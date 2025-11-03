Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

Tokyo gets a head start on the holiday season, lighting up the city with dazzling illuminations and festive events before winter even arrives. This week, explore art festivals, glowing Christmas markets and streets, and themed cafes you won’t want to miss throughout our round up of Tokyo Weekly Events for Nov.4-10.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Art Week Tokyo
Tired of missing art shows? Art Week Tokyo features exhibitions in over 50 museums and galleries, while talks, music, architectural tours, and pop-up bars bring art and people together in various spaces across the city. With the theme “What Is Real?”, this year’s event encourages reconnection, belonging, and honest communication. Hop on the free AWT BUS shuttle to experience it all hassle-free and catch Tokyo’s creative spirit everywhere you go.
- Date: Nov. 5 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: Refer to venue
- Entry fee: Participation free, some exhibitions ticketed or required reservation (Tickets)
- Venue: No main venue—explore 50+ museums, galleries, and special AWT events citywide
- Nearest station: City-wide bus available
- Website: https://www.artweektokyo.com/en/
Tokyo Mega Illuminations
Get swept up in the sparkle at Tokyo Mega Illuminations! Light tunnels, cute horses, and massive color displays bring pure winter magic no matter the season, while rainbow fountains, aurora forests, and interactive art installations invite kids and adults to play across vast illuminated landscapes. With themed zones, music-synced shows, and surprise horse encounters, it’s an event made for all ages.
- Date: Until Jan. 11, 2026
- Time: 4:30 P.M – 9 P.M (last entrance 8 P.M.)
- Entry fee: ¥1000 (Adults) ¥500 (Children) (Tickets)
- Venue: 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Oi Keibajo-mae
- Website: https://en.tokyomegaillumi.jp
Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas and Tokyo Skytree Town Christmas Market
Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Solamachi (Sky Town) come alive with Christmas lights, festive cheer, and a European-style Christmas market. Watch as the tower transforms into a giant Christmas tree with special seasonal lighting, while mascots and over 530,000 lights decorate the town below. Enjoy the picturesque Skytree Town Christmas Market at the 4F Sky Arena—sip beer and mulled wine, savor sausages and bread stew, browse lovely Christmas ornaments, and try Japan’s largest stollen for a true fairytale experience.
- Date: Nov. 6 – Dec. 25, 2025
- Time: 4 P.M. – 11 P.M.; 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Last Order 9 P.M.)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Skytree station
- Website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/event/info/xmas2025
Roppongi Hills Christmas Illumination
Roppongi Hills’ Keyakizaka street shines with 800,000 “Snow & Blue” LEDs, marking the start of winter in the city. Stroll down the illuminated avenue, visit 66 Plaza’s Luminous Bouquet display, and browse the festive Christmas market at O-YANE PLAZA later in the month for a true Roppongi-style holiday experience.
- Date: Nov. 4 – Dec. 25, 2025
- Time: 5 P.M. – 11 P.M. (Nightly)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Roppongi Hills, Keyakizaka Street, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://www.christmas.hills-site.com/
Kichijoji x Nishi-Ogikubo “Drinking Comparison East-West War”
Two Tokyo neighborhood rivals—trendy Kichijoji and laid-back Nishi-Ogikubo—go head-to-head in this lively “Drink-Off” event. Local bars and eateries in each area serve up their best drinks and signature dishes, while visitors play judge by bar-hopping between them. Grab an official event booklet, explore both sides, and toast with a hearty “Kanpai!” as you crown your winner.
- Date: Until Feb. 28, 2026
- Time: According to each store’s regular hours
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 16 participating bars and restaurants across Nishi-Ogikubo and Kichijoji (Map)
- Nearest station: Nishi-Ogikubo and Kichijoji
- Website: https://t180.jp/nomikurabe2025#connection
Tokyo Illumilia 2025
Wander through creative light displays as Tokyo Illumilia transforms Nihonbashi and Yaesu into a winter-like cityscape. Stroll down Sakura-dori and historic streets, where every corner is perfect for a photo and the city’s romantic vibe shines through.
- Date: Nov. 6 – Feb. 14, 2026
- Time: 4:30 P.M. – 11:30 P.M (daily) 6 P.M. (opening ceremony)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Streets around Tokyo Station (Yaesu) and Nihonbashi (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo and Nihonbashi
- Website: https://www.gotokyo.org/en/spot/ev132/index.html
Suginami Festa
Bring the family to Suginami Festa for kick target games, hands-on science fun, and nostalgic games. Sample treats from the Bread & Sweets Fair’s 23 local bakeries, then dive into the Anime Manga Festival with 10 top anime studios, quiz rallies, and interactive booths. Don’t miss photo ops with Suginami’s mascot Namisuke for a full day of community fun.
- Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 3 Chome−8-1 Momoi, Suginami, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ogikubo
- Website: https://www.sugifes.com/event/
Sumida Coffee and Sweets Festival
For a relaxing day of coffee and sweets head to Sumida’s coffee and sweet festival, where 30 of Japan’s popular coffee shops and various sweets shops and bakeries will be gathering at this outdoor event in Kinshi Park. Warm up with a hot cup while enjoying the autumn season.
- Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 4-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kinshicho
- Website: https://visit-sumida.jp/event/sumida-coffee-festival-2025-autumn/
Everyone’s Festival in Akabane
For those living in Akabane or nearby, here’s a chance to celebrate every day and everyone. Watch Japanese drumming performances and wrestling matches, and enjoy sake, wine and other festival snacks!
- Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 6 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Nouvelle Akabanedai, 2-3-5 Akabanedai, Kita, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Akabane
- Website: 東京都北区 Facebook
Itabashi Coffee Festival
Enjoy life’s simple pleasures at the Itabashi Coffee Festival, held at Funato Waterside Park. Sip, snack, and relax as ten local coffee shops and seven food vendors come together to create a cozy, cheerful experience.
- Date: Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 4-4-1 Funado, Itabashi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Itabashi
- Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPirko7kdfA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Live Music & Concerts
Hibiya Piano Week
As part of Tokyo’s barrier-free Hibiya Park Project, this event celebrates music and open-air relaxation. Visitors can enjoy the “park piano,” free concerts on the grass, cozy rug rentals, and tasty bites from kitchen cars. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy live music surrounded by greenery in the heart of Tokyo.
- Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-6 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Hibiya
- Website: https://www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/information/press/2025/10/2025101713
Open Jam Session
For aspiring musicians seeking a stage, head to Love, Peace and Soul Live Cafe’s Open Jam Session. Both seasoned performers and newcomers can showcase their talents in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
- Date: Nov. 5, 2025
- Time: 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,000 + 2 drinks
- Venue: 1-5-6 Perfume Kyodo, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kyodo
- Website: https://www.lovepeaceandsoul.net
Unique Closet Vol 1
Experience Japan’s underground music scene at Heavy Sick Zero, a nightclub known for cutting-edge music, drinks, and culture. Catch live performances from Tokyo世界 (Tokyo Sekai), シラフ (Shirafu), The Samurai Squad, izolma, Taytayposse, Olw Reday, and Kaip, plus a special release set by Alma. DJs Hugh the Kid, 3icrowave, and yumu will keep the energy high all night long.
Tokyo Sekai (とーきょーせかい) is a Tochigi rapper-songwriter known for his “Showa Kayo Vibes” and introspective style, performing with the crew Legal Nerd Boyz alongside Shirafu, a Shimane-born rapper praised for raw, honest storytelling, and trackmaker Skinny YMT. Also catch The Samurai Squad, a four-member hip-hop crew blending tradition and innovation with sharp lyrics and dynamic beats.
- Date: Nov. 8, 2025
- Time: 6 P.M. – 11 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,000 (Age 20 above only)
- Venue: 5-41-8 Kask Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakano
- Website: https://heavysick.co.jp/zero/イベント/unique-closet-vol-1/
Pop Culture & Conventions
Animate Girls Festival
Ikebukuro celebrates all things otome (romance games aimed at women) and anime at this two-day festival. Browse exclusive goods, catch voice actor appearances and stage shows, and explore dozens of booths at Sunshine City and throughout the neighborhood—all with this year’s theme of “peace.”
- Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000
- Venue: Sunshine City Ikebukuro, 3-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: https://agf-ikebukuro.jp/s/agf2025/?ima=2826
Attack on Titan: Attack on Memory Event
It’s your last chance to experience this memory-themed Attack on Titan event featuring the world and characters of the series. Enjoy interactive displays, themed food, and exclusive goods.
- Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 3-1-3 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: https://event.bandainamco-am.co.jp/cx/attack-on-memory/
Design Art Tokyo 2025
Tokyo becomes a design playground with exhibits across the city under the theme “Brave – The Pursuit of Instinctive Beauty.” Expect bold installations blending art, fashion, tech, and design.
- Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: Refer to Exhibit
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Omotesando, Gaiennmae/ Harajuku/ Shibuya/ Roppongi/ Ginza/ Tokyo, Shops, restaurant, galleries, museums and event spaces.
- Nearest station: Refer to venue
- Website: https://www.designart.jp/en/
Chiikawa Ramen Pork
Chiikawa and friends have opened a ramen shop, and you’re invited! Inspired by the “Topic Ramen Shop” from the series, this adorable pop-up serves character-themed food and pork-based ramen in mini (Chiikawa), small (Hachiware), and large (Usagi) sizes. With no set end date, reserve your spot soon to enjoy both cute vibes and comforting bowls.
- Date: reservation link until Nov. 16, 2025 (official end date undecided)
- Time: 11 A.M. – 10 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free but reservation required
- Venue: 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://t.livepocket.jp/t/chiikawaramen_shibuya?sort=1&page=1
Hokusai – The Craft of Hokusai Exhibition & Themed Café
Step into the mind of Japan’s most famous artist at “HOKUSAI: The Artist Mad About Painting”, a massive exhibition celebrating the creative genius behind The Great Wave off Kanagawa. Featuring over 400 works—including rare hand-drawn pieces and the complete Hokusai Manga series—this show reveals how Hokusai’s daring spirit helped shape modern manga and anime. Don’t miss the adjoining Hokusai-themed café, where you can taste art-inspired dishes that bring his colorful world to life.
- Date: Until Nov. 30, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (until 8 P.M. on weekends and holidays)
- Entry fee: Free (Exhibition and Cafe)
- Venue: Creative Museum Tokyo, 1-7-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo 104-0031 (Map)
- Nearest station: Kyobashi
- Website: https://hokusai2025.jp/en/
Parties & Meetups
Spanish Cafe Tokyo
Connect with other Spanish speakers while relaxing at a Japanese izakaya (bar)! English and Japanese speakers are also welcome.
- Date: Nov. 8, 2025
- Time: 2 P.M – 4 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku or Seibu Shinjuku
- Website: Meetup
Midnight Express
Every first Thursday of the month, Heavy Sick Zero transforms into the world’s smallest skate park, offering all-you-can-skate sessions inside the club. Enjoy free skateboarding and a unique party atmosphere.
- Date: Nov. 6, 2025
- Time: 7 P.M. – 11 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 5-41-8 Kask Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakano
- Website: https://heavysick.co.jp/zero/イベント/midnight-express-～every-1st-thursday～-15/?instance_id=2024
For those eager to experience the Christmas spirit in Tokyo a little early, this is your chance. Make the most of the week—explore, taste, and celebrate everything the city has to offer. Share your plans in the comments below!
