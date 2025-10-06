Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

Whether you’re chasing legends—musical, mythical or culinary—or just looking for your next Tokyo adventure, this week’s events are ones to remember. Here’s your guide to Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 7 to 13, 2025.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Yanaka Matsuri
Stroll through Yanaka, and you’ll step straight into old Tokyo. This shitamachi (downtown) neighborhood still has Edo-era charm. At Yanaka Matsuri, the streets fill with music from local school bands, the laughter of kids at hero shows, and the tempting scents of food tents. Meet up with mascots like Taito-kun, Yanaka Koinyan and Happii posing for photos, and immerse yourself in the nostalgic atmosphere you can see, hear, and taste around every corner.
- Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 12, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 5-4-21 Yanaka, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Sendagi
- Website: https://www.city.taito.lg.jp/event/kanko/yanakamatsuri.html
ODAC’s Cuban Salsa Fiesta Japan
For the first time ever, Tokyo hosts this vibrant Singapore-based Salsa festival—a four-day celebration of dance, music, and Cuban flair. Join workshops and masterclasses, watch dance performances spotlighting both Japanese and international artists, then hit the dance floor decked out in outfits inspired by everything from Great Gatsby glam and Japanese matsuri (festival) to tropical Havana nights. Dress to impress and dance the night away in this lively fusion of Cuban and Japanese culture right in the heart of the city.
- Date: Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: Time varies per session
- Entry fee: Tickets here
- Venue: 2-1-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Eifukucho
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/odac-cuban-salsa-fiesta-2025-special-tokyo-edition-tickets-1280783601229?fbclid=PAVERFWANIQNFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp7gXrlFjZm391OXbWo7loDQJvriNV6AVso3HJ474FGbraff1mYhVsc211JEB_aem_TI479TgfgXPJSrd05yWx4g
Toyosu Oktoberfest
The first Oktoberfest was a wedding party for an entire city. Now, Tokyo and Munich unite at Toyosu. Raise a glass of German draft beer from Paulaner or Hofbräu, savor pretzels, giant sausages, roast chicken, oysters and lobster sandwiches, and celebrate with nagashi (roaming performers) as they fill the air with music, magic, juggling and balloon art.
- Date: From now until Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 4 P.M. – 10 P.M. (weekdays), 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (weekends)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2-4-9 Toyosu, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toyosu
- Website: https://www.oktober-fest.jp/lalaport_toyosu/index.html
Tachikawa Yokai Bon Odori
The Tachikawa Yokai Bon Odori (Bon Dance) beckons: from day to night, anyone—mortal or spirit—can join the celebration and dance beneath glowing lanterns. Whether you slip on a simple mask or go all out as a yokai (supernatural creature), enjoy live music, DJ performances, costume contests and delicious street food. Need help transforming? Head to the Yōkai Food Village for face painting and yōkai makeup.
- Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M – 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free entry, Stage area paid
- Venue: 3-1 Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tachikawa
- Website: https://www.yokaibonodori.tokyo/english
Hibiya Cinema Festival
There’s something special about watching a film with others; laughter echoing, snacks shared and whispered guesses about what’ll happen next with your besties. Hibiya Cinema Festival brings people together for free outdoor movie screenings, where nagara (multitasking while watching) is encouraged. So you can dine, chat and unwind with friends from day to night. No ticket needed! Just bring your favorite people.
- Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 26, 2025
- Time: Afternoon and evening shows available
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-6 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Hibiya
- Website: https://www.hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/hibiya-cinema-festival/en/
Tokyo Sea Life Park- Free Admission Day
For all the animal-lovers out there, celebrate Tokyo Sea Life Park’s Anniversary Day with free entry on October 10. Today’s your chance to explore twelve different zones and meet over 1,200 sea creatures, from charming Antarctic penguins to schools of bluefin tuna—all for free. Feeling adventurous? Why not dip your hands in the touch pool for a close-up encounter with stingrays and sea urchins. An ocean of discoveries awaits.
- Date: Oct. 10, 2025
- Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kasai-rinkai koen
- Website: https://www.tokyo-zoo.net/english/kasai/index.html
Kyushu Fair
Down in Kyūshū, the coastal north is famous for its seafood while the south boasts some of the world’s best meats—no wonder it’s a foodie’s dream. This week, you can skip the plane and dive into Kyūshū’s best right in Yoyogi Park. Grab a bowl of Hakata ramen, snack on smoky Miyazaki chicken skewers, sip shōchū (Japanese traditional liquor), and browse unique crafts at this showcase of the region’s culinary and creative delights.
- Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku
- Website: kyushu-yoyogipark.com
Hometown Tokyo Support Festival Local Gourmet Meat vs Seafood Festival in Ueno 2025
It’s a friendly food showdown as the coastal kings of seafood face off against the land legends of meat. Sink your teeth into juicy wagyu skewers, turkey legs, tuna tail steaks and grilled scallops—each one vying for your vote. Who wins? Only your appetite can decide.
- Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free (food, drink, stage paid)
- Venue: 2-10 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: https://www.furusatotokyofes.com
Fukushima Sake Fair
Gifts to the gods, celebration drinks and travel souvenirs, sake is one of Japan’s most beloved drinks. This week, Fukushima brings more than 50 breweries to Shimbashi for two days of tastings, stories and cheers. Sip your way through sake from Aizu, Nakadori, and Hamadori, indulge in 60 minutes of Japan’s very best at tasting sessions and maybe even win the tasting competition. You might just leave with a new favorite bottle and the title of champion to match.
- Date: Oct. 9 – 10, 2025
- Time: 3 P.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,000
- Venue: 2-7 Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinbashi
- Website: www.fukunosake.com/sake-fes
Oeshiki Festival
Legend has it that Priest Nichiren once prayed over a dying cherry blossom tree; soon after it recovered, he named it Myoho-zakura (Saddharma cherry blossom). Years later, at Ikegami Honmon-ji—where the priest passed away—the Oeshiki cherry tree in the temple garden bloomed out of season, as if honoring Nichiren’s kindness one final time.
Today, the Oeshiki Festival honors Nichiren and the flowers he loved with a towering pagoda float—decorated with mando (ten thousand lanterns) shaped like cherry blossoms—carried through the streets by three thousand people. See the legendary tree brought to life, sample festival foods and experience one of Tokyo’s most beloved traditions.
- Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 6 P.M. – 11 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-1-1 Ikegami, Ota, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nishi-magome
- Website: https://honmonji.jp/index.html
Live Music & Concerts
Onuma Paseri × Fukurou Note: Two-Man Live
Two voices, one exciting night at Wall and Wall. Onuma Paserii, the Vocaloid producer turned singer-songwriter whose track Egoist has been streamed over thirty million times, joins Fukurou Note, who began as Jaku Sansei online and has since made a major debut as a singer-songwriter.
- Date: Oct. 10, 2025
- Time: 6 P.M. (open), 6:30 P.M. (start)
- Entry fee: 4800 (on day price) + 700 (1 drink)
- Venue: 3-18-19 Minami Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Omotesando
- Website: https://wallwall.zaiko.io/item/375334
Swedish Pop Carnival in Tokyo 2025
Legendary artists from Sweden’s golden age of pop land in Tokyo for one unforgettable night of nostalgic hits. Catch The Cardigans’ first Tokyo show in 12 years, Mika’s return after six, and Cloudberry Jam reuniting on stage for the first time in two decades.
- Date: Oct. 13 – Oct. 14, 2025
- Time: 3:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: 2-1-6 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ariake
- Website: https://swedishpopcarnival.tokyo/english/
Pop Culture & Conventions
Tokyo Midtown Design Live
Tokyo Midtown Design Live invites you to shake up, switch up, and activate your everyday. Here, LIVE means living your best life, while DESIGN means connection. Discover how good design can spark inspiration—at this event, the ordinary becomes extraordinary.
- Date: Oct. 10 – Nov. 5, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 6 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://www.tokyo-midtown.com/jp/event/designlive/en_design-live-exhibition.html
JAGDA Exhibition
See the best in Japanese graphic design at JAGDA Exhibition 2025 in Tokyo Midtown. Designers from across Japan share fresh, creative work—showcasing innovative ideas and concepts.
- Date: From now – Oct. 26, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://www.designhub.jp/exhibitions/je2025
Parties & Meetups
Shibuya All You Can Drink Hang Out Night Club Friending Meetup
New to Tokyo? Jump into the city’s nightlife with this laid-back meetup—mix, mingle, and make new friends over drinks until the sun comes up. Whether you’re flying solo or rolling with a crew, good vibes are guaranteed.
- Date: Oct. 7 – Oct. 8, 2025
- Time: 10:30 P.M. – 2:30 A.M
- Entry fee: RSVP Here, ¥1000 (Sun-Thurs), ¥2,000 (Fri-Sat)
- Venue: 2-6 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: https://www.welcometokyoevents.com/events/shibuya-all-u-can-drink-hang-out-night-club-friending-meetup-2025-10-07-22-30
Tokyo Python Meetup
Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, meet fellow Python enthusiasts at this free in-person Meetup. Hear from Yuichiro Tachibana of Hugging Face and Streamlit contributor as they discuss sharing insights, open source, community, and reward. After the talk, join a “hot-mic” session to chat about your own Python projects.
- Date: Oct. 9, 2025
- Time: 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 3-1-6 Motoazabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/tokyopython/events/310965309/?recId=49466c8e-1454-472a-808e-007a24e18e80&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=828d7dad-e7dd-4442-88a1-9b98e2fb67f6&eventOrigin=find_page%24all/
Tuesday Fun & Exciting Language Exchange Meetup at Cafe Shibuya
Want to make new friends and practice English or Japanese in a relaxed, no-pressure setting? Hang out, chat, and have a few laughs over drinks with locals and fellow internationals at this meetup. Whether you’re polishing your English or giving your Japanese a try, everyone’s welcome.
- Date: Oct. 7, 2025
- Time: 7:50 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/tokyo-language-lovers-and-travelers/events/311082417/?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=share-btn_savedevents_share_modal&utm_source=link&utm_version=v2
Remember, the best stories start when you dive into something new. Got any other suggestions for other Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 7 to 13? Share them in the comments.
