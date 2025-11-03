Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

Light up your week with events, festivals, and illuminations happening across the city this week.

By Bianca Papa Nov 4, 2025 10 min read

Tokyo gets a head start on the holiday season, lighting up the city with dazzling illuminations and festive events before winter even arrives. This week, explore art festivals, glowing Christmas markets and streets, and themed cafes you won’t want to miss throughout our round up of Tokyo Weekly Events for Nov.4-10.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Art Week Tokyo

Tired of missing art shows? Art Week Tokyo features exhibitions in over 50 museums and galleries, while talks, music, architectural tours, and pop-up bars bring art and people together in various spaces across the city. With the theme “What Is Real?”, this year’s event encourages reconnection, belonging, and honest communication. Hop on the free AWT BUS shuttle to experience it all hassle-free and catch Tokyo’s creative spirit everywhere you go.

Date: Nov. 5 – Nov. 9, 2025

Time: Refer to venue

Entry fee: Participation free, some exhibitions ticketed or required reservation (Tickets)

Venue: No main venue—explore 50+ museums, galleries, and special AWT events citywide

Nearest station: City-wide bus available

Website: https://www.artweektokyo.com/en/

Tokyo Mega Illuminations

Get swept up in the sparkle at Tokyo Mega Illuminations! Light tunnels, cute horses, and massive color displays bring pure winter magic no matter the season, while rainbow fountains, aurora forests, and interactive art installations invite kids and adults to play across vast illuminated landscapes. With themed zones, music-synced shows, and surprise horse encounters, it’s an event made for all ages.

Date: Until Jan. 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 P.M – 9 P.M (last entrance 8 P.M.)

Entry fee: ¥1000 (Adults) ¥500 (Children) (Tickets)

Venue: 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Oi Keibajo-mae

Website: https://en.tokyomegaillumi.jp

Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas and Tokyo Skytree Town Christmas Market

Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Solamachi (Sky Town) come alive with Christmas lights, festive cheer, and a European-style Christmas market. Watch as the tower transforms into a giant Christmas tree with special seasonal lighting, while mascots and over 530,000 lights decorate the town below. Enjoy the picturesque Skytree Town Christmas Market at the 4F Sky Arena—sip beer and mulled wine, savor sausages and bread stew, browse lovely Christmas ornaments, and try Japan’s largest stollen for a true fairytale experience.

Date: Nov. 6 – Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 4 P.M. – 11 P.M.; 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Last Order 9 P.M.)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Tokyo Skytree station

Website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/event/info/xmas2025

Roppongi Hills Christmas Illumination

Roppongi Hills’ Keyakizaka street shines with 800,000 “Snow & Blue” LEDs, marking the start of winter in the city. Stroll down the illuminated avenue, visit 66 Plaza’s Luminous Bouquet display, and browse the festive Christmas market at O-YANE PLAZA later in the month for a true Roppongi-style holiday experience.

Date: Nov. 4 – Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 5 P.M. – 11 P.M. (Nightly)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Roppongi Hills, Keyakizaka Street, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roppongi

Website: https://www.christmas.hills-site.com/

Kichijoji x Nishi-Ogikubo “Drinking Comparison East-West War”

Two Tokyo neighborhood rivals—trendy Kichijoji and laid-back Nishi-Ogikubo—go head-to-head in this lively “Drink-Off” event. Local bars and eateries in each area serve up their best drinks and signature dishes, while visitors play judge by bar-hopping between them. Grab an official event booklet, explore both sides, and toast with a hearty “Kanpai!” as you crown your winner.

Date: Until Feb. 28, 2026

Time: According to each store’s regular hours

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 16 participating bars and restaurants across Nishi-Ogikubo and Kichijoji (Map)

Nearest station: Nishi-Ogikubo and Kichijoji

Website: https://t180.jp/nomikurabe2025#connection

Tokyo Illumilia 2025

Wander through creative light displays as Tokyo Illumilia transforms Nihonbashi and Yaesu into a winter-like cityscape. Stroll down Sakura-dori and historic streets, where every corner is perfect for a photo and the city’s romantic vibe shines through.

Date: Nov. 6 – Feb. 14, 2026

Time: 4:30 P.M. – 11:30 P.M (daily) 6 P.M. (opening ceremony)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Streets around Tokyo Station (Yaesu) and Nihonbashi (Map)

Nearest station: Tokyo and Nihonbashi

Website: https://www.gotokyo.org/en/spot/ev132/index.html

Suginami Festa

Bring the family to Suginami Festa for kick target games, hands-on science fun, and nostalgic games. Sample treats from the Bread & Sweets Fair’s 23 local bakeries, then dive into the Anime Manga Festival with 10 top anime studios, quiz rallies, and interactive booths. Don’t miss photo ops with Suginami’s mascot Namisuke for a full day of community fun.

Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025

Time: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 3 Chome−8-1 Momoi, Suginami, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ogikubo

Website: https://www.sugifes.com/event/

Sumida Coffee and Sweets Festival

For a relaxing day of coffee and sweets head to Sumida’s coffee and sweet festival, where 30 of Japan’s popular coffee shops and various sweets shops and bakeries will be gathering at this outdoor event in Kinshi Park. Warm up with a hot cup while enjoying the autumn season.

Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 4-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kinshicho

Website: https://visit-sumida.jp/event/sumida-coffee-festival-2025-autumn/

Everyone’s Festival in Akabane

For those living in Akabane or nearby, here’s a chance to celebrate every day and everyone. Watch Japanese drumming performances and wrestling matches, and enjoy sake, wine and other festival snacks!

Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Nouvelle Akabanedai, 2-3-5 Akabanedai, Kita, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Akabane

Website: 東京都北区 Facebook

Itabashi Coffee Festival

Enjoy life’s simple pleasures at the Itabashi Coffee Festival, held at Funato Waterside Park. Sip, snack, and relax as ten local coffee shops and seven food vendors come together to create a cozy, cheerful experience.

Date: Nov. 9, 2025

Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 4-4-1 Funado, Itabashi, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Itabashi

Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPirko7kdfA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Live Music & Concerts



Hibiya Piano Week

As part of Tokyo’s barrier-free Hibiya Park Project, this event celebrates music and open-air relaxation. Visitors can enjoy the “park piano,” free concerts on the grass, cozy rug rentals, and tasty bites from kitchen cars. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy live music surrounded by greenery in the heart of Tokyo.

Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025

Time: 10 A.M – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-6 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Hibiya

Website: https://www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/information/press/2025/10/2025101713

Open Jam Session

For aspiring musicians seeking a stage, head to Love, Peace and Soul Live Cafe’s Open Jam Session. Both seasoned performers and newcomers can showcase their talents in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

Date: Nov. 5, 2025

Time: 7 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥2,000 + 2 drinks

Venue: 1-5-6 Perfume Kyodo, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kyodo

Website: https://www.lovepeaceandsoul.net

Unique Closet Vol 1

Experience Japan’s underground music scene at Heavy Sick Zero, a nightclub known for cutting-edge music, drinks, and culture. Catch live performances from Tokyo世界 (Tokyo Sekai), シラフ (Shirafu), The Samurai Squad, izolma, Taytayposse, Olw Reday, and Kaip, plus a special release set by Alma. DJs Hugh the Kid, 3icrowave, and yumu will keep the energy high all night long.

Tokyo Sekai (とーきょーせかい) is a Tochigi rapper-songwriter known for his “Showa Kayo Vibes” and introspective style, performing with the crew Legal Nerd Boyz alongside Shirafu, a Shimane-born rapper praised for raw, honest storytelling, and trackmaker Skinny YMT. Also catch The Samurai Squad, a four-member hip-hop crew blending tradition and innovation with sharp lyrics and dynamic beats.

Date: Nov. 8, 2025

Time: 6 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥2,000 (Age 20 above only)

Venue: 5-41-8 Kask Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nakano

Website: https://heavysick.co.jp/zero/イベント/unique-closet-vol-1/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Animate Girls Festival

Ikebukuro celebrates all things otome (romance games aimed at women) and anime at this two-day festival. Browse exclusive goods, catch voice actor appearances and stage shows, and explore dozens of booths at Sunshine City and throughout the neighborhood—all with this year’s theme of “peace.”

Date: Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025

Nov. 8 – Nov. 9, 2025 Time: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

9 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue : Sunshine City Ikebukuro, 3-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

: Sunshine City Ikebukuro, 3-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://agf-ikebukuro.jp/s/agf2025/?ima=2826

Attack on Titan: Attack on Memory Event

It’s your last chance to experience this memory-themed Attack on Titan event featuring the world and characters of the series. Enjoy interactive displays, themed food, and exclusive goods.

Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025

Until Nov. 9, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : 3-1-3 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

: 3-1-3 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://event.bandainamco-am.co.jp/cx/attack-on-memory/

Design Art Tokyo 2025

Tokyo becomes a design playground with exhibits across the city under the theme “Brave – The Pursuit of Instinctive Beauty.” Expect bold installations blending art, fashion, tech, and design.

Date: Until Nov. 9, 2025

Until Nov. 9, 2025 Time: Refer to Exhibit

Refer to Exhibit Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Omotesando, Gaiennmae/ Harajuku/ Shibuya/ Roppongi/ Ginza/ Tokyo, Shops, restaurant, galleries, museums and event spaces.

: Omotesando, Gaiennmae/ Harajuku/ Shibuya/ Roppongi/ Ginza/ Tokyo, Shops, restaurant, galleries, museums and event spaces. Nearest station: Refer to venue

Refer to venue Website: https://www.designart.jp/en/

Chiikawa Ramen Pork

Chiikawa and friends have opened a ramen shop, and you’re invited! Inspired by the “Topic Ramen Shop” from the series, this adorable pop-up serves character-themed food and pork-based ramen in mini (Chiikawa), small (Hachiware), and large (Usagi) sizes. With no set end date, reserve your spot soon to enjoy both cute vibes and comforting bowls.

Date: reservation link until Nov. 16, 2025 (official end date undecided)

reservation link until Nov. 16, 2025 (official end date undecided) Time: 11 A.M. – 10 P.M.

11 A.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee : Free but reservation required

: Free but reservation required Venue : 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

: 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://t.livepocket.jp/t/chiikawaramen_shibuya?sort=1&page=1

Hokusai – The Craft of Hokusai Exhibition & Themed Café

Step into the mind of Japan’s most famous artist at “HOKUSAI: The Artist Mad About Painting”, a massive exhibition celebrating the creative genius behind The Great Wave off Kanagawa. Featuring over 400 works—including rare hand-drawn pieces and the complete Hokusai Manga series—this show reveals how Hokusai’s daring spirit helped shape modern manga and anime. Don’t miss the adjoining Hokusai-themed café, where you can taste art-inspired dishes that bring his colorful world to life.

Date: Until Nov. 30, 2025

Until Nov. 30, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (until 8 P.M. on weekends and holidays)

10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (until 8 P.M. on weekends and holidays) Entry fee : Free (Exhibition and Cafe)

: Free (Exhibition and Cafe) Venue : Creative Museum Tokyo, 1-7-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo 104-0031 (Map)

: Creative Museum Tokyo, 1-7-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo 104-0031 (Map) Nearest station: Kyobashi

Kyobashi Website: https://hokusai2025.jp/en/

Parties & Meetups

Spanish Cafe Tokyo

Connect with other Spanish speakers while relaxing at a Japanese izakaya (bar)! English and Japanese speakers are also welcome.

Date: Nov. 8, 2025

Nov. 8, 2025 Time: 2 P.M – 4 P.M.

2 P.M – 4 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

2 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku or Seibu Shinjuku

Shinjuku or Seibu Shinjuku Website: Meetup

Midnight Express

Every first Thursday of the month, Heavy Sick Zero transforms into the world’s smallest skate park, offering all-you-can-skate sessions inside the club. Enjoy free skateboarding and a unique party atmosphere.

Date: Nov. 6, 2025

Time: 7 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 5-41-8 Kask Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nakano

Website: https://heavysick.co.jp/zero/イベント/midnight-express-～every-1st-thursday～-15/?instance_id=2024

For those eager to experience the Christmas spirit in Tokyo a little early, this is your chance. Make the most of the week—explore, taste, and celebrate everything the city has to offer. Share your plans in the comments below!