Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

Halloween has arrived, and Tokyo is all treats and no tricks. From tea time and gourmet bites to live music, parties, and otsukimi (moon-viewing), here are some Tokyo Weekly Events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2025.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Setagaya Bread Festival
Japan’s biggest bread festival offers two days packed with limited-edition loaves, local specialties and treats from more than one hundred bakeries, including jams, spreads and other delights. Sign up for hands-on workshops at “Setagaya Bread University,” catch live performances by local artists and DJs at the event’s playful “Bread Radio,” and vote for your favorite bread. When you’re ready for something beyond bread, sample Japanese, Western and Chinese flavors from the event’s food and drinks area.
- Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-5-27 Ikejiri, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikejiri-Ohashi
- Website: https://setagaya-panmatsuri.com
Shibuya Vintage and Artisan Market
Nostalgia is always in style at this vintage market, where around thirty curated booths showcase preloved fashion, antiques and handmade goods from local artisans. Browse vintage clothing, handmade accessories, plants, lifestyle goods and other unique finds.
- Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 5:00 P.M
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPQCqaQCENS/
German Festival 2025
Herzlich willkommen! Celebrate a day of friendship, food and culture as Germany and Japan unite through music, crafts and authentic flavors in Aoyama Park. Take in live performances, traditional dishes and family-friendly fun—all part of a festival that’s brought the two nations together since 2011.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2025
- Time: Varies per day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 7-23-23 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nogizaka
- Website: https://www.deutschlandfest.com
Yakiimo Festival 2025
Sweet potato heaven awaits at this autumn favorite, with fourteen vendors serving over thirty variations—from roasted yakiimo (baked sweet potato) to sweet potato burgers and desserts. Discover how chefs turn sweet potatoes into culinary art—blending Japanese and global flavors, experimenting with new techniques, and highlighting the beauty of simple ingredients from fluffy to moist. Bring your appetite and your curiosity.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekday), 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Weekend)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 4-12 Nakano, Nakano, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakano
- Website: https://yakiimofes.jp/tokyo2025/
Moon Viewing Walk at Hamarikyu Garden
Partake in Japan’s traditional otsukimi under the soft glow of the autumn moon at historic Hamarikyu Gardens. Take in traditional performances each evening, a moon-offering ceremony on opening night, and moon-viewing exclusives like sake, matcha and event lanterns. This year, explore a limited-time nighttime route and admire the garden’s tranquil glow beneath the moonlight.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2025
- Time: 9:00 A.M. – 9:30 P.M
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-1 Hamarikyu-teien, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shiodome
- Website: https://www.tokyo-park.or.jp/special/hamarikyu_moon-viewing/index.html
Toranomon Wine Festival
Raise a glass at the Toranomon Wine Festival, where eighteen wineries take over Toranomon Hills for three flavorful days. Sample rare, small-batch pours—including natural wines from Kazu Wine, created by pioneer winemaker Kazuomi Fujimaki in collaboration with vineyards around the world. Taste selections from young sommelier Ariyuko Matsumoto of Michelin-starred L’Osier and discover inventive flavors from Japan and beyond, all using festival coins.
- Date: Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2025
- Time: 3 P.M.- 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥3500/3 coins (Same day tickets) ¥3000/coins (Advance tickets)
- Venue: 2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon
- Website: https://www.toranomonhills.com/events/2025/10/0198.html
Hanayashiki “Hanawin” Halloween 2025
Get into the spirit with festive shows, karaoke and limited-edition snacks. Show off your skills at the Hanawin Karaoke Contest for a chance at prizes, then settle in for stage performances and comedy acts. For love at first bite, don’t miss spooky treats like Mummy’s Moon Viewing Dumplings, Purple Sweet Potato Soft Serve and Dracula Floats.
- Date: Now through Nov. 3, 2025 (Karaoke Contest only Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Oct. 31, 2025)
- Time: 1 P.M. / 3 P.M.
- Entry fee: Participation free, Admission separate
- Venue: 2-28-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tsukuba Express “Asakusa”
- Website: https://en.hanayashiki.net/events/event/hanaween2025/
Immersive Fort Tokyo “Fortevita Halloween”
Step inside Immersive Fort Tokyo, a one-of-a-kind immersive theme park where you become part of the story, as Forte Vita returns for one night. Mingle with mafia, sailors and dancers, then lose yourself in a show where the line between the living and the afterlife blurs.
- Date: Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 7:30 P.M.- 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥7800 (Adult) ¥4,800 (University students) ¥4,400 (Highschool and younger)
- Venue: 1-3-15 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Aomi
- Website: https://immersivefort.com/news/vivafortevita/
Happy Halloween Joypolis 2025
Celebrate Halloween at Japan’s indoor digital theme park with festive food, exclusive desserts, and a chance to meet Sonic in his Halloween costume! From limited-edition parfaits and monster hot dogs to attraction bonuses and cosplay discounts, it’s a full-blown celebration of spooky fun.
- Date: Now through Oct 31, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. (See park hours)
- Entry fee: See prices
- Venue: 1-6-1 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Daiba
- Website: https://tokyo-joypolis.com/event/Halloween2025/index.html
Aoyama Festival
Aoyama University lights up the season with its annual festival, featuring markets, talk shows, fashion shows and live performances.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025
- Time: Varies per day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 4-4-25 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://www.aoyamafes.com/
Meiji Shrine Autumn Grand Festival
For a taste of classic Japan, the Autumn Grand Festival celebrates the shrine’s founding and traditional performing arts. Witness Nohgaku (musical poetry and comedy, considered the world’s oldest theatrical tradition), along with music, dance, momoteshiki (Japanese archery) and tournaments.
- Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 3, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M – 3 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-1 Yoyogi Kamizono, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Odakyu (Full Access)
- Website: Shrine Event
Halloween Tea Time
Tokyo’s hotels and restaurants are going all out this season, each serving up a unique take on Halloween afternoon tea.
The Grand Ginza’s Halloween Afternoon Tea
Step into the Grand Lounge for a Halloween afternoon tea inspired by the mysterious allure of a masquerade ball, where jeweled masks and candy confections capture the night’s glamour. Savor raspberry scones shaped like black cats and crescent moons, top-hat canelés, violin meringue cookies and amethyst-hued jellies that sparkle like jewels—alongside the lounge’s famed strawberry millefeuille.
- Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 3 Hour Seating (afternoon), 2 Hour Seating (evening)
- Entry fee: ¥5800
- Venue: 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ginza
- Website: https://www.grandginza.com/news/halloweenafternoontea/
The Strings’ Halloween Afternoon Tea
Head to Melodia Italian Grill’s afternoon tea for an Italian spin on harvest season, with dishes like purple sweet potato mousse, pumpkin Mont Blanc and cassis panna cotta with Nagano grapes. Indulge in sweet and savory bites beneath the atrium or grab a box for takeout and enjoy it at home.
- Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 2 P.M./4:30 P.M. (Afternoon); 6 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. (Evening) (2-Hour Seating)
- Entry fee: ¥4,320 (Takeout) ¥7,040 (Afternoon) ¥8,360 (Evening) (All Prices)
- Venue: 2-16-1 Konan, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinagawa
- Website: https://intercontinental-strings.jp/offers/halloween-afternoontea-2025
Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Halloween Afternoon Tea
Join the “tea party of a naughty ghost” as The French Kitchen channels Halloween mischief with playful treats like brain mousse, eyeball jelly, ghost macarons, a black pumpkin burger and other scary-cute sweets and savories. Bold, theatrical and eerily adorable, this is one of Tokyo’s most photogenic afternoon teas.
- Date: Now through Oct 31, 2025
- Time: 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥7,150
- Venue: 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/en/restaurants/recommended/french-kitchen/sweetsfesta-afternoontea/#halloween
The Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Halloween Afternoon Tea
Revel at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Anniversary Halloween Party, where playful ghosts host a celebration overlooking Tokyo Tower. Relish creative sweets like pumpkin flan with bat wings, spider mousse and skull jellies, plus savory bites including foie gras flan and chorizo sandwiches. With maple walnut scones, berry and white chocolate tartlets and a hotel-original blend tea, this afternoon tea is a feast for the senses.
- Date: Now through Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 12 P.M. – 7 P.M. (3 Hour Seating)
- Entry fee: ¥8,000
- Venue: 4-8-1 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Akanebashi
- Website: https://www.princehotels.co.jp/parktower/plan/lobbylounge/afternoontea_Halloween2025/
Live Music & Concerts
Nihonbashi Public Jazz
It’s three days of open-air jazz as the streets of Nihonbashi come alive with music for its fifth year. Top artists from Japan and abroad perform across two stages, with DJ sessions recreating the vibe of a classic jazz bar—blending Tokyo sophistication with downtown charm under this year’s “Parade” theme.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025
- Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Friday) 1 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Saturday)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Multiple areas around Nihonbashi (Map)
- Nearest station: Shin-nihonbashi
- Website: https://www.nihonbashipublicjazz.com
Hallway Music
Live music, poetry and performance transform the basement hallways of Azabudai Hills into an immersive art space. The lineup features Shuta Hasunuma, Hidefumi Ino, New ImmigrationsB, Hiraku Yamamoto, Kanye Naha and Ayane Shino, blending ambient sound, readings and improvisation throughout the venue.
- Date: Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 6:30 P.M. – 9:35 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 5-8-1 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon
- Website: https://www.azabudai-hills.com/whats_on/2025/10/0254.html
Aoyama Festival Live
Aoyama Festival Live 2025 brings students and music fans together for a live performance filled with emotion, youth and connection through music. With Japanese band Marcy headlining, expect heartfelt lyrics and relatable love songs.
- Date: Nov. 1, 2025
- Time: 5:00 P.M. (Doors open) 6:00 P.M. (Start)
- Entry fee: ¥3,000 (Aoyama students) ¥4,000 (General admission)
- Venue: 4-4-25 Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Aoyama-Gakuin-mae
- Website: https://www.aoyamafes.com/aoyamafestivallive2025
Pop Culture & Exhibitions
Tokyo Metropolitan Tourism Chrysanthemum Exhibition
Step into a Tokyo tradition that’s been blooming for over a century. Every autumn, locals and visitors flock here to marvel at chrysanthemums in every form—from pastel domes and bonsai (miniature trees) to cascading kengai (trees trained to flow downward), and rare varieties like ogiku (large single blooms) and edogiku (Tokyo-native chrysanthemums). Watch masters of the craft share their skills at cultivation lectures and relax among Japan’s most beautiful flowers.
- Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-6 Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kasumigaseki
- Website: https://www.gotokyo.org/jp/spot/ev148/index.html
Jujutsu Kaisen at Marunouchi
Celebrate five years of Jujutsu Kaisen at Marunouchi’s Maru Cube, where special exhibits, giant banners and Halloween photo spots bring your favorite sorcerers to life with new illumination-themed artwork. Browse limited-edition goods and sample something from twenty-eight exclusive dishes at nearby restaurants inspired by the series.
- Date: Now through Nov. 12, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Marunouchi
- Website: https://www.chugai-contents.jp/blog/event/jujutsukaisen_marucube/
Inazuma Eleven x Animate Cafe
Head to Ikebukuro for a special Inazuma Eleven collaboration, where you can shop exclusive merchandise and enjoy spooky-themed treats inspired by the popular game. The Halloween-themed art and snacks make it a goal to go.
- Date: Now through Nov. 10, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-23-5 Higashi-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: https://www.animatecafe.jp/event/ac000680
Parties & Meetups
GaijinPot Expo 2025
Looking for a job? Want to meet more of the international community in Tokyo? Then head to the GaijinPot Expo this November 1. It’s a great opportunity to meet the team behind GaijinPot, network with potential employers and make new friends.
- Date: Nov. 1, 2025
- Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free!
- Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Akihabara
- Website: https://events.gaijinpot.com/2025/07/gaijinpot-expo-2025/
Halloween Masquerade Party
It’s an evening of elegance and mystery atop Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo’s 16th floor, where The Gallery transforms into a glamorous Halloween ballroom. Sip cocktails and enjoy city views as all-you-can-eat sweets, drag queen performances, lively DJ sets and sparkling masks create a cinematic night to remember.
- Date: Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M
- Entry fee: ¥6,000
- Venue: 3-4-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku station
- Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdhkoJEgE2/
Tunes & Bubbles Party “Día de los Muertos”
Inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead, this rooftop celebration pairs fine music with free-flowing artisanal cocktails and a buffet of Mexican-style canapés. Sip expertly crafted tequila and mezcal drinks as you enjoy panoramic city views and dance to live DJ sets. Dress in your boldest colors for a one-night-only party bursting with festive energy and flavor.
- Date: Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 7 P.M – 10 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥8800
- Venue: 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon
- Website: https://restaurants.andaztokyo.jp/en/news/tuneandbubble
Tokyo Halloween Monster Ball
For late-night partygoers, Fai Aoyama throws a club night where EDM, wild costumes, and a little chaos come together for Tokyo’s modern monster mash. Light up the dance floor with free glow-in-the-dark Halloween goodies, join the costume contest and compete for prizes.
- Date: Oct. 31, 2025
- Time: 11 P.M. – 5 A.M.
- Entry fee: ¥3000
- Venue: 5-10-1 Minami Aoyama, Aoyama, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Aoyama-itchome
- Website: https://ra.co/events/2200807
No matter your style—spooky elegance, lively festivals or wild parties—Tokyo’s Halloween week has something for everyone. Did we miss your favorite event in this Tokyo Weekly Events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2025? Let us know in the comments below!
