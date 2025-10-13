Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

Celebrate community, music and life’s simple pleasures in Tokyo this week.

By Bianca Papa Oct 14, 2025 8 min read

Culture, celebration, and community are at the heart of Tokyo’s events. From jazz to ramen adventures, here are some Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 14-20 you won’t want to miss out on.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Sumida Street Jazz Festival

Sumida Jazz is celebrating its 15th year. What began in 2010 with a few small venues has become a neighborhood tradition, bringing together musicians, residents and visitors from near and far. Stop to catch a live performance, discover a song you’ve never heard before and wander through parks and shopping streets as the city transforms into one big stage.

Date: Oct. 18 – Oct. 19, 2025

Time: 9 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Timetable)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kinshi Park, Sumida Park Breeze Plaza, etc (Map)

Nearest station: Kinshicho

Website: https://sumida-jazz.jp/sj/

Ikebukuro Egg Festival

Eggs hold a special place in Japan; they star in everything from breakfast tables to festivals! Enjoy all-you-can-eat rice and premium eggs from across the country, craft your perfect tamago kake gohan (rice with raw egg and toppings) in 80-minute tasting sessions, and explore over twenty egg-inspired treats at the food stall village. You might even catch a celebrity talk show for just ¥500.

Date: Oct. 17 – 19, 2025

Oct. 17 – 19, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M., 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (last day)

10 A.M. – 8 P.M., 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (last day) Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Venue: 3-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

3-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://tamafes.com

Kawagoe Festival

Just 40 minutes from Shibuya, Kawagoe “Little Edo” rejoices in a festival of color, music and myth. All day, huge dashi (floats) are pulled through the streets, alive with drumbeats, flute melodies and masked dancers performing as characters of legends. As night falls, lanterns glow and the real thrill begins: floats face off in hikkawase playful musical duels cheered on by crowds waving paper lanterns. Grab a snack and join the celebration.

Date: Oct. 18 – 19, 2025

Oct. 18 – 19, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. ~ 9 P.M.

10 A.M. ~ 9 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Kawagoe, Saitama (Map)

Kawagoe, Saitama (Map) Nearest station: Kawagoe

Kawagoe Website: https://www.kawagoematsuri.jp/English/

Shimokitazawa Curry Festival

Enter the curry dungeon, your quest: eat to your heart’s content as over 100 shops put their spin on this comfort food classic. Hunt for “treasure curry,” dig into an Aomori Apple 10-layer Curry Lasagna, and discover new flavors around every corner. This year, the festival teams up with the manga “Dungeon Band,” bringing specially drawn illustrations, exclusive T-shirts, live performances and more surprises.

Date: Ongoing until Oct. 26, 2025

Ongoing until Oct. 26, 2025 Time: Business Hours of Stores

Business Hours of Stores Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Store List)

2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Store List) Nearest station: Kitazawa

Kitazawa Website: https://curryfes.com

Special Nighttime Opening “Long Autumn Evenings in Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens”

As night falls, Hitotsumatsu (“Single Pine”) and Engetsukyo (“Full Moon Bridge”) come alive with golden light, while Horai-jima (“Horai Island”) shimmers in autumn colors along the water. Wander the illuminated paths, watch ukiyo-e art transform Karamon Gate through projection mapping, and join a stamp rally featuring Koume-chan among autumn foliage—then pick up a lantern as a magical memento of the evening.

Date: Ongoing until Oct. 20, 2025

Ongoing until Oct. 20, 2025 Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M.

6 P.M. – 9 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1200 (same-day)

¥1200 (same-day) Venue: 1-6-6 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

1-6-6 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: IIdabashi

IIdabashi Website: https://www.tokyo-park.or.jp/special/koishikawa_lightingup/index.html

The Great Tsukumen Expo

Where we’re going, it’s all noodles and no rules. Dive into bold, original flavors and encounter the “Ramen of the Future.” Over 100 stalls take over Ōkubo Park as 116 top chefs from across Japan debut brand-new, never-before-seen culinary creations.

Date: Ongoing until Nov. 24, 2025

Ongoing until Nov. 24, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M

11 A.M. – 9 P.M Entry fee: ¥1100

¥1100 Venue: 2-43 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

2-43 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://dai-tsukemen-haku.com

Nyan Festival 22 Cat Festival

Cat lovers, this one’s for you! Explore aisles filled with cat-themed art, books, and accessories from creators across Japan—with over 500 booths, there’s a discovery for every feline fan.

Date: Oct. 19, 2025

Oct. 19, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.

11 A.M. – 4 P.M. Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Venue: 2-6-5 Hanakawado, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

2-6-5 Hanakawado, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kiba

Kiba Website: https://nyanfes.com

Komazawa Wanko Matsuri

Bring your pup to the Komazawa Wanko Festival! Browse the Dog Marche, enjoy variety at food trucks, and join games for dogs and owners. Shop, snack, and relax!

Date: Oct. 18 – 19, 2025

Oct. 18 – 19, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Komazawa-daigaku

Komazawa-daigaku Website: https://wanwancarnival.com/komazawa/

Live Music & Concerts

Superfuzz

DJ collective Superfuzz hosts the all-nighter Alternative Indie & Raw Disco Party at Club Malcolm, featuring DJ Taishi Iwami and Keigo.

Date: Oct. 17, 2025

Oct. 17, 2025 Time: 11:30 P.M. – 5 A.M

11:30 P.M. – 5 A.M Entry fee: ¥2000

¥2000 Venue: 30-5 JOW Building Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

30-5 JOW Building Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPYapnXk-Ls/?igsh=cWk2aHBhYzFzNDB3

Shibuya Music Scramble

Shibuya—the epicenter of youth culture—transforms into one huge music stage for the 20th anniversary of its biggest festival. For two days, the city bursts with live performances, dance battles, anime-inspired special stage events, and fashion shows at venues like LINE CUBE SHIBUYA, Miyashita Park, and even on the streets. Alongside stars like Sachiko Kobayashi, Zeebra, and Real Akiba Boyz, you’ll find young talent and creative surprises around every corner—a perfect snapshot of Shibuya’s ever-evolving creative pulse.

Date: Oct. 18 – 19, 2025

Oct. 18 – 19, 2025 Time: 2 P.M. ~

2 P.M. ~ Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-26-5 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-26-5 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://shibuyamusicscramble.tokyo/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

The game is afoot as Sherlock Holmes and Watson race to solve the mystery of the Baskerville family curse before another heir falls. In this fast-paced, comedic adaptation, six actors portray nearly 40 characters—expect plenty of clues, disguises, and laughs.

Date: Oct. 16 – 19, 2025

Oct. 16 – 19, 2025 Time: Varies per day

Varies per day Entry fee: From ¥4,500 to ¥5,500

From ¥4,500 to ¥5,500 Venue: 2-6-6 Kitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

2-6-6 Kitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shimokitazawa

Shimokitazawa Website: https://www.tokyoplayers.org/event-details/baskerville-a-sherlock-holmes-mystery-2025-10-19-13-00

Tokyo Bienalle

Every two years, Tokyo Biennale turns the city into an open canvas for creative exploration and connection. This year’s theme, “Wander for Wonder,” invites you to experience sanpo—wandering through neighborhoods, discovering art in unexpected places, and meeting new people along the way. As you explore, you might even discover a new side of the city—and of yourself.

Date: Oct. 17 – Dec. 14, 2025

Oct. 17 – Dec. 14, 2025 Time: Hours by venue

Hours by venue Entry fee: ¥2500 (General)

¥2500 (General) Venue: Multiple Venues and exhibition areas

Multiple Venues and exhibition areas Nearest station: Multiple venues

Multiple venues Website: https://tokyobiennale.jp/tb2025/?lang=en

Kana Nakamura Solo Exhibition “Green Shelter”

Peek into a tranquil green sanctuary, where delicate paintings of small creatures nestled among plants offer a gentle escape inspired by personal moments and nature’s resilience.

Date: Oct. 16 – 21, 2025

Oct. 16 – 21, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 8 P.M.

12 P.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-2-10 Kichioji Honcho, Musashino, Tokyo (Map)

2-2-10 Kichioji Honcho, Musashino, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kichioji

Kichioji Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdYCiWk8gk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sakamoto Days Cafe

Step into the world of popular manga SAKAMOTO DAYS at Natslive Cafe! Enjoy a creative menu, new Halloween-themed illustrations of your favorite cast, and exclusive merch for fans to collect.

Date: Ongoing until Nov. 2, 2025

Ongoing until Nov. 2, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

11 A.M. – 9 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 3-11-7 Kita-Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

3-11-7 Kita-Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://cafe.natslive.jp/collabo77

Parties & Meetups

AR Sports Meetup

Jump into a sports meetup where AR and VR offer a new way to play. Team up, get moving and get social—it’s a fresh way to meet new people and try something different.

Date: Oct. 17, 2025

Oct. 17, 2025 Time: 7:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

7:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2500

¥2500 Venue: 1-7-1 Daiba, Tokyo (Map)

1-7-1 Daiba, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Daiba

Daiba Website: https://www.meetup.com/international-meetup-tokyo/events/311252785/

Cosmo International Party

Ginza is known for luxury, but this free international meetup lets you join a stylish lounge party without the price tag. Meet people from around the world and enjoy a relaxed evening—maybe you’ll leave with a new story to tell.

Date: Oct. 18, 2025

Oct. 18, 2025 Time: 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

7 P.M. to 10 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: https://www.meetup.com/cosmo-international-party-tokyo/events/311157072/?eventOrigin=group_upcoming_events

Bar-Hop Night (Part of Shinjuku Town Festival)

Explore Shinjuku Sanchome’s nightlife during Bar-Hop Night—part of Shinjuku Machi-Bar Week and one of Tokyo’s biggest bar-hopping events. Wander between cocktail bars, live music, and karaoke, meet fellow bar lovers, and toast to autumn in the city.

Date: Oct. 19, 2025

Oct. 19, 2025 Time: 4 P.M. – 10 P.M.

4 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1000 (Advance), ¥1500 (Same day)

¥1000 (Advance), ¥1500 (Same day) Venue: Around Shinjuku Sanchome (Participating Bars)

Around Shinjuku Sanchome (Participating Bars) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://shinjuku-bar.tokyo

With so many ways to celebrate, explore, and connect, autumn in Tokyo is full of possibilities. Are you going to any of these Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 14-20? Let us know in the comments!