Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo with this week’s top events, festive parties, and seasonal treats.

By Bianca Papa Oct 28, 2025 12 min read

Halloween has arrived, and Tokyo is all treats and no tricks. From tea time and gourmet bites to live music, parties, and otsukimi (moon-viewing), here are some Tokyo Weekly Events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2025.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Setagaya Bread Festival

Japan’s biggest bread festival offers two days packed with limited-edition loaves, local specialties and treats from more than one hundred bakeries, including jams, spreads and other delights. Sign up for hands-on workshops at “Setagaya Bread University,” catch live performances by local artists and DJs at the event’s playful “Bread Radio,” and vote for your favorite bread. When you’re ready for something beyond bread, sample Japanese, Western and Chinese flavors from the event’s food and drinks area.

Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-5-27 Ikejiri, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ikejiri-Ohashi

Website: https://setagaya-panmatsuri.com

Shibuya Vintage and Artisan Market

Nostalgia is always in style at this vintage market, where around thirty curated booths showcase preloved fashion, antiques and handmade goods from local artisans. Browse vintage clothing, handmade accessories, plants, lifestyle goods and other unique finds.

Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2, 2025

Nov. 1 – Nov. 2, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 5:00 P.M

11 A.M. – 5:00 P.M Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPQCqaQCENS/

German Festival 2025

Herzlich willkommen! Celebrate a day of friendship, food and culture as Germany and Japan unite through music, crafts and authentic flavors in Aoyama Park. Take in live performances, traditional dishes and family-friendly fun—all part of a festival that’s brought the two nations together since 2011.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2025 Time: Varies per day

Varies per day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 7-23-23 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

7-23-23 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nogizaka

Nogizaka Website: https://www.deutschlandfest.com

Yakiimo Festival 2025

Sweet potato heaven awaits at this autumn favorite, with fourteen vendors serving over thirty variations—from roasted yakiimo (baked sweet potato) to sweet potato burgers and desserts. Discover how chefs turn sweet potatoes into culinary art—blending Japanese and global flavors, experimenting with new techniques, and highlighting the beauty of simple ingredients from fluffy to moist. Bring your appetite and your curiosity.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekday), 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekend)

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekday), 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekend) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 4-12 Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)

4-12 Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nakano

Nakano Website: https://yakiimofes.jp/tokyo2025/

Moon Viewing Walk at Hamarikyu Garden

Partake in Japan’s traditional otsukimi under the soft glow of the autumn moon at historic Hamarikyu Gardens. Take in traditional performances each evening, a moon-offering ceremony on opening night, and moon-viewing exclusives like sake, matcha and event lanterns. This year, explore a limited-time nighttime route and admire the garden’s tranquil glow beneath the moonlight.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2025 Time: 9:00 A.M. – 9:30 P.M

9:00 A.M. – 9:30 P.M Entry fee: Free

Free Venue : 1-1 Hamarikyu-teien, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

: 1-1 Hamarikyu-teien, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shiodome

Shiodome Website: https://www.tokyo-park.or.jp/special/hamarikyu_moon-viewing/index.html

Toranomon Wine Festival

Raise a glass at the Toranomon Wine Festival, where eighteen wineries take over Toranomon Hills for three flavorful days. Sample rare, small-batch pours—including natural wines from Kazu Wine, created by pioneer winemaker Kazuomi Fujimaki in collaboration with vineyards around the world. Taste selections from young sommelier Ariyuko Matsumoto of Michelin-starred L’Osier and discover inventive flavors from Japan and beyond, all using festival coins.

Date: Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2025

Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2025 Time: 3 P.M.- 9 P.M.

3 P.M.- 9 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3500/3 coins (Same day tickets) ¥3000/coins (Advance tickets)

¥3500/3 coins (Same day tickets) ¥3000/coins (Advance tickets) Venue: 2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://www.toranomonhills.com/events/2025/10/0198.html

Hanayashiki “Hanawin” Halloween 2025

Get into the spirit with festive shows, karaoke and limited-edition snacks. Show off your skills at the Hanawin Karaoke Contest for a chance at prizes, then settle in for stage performances and comedy acts. For love at first bite, don’t miss spooky treats like Mummy’s Moon Viewing Dumplings, Purple Sweet Potato Soft Serve and Dracula Floats.

Date: Now through Nov. 3, 2025 (Karaoke Contest only Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Oct. 31, 2025)

Now through Nov. 3, 2025 (Karaoke Contest only Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Oct. 31, 2025) Time: 1 P.M. / 3 P.M.

1 P.M. / 3 P.M. Entry fee: Participation free, Admission separate

Participation free, Admission separate Venue: 2-28-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

2-28-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tsukuba Express “Asakusa”

Tsukuba Express “Asakusa” Website: https://en.hanayashiki.net/events/event/hanaween2025/

Immersive Fort Tokyo “Fortevita Halloween”

Step inside Immersive Fort Tokyo, a one-of-a-kind immersive theme park where you become part of the story, as Forte Vita returns for one night. Mingle with mafia, sailors and dancers, then lose yourself in a show where the line between the living and the afterlife blurs.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 P.M.- 9 P.M.

7:30 P.M.- 9 P.M. Entry fee: ¥7800 (Adult) ¥4,800 (University students) ¥4,400 (Highschool and younger)

¥7800 (Adult) ¥4,800 (University students) ¥4,400 (Highschool and younger) Venue: 1-3-15 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

1-3-15 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Aomi

Aomi Website: https://immersivefort.com/news/vivafortevita/

Happy Halloween Joypolis 2025

Celebrate Halloween at Japan’s indoor digital theme park with festive food, exclusive desserts, and a chance to meet Sonic in his Halloween costume! From limited-edition parfaits and monster hot dogs to attraction bonuses and cosplay discounts, it’s a full-blown celebration of spooky fun.

Date: Now through Oct 31, 2025

Now through Oct 31, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. (See park hours)

10 A.M. (See park hours) Entry fee: See prices

See prices Venue: 1-6-1 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

1-6-1 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Daiba

Daiba Website: https://tokyo-joypolis.com/event/Halloween2025/index.html

Aoyama Festival

Aoyama University lights up the season with its annual festival, featuring markets, talk shows, fashion shows and live performances.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025 Time: Varies per day

Varies per day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 4-4-25 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

4-4-25 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.aoyamafes.com/

Meiji Shrine Autumn Grand Festival

For a taste of classic Japan, the Autumn Grand Festival celebrates the shrine’s founding and traditional performing arts. Witness Nohgaku (musical poetry and comedy, considered the world’s oldest theatrical tradition), along with music, dance, momoteshiki (Japanese archery) and tournaments.

Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 3, 2025

Nov. 1 – Nov. 3, 2025 Time: 10 A.M – 3 P.M.

10 A.M – 3 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-1 Yoyogi Kamizono, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-1 Yoyogi Kamizono, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Odakyu (Full Access)

Odakyu (Full Access) Website: Shrine Event

Halloween Tea Time

Tokyo’s hotels and restaurants are going all out this season, each serving up a unique take on Halloween afternoon tea.

The Grand Ginza’s Halloween Afternoon Tea

Step into the Grand Lounge for a Halloween afternoon tea inspired by the mysterious allure of a masquerade ball, where jeweled masks and candy confections capture the night’s glamour. Savor raspberry scones shaped like black cats and crescent moons, top-hat canelés, violin meringue cookies and amethyst-hued jellies that sparkle like jewels—alongside the lounge’s famed strawberry millefeuille.

Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025

Now through Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 3 Hour Seating (afternoon), 2 Hour Seating (evening)

3 Hour Seating (afternoon), 2 Hour Seating (evening) Entry fee: ¥5800

¥5800 Venue: 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: https://www.grandginza.com/news/halloweenafternoontea/

The Strings’ Halloween Afternoon Tea

Head to Melodia Italian Grill’s afternoon tea for an Italian spin on harvest season, with dishes like purple sweet potato mousse, pumpkin Mont Blanc and cassis panna cotta with Nagano grapes. Indulge in sweet and savory bites beneath the atrium or grab a box for takeout and enjoy it at home.

Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025

Now through Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 2 P.M./4:30 P.M. (Afternoon); 6 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. (Evening) (2-Hour Seating)

2 P.M./4:30 P.M. (Afternoon); 6 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. (Evening) (2-Hour Seating) Entry fee: ¥4,320 (Takeout) ¥7,040 (Afternoon) ¥8,360 (Evening) (All Prices)

¥4,320 (Takeout) ¥7,040 (Afternoon) ¥8,360 (Evening) (All Prices) Venue: 2-16-1 Konan, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

2-16-1 Konan, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinagawa

Shinagawa Website: https://intercontinental-strings.jp/offers/halloween-afternoontea-2025

Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Halloween Afternoon Tea

Join the “tea party of a naughty ghost” as The French Kitchen channels Halloween mischief with playful treats like brain mousse, eyeball jelly, ghost macarons, a black pumpkin burger and other scary-cute sweets and savories. Bold, theatrical and eerily adorable, this is one of Tokyo’s most photogenic afternoon teas.

Date: Now through Oct 31, 2025

Now through Oct 31, 2025 Time: 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.

3 P.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥7,150

¥7,150 Venue: 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/en/restaurants/recommended/french-kitchen/sweetsfesta-afternoontea/#halloween

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Halloween Afternoon Tea

Revel at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Anniversary Halloween Party, where playful ghosts host a celebration overlooking Tokyo Tower. Relish creative sweets like pumpkin flan with bat wings, spider mousse and skull jellies, plus savory bites including foie gras flan and chorizo sandwiches. With maple walnut scones, berry and white chocolate tartlets and a hotel-original blend tea, this afternoon tea is a feast for the senses.

Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025

Now through Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 7 P.M. (3 Hour Seating)

12 P.M. – 7 P.M. (3 Hour Seating) Entry fee: ¥8,000

¥8,000 Venue: 4-8-1 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

4-8-1 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Akanebashi

Akanebashi Website: https://www.princehotels.co.jp/parktower/plan/lobbylounge/afternoontea_Halloween2025/

Live Music & Concerts

Nihonbashi Public Jazz

It’s three days of open-air jazz as the streets of Nihonbashi come alive with music for its fifth year. Top artists from Japan and abroad perform across two stages, with DJ sessions recreating the vibe of a classic jazz bar—blending Tokyo sophistication with downtown charm under this year’s “Parade” theme.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025 Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Friday) 1 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Saturday)

6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Friday) 1 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Saturday) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Multiple areas around Nihonbashi (Map)

Multiple areas around Nihonbashi (Map) Nearest station: Shin-nihonbashi

Shin-nihonbashi Website: https://www.nihonbashipublicjazz.com

Hallway Music

Live music, poetry and performance transform the basement hallways of Azabudai Hills into an immersive art space. The lineup features Shuta Hasunuma, Hidefumi Ino, New ImmigrationsB, Hiraku Yamamoto, Kanye Naha and Ayane Shino, blending ambient sound, readings and improvisation throughout the venue.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 6:30 P.M. – 9:35 P.M.

6:30 P.M. – 9:35 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-8-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

5-8-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://www.azabudai-hills.com/whats_on/2025/10/0254.html

Aoyama Festival Live

Aoyama Festival Live 2025 brings students and music fans together for a live performance filled with emotion, youth and connection through music. With Japanese band Marcy headlining, expect heartfelt lyrics and relatable love songs.

Date: Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 P.M. (Doors open) 6:00 P.M. (Start)

5:00 P.M. (Doors open) 6:00 P.M. (Start) Entry fee: ¥3,000 (Aoyama students) ¥4,000 (General admission)

¥3,000 (Aoyama students) ¥4,000 (General admission) Venue: 4-4-25 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

4-4-25 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Aoyama-Gakuin-mae

Aoyama-Gakuin-mae Website: https://www.aoyamafes.com/aoyamafestivallive2025

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Tokyo Metropolitan Tourism Chrysanthemum Exhibition

Step into a Tokyo tradition that’s been blooming for over a century. Every autumn, locals and visitors flock here to marvel at chrysanthemums in every form—from pastel domes and bonsai (miniature trees) to cascading kengai (trees trained to flow downward), and rare varieties like ogiku (large single blooms) and edogiku (Tokyo-native chrysanthemums). Watch masters of the craft share their skills at cultivation lectures and relax among Japan’s most beautiful flowers.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025

Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-6 Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

1-6 Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kasumigaseki

Kasumigaseki Website: https://www.gotokyo.org/jp/spot/ev148/index.html

Jujutsu Kaisen at Marunouchi

Celebrate five years of Jujutsu Kaisen at Marunouchi’s Maru Cube, where special exhibits, giant banners and Halloween photo spots bring your favorite sorcerers to life with new illumination-themed artwork. Browse limited-edition goods and sample something from twenty-eight exclusive dishes at nearby restaurants inspired by the series.

Date: Now through Nov. 12, 2025

Now through Nov. 12, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Marunouchi

Marunouchi Website: https://www.chugai-contents.jp/blog/event/jujutsukaisen_marucube/

Inazuma Eleven x Animate Cafe

Head to Ikebukuro for a special Inazuma Eleven collaboration, where you can shop exclusive merchandise and enjoy spooky-themed treats inspired by the popular game. The Halloween-themed art and snacks make it a goal to go.

Date: Now through Nov. 10, 2025

Now through Nov. 10, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.

11 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-23-5 Higashi-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

1-23-5 Higashi-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://www.animatecafe.jp/event/ac000680

Parties & Meetups

GaijinPot Expo 2025

Looking for a job? Want to meet more of the international community in Tokyo? Then head to the GaijinPot Expo this November 1. It’s a great opportunity to meet the team behind GaijinPot, network with potential employers and make new friends.

Date: Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 1, 2025 Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Entry fee: Free!

Free! Venue : Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Akihabara

Akihabara Website: https://events.gaijinpot.com/2025/07/gaijinpot-expo-2025/

Halloween Masquerade Party

It’s an evening of elegance and mystery atop Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo’s 16th floor, where The Gallery transforms into a glamorous Halloween ballroom. Sip cocktails and enjoy city views as all-you-can-eat sweets, drag queen performances, lively DJ sets and sparkling masks create a cinematic night to remember.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M

6 P.M. – 9 P.M Entry fee: ¥6,000

¥6,000 Venue: 3-4-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

3-4-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku station

Shinjuku station Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdhkoJEgE2/

Tunes & Bubbles Party “Día de los Muertos”

Inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead, this rooftop celebration pairs fine music with free-flowing artisanal cocktails and a buffet of Mexican-style canapés. Sip expertly crafted tequila and mezcal drinks as you enjoy panoramic city views and dance to live DJ sets. Dress in your boldest colors for a one-night-only party bursting with festive energy and flavor.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 7 P.M – 10 P.M.

7 P.M – 10 P.M. Entry fee: ¥8800

¥8800 Venue: 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon

Toranomon Website: https://restaurants.andaztokyo.jp/en/news/tuneandbubble

Tokyo Halloween Monster Ball

For late-night partygoers, Fai Aoyama throws a club night where EDM, wild costumes, and a little chaos come together for Tokyo’s modern monster mash. Light up the dance floor with free glow-in-the-dark Halloween goodies, join the costume contest and compete for prizes.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025 Time: 11 P.M. – 5 A.M.

11 P.M. – 5 A.M. Entry fee: ¥3000

¥3000 Venue: 5-10-1 Minami Aoyama, Aoyama, Tokyo (Map)

5-10-1 Minami Aoyama, Aoyama, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Aoyama-itchome

Aoyama-itchome Website: https://ra.co/events/2200807

No matter your style—spooky elegance, lively festivals or wild parties—Tokyo’s Halloween week has something for everyone. Did we miss your favorite event in this Tokyo Weekly Events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2025? Let us know in the comments below!