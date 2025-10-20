Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

This week, Tokyo is a feast of pop culture and flavor. Here are some events you'll want to check out.

The Halloween excitement is building, Tokyo’s own night market lights up midweek and everyone’s waiting for the first hint of autumn color. Fill up your calendar with these Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 21-27, 2025. The city is packed with creative costumes and seasonal treats as it settles into its most festive time of year.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Tokyo Night Market

Night markets are woven into the fabric of daily life across Asia—a celebration of community, food, and music at the heart of every city. In Tokyo, just follow the glow of golden lanterns and neon signs. You’ll stumble into an evening overflowing with mouthwatering street food, the beat of live music, DJ sets from Shibuya’s top clubs and performers captivating the crowds.

Date: Oct. 22 – Oct. 26, 2025

Time: 4 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shiodome

Website: tokyo-night-market.com/en/

Awasake week at Toranomon Yokocho

Back by popular demand, Awasake Week brings 22 sake breweries to town, each setting up pop-up stores with a delicious twist. Enjoy the finest sake paired with specialty dishes selected by the store owners themselves, and treat yourself to seven days of luxurious flavors from across Japan.

Date: Oct. 22 – 28, 2025

Oct. 22 – 28, 2025 Time: All day

All day Entry fee: ¥5,000 for a set of 6 (Advance), ¥5,500 for a set of 6 (Same-day), ¥1,100 for 1 glass

¥5,000 for a set of 6 (Advance), ¥5,500 for a set of 6 (Same-day), ¥1,100 for 1 glass Venue: 1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://www.toranomonhills.com/events/2025/10/0203.html#01

Mount Takao Autumn Leaves Festival

Mount Takao’s Autumn Leaves Festival kicks off with the Saito Goma Fire Ceremony, as monks walk across hot coals to pray for the fulfillment of wishes. While the leaves haven’t turned gold yet, you can still enjoy traditional sake, pick up artisan crafts and try shojin (plant-based temple dishes) dishes.

For those seeking golden and scarlet foliage, plan a return visit in mid to late November for peak autumn colors.

Date: Oct. 25 – Dec. 14, 2025

Oct. 25 – Dec. 14, 2025 Time: 10 A.M.

10 A.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Mt. Takao, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map)

Mt. Takao, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Takaosanguchi

Takaosanguchi Website: https://www.hkc.or.jp/takaosan/momiji_fes/

Tokyo Tower Candle Days

Just as Tokyo Tower lights up the evening skyline, candles from around the world illuminate the tower alongside art, music and performances. Enjoy three days of live performances, hands-on workshops to create your own candles and holders and a lively market filled with high-quality, fragrant creations. You might even take home a candle crafted by the artist crowned Japan’s best candle maker.

Date: Oct. 24 – 26, 2025

Oct. 24 – 26, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 4-2-8 Shiba Park, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

4-2-8 Shiba Park, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Akanebashi

Akanebashi Website: https://japan-candle.org/tokyo-tower-candle-days-2025/

Jewelumination

As night falls, stars and lights across Yomiuri Land glitter like diamonds in the sky. Step into Jewellumination to see jewel-toned displays, from the revamped Crystal Passage to the sparkling Diamond & Jewelry Ferris wheel. Race through the dark on the Starlight Bandit Coaster, or wander the Celebration Promenade and Lovely Sanctuary, where pastel and jewel-colored lights shimmer across the water and along festive avenues.

Date: Oct. 23, 2025 – Spring 2026

Oct. 23, 2025 – Spring 2026 Time: 4 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

4 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1,800 (Adult), ¥1,000 (Children)

¥1,800 (Adult), ¥1,000 (Children) Venue: 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo (Map)

4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yomiuriland-mae

Yomiuriland-mae Website: https://www.yomiuriland.com/en/jewellumination/

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay

Experience one of Japan’s biggest Halloween events, where manga, anime and game characters parade through the streets. Marvel at incredible costumes, snap photos, get social at Ikehalo Night or join in as your favorite character for two days of anime paradise.

Date: Oct. 24 (Ikehalo Night); Oct. 25 – 26, 2025 (Event)

Oct. 24 (Ikehalo Night); Oct. 25 – 26, 2025 (Event) Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,980/day (General), ¥3,980/day (Premium)

¥2,980/day (General), ¥3,980/day (Premium) Venue : 1-28-1 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

: 1-28-1 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://ikebukurocosplay.jp/en/

Taste of Tokyo 2025

Taste of Tokyo lets you savor the city’s best with dishes made from fresh, locally grown ingredients. Explore food stalls, markets and special menus across Marunouchi, Hibiya, Yurakucho and Toyosu, and experience hands-on workshops and festival collaborations celebrating the city’s culinary creativity and agriculture.

Date: Oct. 24 – Oct. 25, 2025

Oct. 24 – Oct. 25, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.

11 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Marunouchi, Hibiya, Yurakucho, Toyosu (Map)

Marunouchi, Hibiya, Yurakucho, Toyosu (Map) Nearest station: See Venue

See Venue Website: https://tasteoftokyo-ajiwaifes.jp/en/

Tokyo Ramen Festa

Get ready for twelve days of noodle heaven as Tokyo’s biggest ramen festival returns in late October. With thirty-nine regional ramen styles served in three “acts,” the festival is a celebration of local flavors and regional tourism.

Date: Oct. 27 – Nov. 5, 2025

Oct. 27 – Nov. 5, 2025 Time: 10:30 A.M.- 8:30 P.M.

10:30 A.M.- 8:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free admission, ¥1,100 per bowl

Free admission, ¥1,100 per bowl Venue: 1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya City, Tokyo (Map)

1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Komazawa Daigaku

Komazawa Daigaku Website: https://ra-fes.com

38th Tokyo International Film Festival

Every October, the Tokyo International Film Festival transforms central Tokyo into a global cinema hub, with films from around the world, premieres, filmmaker talks and special events. Watch screenings, listen to talks by acclaimed directors and join masterclasses and workshops. Spread across Hibiya, Yurakucho, Marunouchi, and Ginza, the city becomes a vibrant celebration of cinema.

Date: Oct. 27 – Nov. 5, 2025

Oct. 27 – Nov. 5, 2025 Time: 11 A.M.- 7:20 P.M.

11 A.M.- 7:20 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hibiya, Marunouchi, Ginza, Yurakucho (Map)

Hibiya, Marunouchi, Ginza, Yurakucho (Map) Nearest station: Varies by venue

Varies by venue Website: https://2025.tiff-jp.net/en/

Kanda Used Book Festival

Embark on a literary treasure hunt in Jimbocho, Tokyo’s book town. Browse the 500-meter book corridor, where more than a million secondhand and rare books await at special festival prices. After your search, unwind in a retro café and savor your new find over a cup of coffee.

Date: Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2025

Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2025 Time: 10 A.M.- 7 P.M.

10 A.M.- 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Kanda Book Town, Jimbocho, Tokyo (Map)

Kanda Book Town, Jimbocho, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Jimbocho

Jimbocho Website: https://jimbou.info/news/20230921.html

Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade

It’s a day filled with costumes, treats and festive shopping in Omotesando. Kids can join the parade, collect sweets at the Okashi Rally, and check out shops like Nike Harajuku, Kiddy Land and the Harry Potter Shop—receipts even give a shot at special prizes. With activity booths and Halloween-themed menus at local cafés and restaurants, it’s the perfect autumn outing for locals and visitors alike.

Date: Oct. 26, 2025

Oct. 26, 2025 Time: 10:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M.

10:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Omotesando area, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Omotesando area, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Omotesando

Omotesando Website: https://halloween.omotesando.or.jp

Live Music & Concerts

Asagaya Jazz Festival

Since 1995, the Asagaya Jazz Street Festival has filled the city with the rhythm of jazz. Enjoy indoor and outdoor performances by world-class musicians and emerging talents as street corners, malls, and even churches come alive with music.

Date: Oct. 24 – 25, 2025

Oct. 24 – 25, 2025 Time: 2:30 P.M. 8:30 P.M. (varies per performance)

2:30 P.M. 8:30 P.M. (varies per performance) Entry fee: Free (outdoor), ¥2000-4000 (Indoor)

Free (outdoor), ¥2000-4000 (Indoor) Venue: multiple Asagaya venues, Suginami, Tokyo (Map)

multiple Asagaya venues, Suginami, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asagaya

Asagaya Website: https://asagayajazzstreets.com

Cyber Jazz

Cyber Jazz fuses the improvisational spirit of Jazz Summit Tokyo, led by saxophonist Takumi Nakayama, with the inventive artistry of Jackson Kaki. For those interested in exploring new methods for music creation and enjoyment, this collaboration blends interactive jazz with immersive technology, offering a new way to experience music.

Date: Oct. 22, 2025

Oct. 22, 2025 Time: 5 P.M. / 6 P.M., 7:45 P.M. / 8:30 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥6,000

¥6,000 Venue: 2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://www.tokyonode.jp/lab/events/20250808_01/index.html

Pop Culture & Conventions

Shibuya Art Scramble x oasis live 25 ~Music as Art~, Gachiakuta Park

Shibuya becomes an open-air gallery, with this year’s event featuring a major collaboration with the popular dystopian anime and manga series Gachiakuta. Inspired by the series, installations made from scrap and waste materials celebrate finding beauty in the overlooked. Use the art map, guided by characters like Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Ryou, to explore Shibuya’s various art spots. Meanwhile, the Oasis “Live’25” installation brings the band’s lyrics to parks across the city—turning everyday strolls into moments of inspiration.

Date: Oct. 24 – Nov. 2, 2025

Oct. 24 – Nov. 2, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 10 P.M.

12 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://shibuyaartscramble.tokyo

Artober

Artedly’s Artober transforms Hibiya Okuroji into a vibrant hub of art, creativity and connection. Explore photography, graphic art and paintings by over 40 artists across two free-entry galleries, or join live painting sessions, workshops and pop-up art markets. With evening gaming nights, artist meetups, and a Halloween costume party, Artober is your invitation to experience Tokyo’s creative energy first-hand.

Date: Oct. 23 – 26, 2025

Oct. 23 – 26, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 10 P.M.

12 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue : 1‑7‑1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda‑ku, Tokyo (Map)

: 1‑7‑1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda‑ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurakucho

Yurakucho Website: https://artober.tokyo/

Leica 100 Years: A Century of Witnessing the World

Leica turns 100 this year and invites visitors to explore how its cameras have documented everyday life for a century. Exhibitions, workshops and events around the world highlight street photography, urban scenes, and memorable moments, offering a look at how people have used Leica to capture the world around them. Photographers and photography lovers, reserve your time slot fast if you want to join in.

Date: Now until Oct. 26, 2025

Now until Oct. 26, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue : 5-6-23 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo (Map)

: 5-6-23 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Omotesando

Omotesando Website: https://leica-camera.com/en-int/photography/100-years?srsltid=AfmBOopmU1CR5_nHB5qqicrZgPcL7FbVe7dgUaVnBYvcQDCtW4K6ViW3

Famima x “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”

Throughout heaven and earth, this Family Mart alone stands out—thanks to a Jujutsu Kaisen takeover celebrating the re-release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Family Mart Ginza transforms with exclusive store wrapping and decorations featuring Yuta Okkotsu, Geto Suguru, Gojo Satoru, and more. Fans can pick up mini acrylic stands, face mascot pouches, and print bromides of over thirty iconic scenes right in-store. Plus, if you buy a ticket for the upcoming “Jujutsu Kaisen the Movie: Shibuya Incident Special Edition x Culling Game” Advance Screening, you’ll be able to purchase a limited-edition bromide at Famima Print.

Date: Now until Feb. 2, 2026

Now until Feb. 2, 2026 Time: Refer to store hours

Refer to store hours Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Nankai Tokyo Building 1F, 5-15-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (Map)

Nankai Tokyo Building 1F, 5-15-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: Press Release Official site

Swimmer

SWIMMER first charmed Japan back in 1987, filling Daikanyama and beyond with adorable accessories and stationery. Fans were heartbroken when the brand shut down, but now it’s making a sweet comeback with a special pop-up cafe. If you love all things kawaii, check it out for the perfect sweet treat.

Date: Now until Nov. 16, 2025

Now until Nov. 16, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 8:30 P.M.

11 A.M. – 8:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥660

¥660 Venue: 2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://swimmer-cafe-5th.theme-cafe.jp

Parties & Meetups



Tokyo Decadance

Born from Tokyo’s underground club scene, this party transforms DecaBarS in Shinjuku into a kaleidoscope of avant-garde fashion, performance art, and energy. Celebrate as music, art, and eccentric self-expression collide in unforgettable style.

Date: Oct. 25 – 26, 2025

Oct. 25 – 26, 2025 Time: 9 P.M. – 9 A.M.

9 P.M. – 9 A.M. Entry fee: ¥4,000-¥10,000

¥4,000-¥10,000 Venue : 1‑9‑8 Asahi Building, Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

: 1‑9‑8 Asahi Building, Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: http://www.tokyodecadance.com

We Love Caribbean Rooftop Party

Dance to the best Caribbean music and Afro vibes at this rooftop party—then take a dip in the on-site pool. Whether you feel like dancing or swimming, it’s the perfect way to celebrate in style.

Date: Oct. 25, 2025

Oct. 25, 2025 Time: 5 P.M. – 9 P.M.

5 P.M. – 9 P.M. Entry fee : ¥3500

: ¥3500 Venue : 2-4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

: 2-4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kojimachi

Kojimachi Website: https://www.instagram.com/welovecaribbean1/

Kichioji Halloween Festa

Organized by local moms, this family-friendly Halloween event transforms the streets around Kichijoji Station into a festive playground. Kids can collect sweets at local shops along routes themed after different countries, join photo contests and fashion shows, and enjoy colorful community decorations. It’s the perfect celebration for exploring, dressing up, and making Halloween memories together.

Date: Oct. 24 – 26, 2025

Oct. 24 – 26, 2025 Time: 11 A.M.- 6 P.M.

11 A.M.- 6 P.M. Entry fee: ¥900 – ¥2100

¥900 – ¥2100 Venue: Around Kichijoji (Map)

Around Kichijoji (Map) Nearest station: Kichijoji

Kichijoji Website: https://kichijoji-halloween.net

The celebrations are only getting started! Are there any Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 21-27 we missed? Let us know in the comments!