

Nov. 25 Time: All day

All day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Anime Tokyo Station, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

Anime Tokyo Station, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events48/

Miniature Bakery World Exhibition 2025 in Tokyo

Step into a tiny bakery universe with over 1,000 adorable bread-themed artworks and goods by 53 creators. Wander through whimsical forest bakeries and Paris-style boulangeries, and discover a special corner featuring behind-the-scenes videos and creation panels.

Date: Until Nov. 30

Until Nov. 30 Time: 11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (Weekends & holidays until 6:00 P.M.)

11:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (Weekends & holidays until 6:00 P.M.) Entry fee: ¥800

¥800 Venue: Todays Gallery Studio, 5-27-6 Asakusabashi, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Todays Gallery Studio, 5-27-6 Asakusabashi, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusabashi

Asakusabashi Website: https://tgs.jp.net/event/miniature-bakery/

Parties & Meetups

Roppongi Hills & Midtown Xmas Illuminations Experience

Join a guided night walk through Roppongi Hills’ glowing winter displays and continue on to the magical Midtown Christmas Garden Lights. Expect romantic photo spots like Keyakizaka’s 800,000 blue & white LEDs and Midtown’s Emotion Palette Tree and bubbly light path — all while meeting new friends along the way.

Date: Nov. 29, 2025

Nov. 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.

7:30 P.M. – 10:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://www.meetup.com/tokyointernationalparties/events/311926741/?recId=d42b2efb-0f69-41c1-bef7-08064460d26c&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=83229566-f3bd-410b-8524-6167f37f5e7f&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

“The Café Full of Mysteries” — Interactive Puzzle-Solving Event

Sip coffee as you explore clues hidden around the café and chat with characters like the master, the phantom thief or even a silent duck to solve different puzzles and discover multiple endings. There’s no time limit, so you can relax and enjoy the game at your own pace—perfect for dates, friends or families.

Date: Until Mar. 1, 2026

Until Mar. 1, 2026 Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Weekends & Holidays) 12 P.M. – 5 P.M. (Weekdays)

11 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Weekends & Holidays) 12 P.M. – 5 P.M. (Weekdays) Entry fee: ¥1,100 per person (Students ¥550 / up to high school age)

¥1,100 per person (Students ¥550 / up to high school age) Venue: Sunny Sunny Picnic, 1-12-5 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo City, Tokyo (Map)

Sunny Sunny Picnic, 1-12-5 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Mitsukoshimae

Mitsukoshimae Website: https://www.keepallsmiles.com/kaitoua

That’s a wrap on Tokyo weekly events for November! Did we miss your favorite festival, concert or hidden spot? Drop your recommendations and check back next week.