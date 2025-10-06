Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

From music legends to local festivals and art shows, read on for our roundup of Tokyo weekly events.

By Bianca Papa Oct 7, 2025 9 min read

Whether you’re chasing legends—musical, mythical or culinary—or just looking for your next Tokyo adventure, this week’s events are ones to remember. Here’s your guide to Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 7 to 13, 2025.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Yanaka Matsuri

Stroll through Yanaka, and you’ll step straight into old Tokyo. This shitamachi (downtown) neighborhood still has Edo-era charm. At Yanaka Matsuri, the streets fill with music from local school bands, the laughter of kids at hero shows, and the tempting scents of food tents. Meet up with mascots like Taito-kun, Yanaka Koinyan and Happii posing for photos, and immerse yourself in the nostalgic atmosphere you can see, hear, and taste around every corner.

Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 12, 2025

Oct. 11 – Oct. 12, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-4-21 Yanaka, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

5-4-21 Yanaka, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Sendagi

Sendagi Website: https://www.city.taito.lg.jp/event/kanko/yanakamatsuri.html

ODAC’s Cuban Salsa Fiesta Japan

For the first time ever, Tokyo hosts this vibrant Singapore-based Salsa festival—a four-day celebration of dance, music, and Cuban flair. Join workshops and masterclasses, watch dance performances spotlighting both Japanese and international artists, then hit the dance floor decked out in outfits inspired by everything from Great Gatsby glam and Japanese matsuri (festival) to tropical Havana nights. Dress to impress and dance the night away in this lively fusion of Cuban and Japanese culture right in the heart of the city.

Date: Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2025

Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: Time varies per session

Time varies per session Entry fee: Tickets here

Tickets here Venue: 2-1-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

2-1-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Eifukucho

Eifukucho Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/odac-cuban-salsa-fiesta-2025-special-tokyo-edition-tickets-1280783601229?fbclid=PAVERFWANIQNFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp7gXrlFjZm391OXbWo7loDQJvriNV6AVso3HJ474FGbraff1mYhVsc211JEB_aem_TI479TgfgXPJSrd05yWx4g

Toyosu Oktoberfest

The first Oktoberfest was a wedding party for an entire city. Now, Tokyo and Munich unite at Toyosu. Raise a glass of German draft beer from Paulaner or Hofbräu, savor pretzels, giant sausages, roast chicken, oysters and lobster sandwiches, and celebrate with nagashi (roaming performers) as they fill the air with music, magic, juggling and balloon art.

Date: From now until Oct. 13, 2025

From now until Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 4 P.M. – 10 P.M. (weekdays), 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (weekends)

4 P.M. – 10 P.M. (weekdays), 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (weekends) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-4-9 Toyosu, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

2-4-9 Toyosu, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toyosu

Toyosu Website: https://www.oktober-fest.jp/lalaport_toyosu/index.html

Tachikawa Yokai Bon Odori

The Tachikawa Yokai Bon Odori (Bon Dance) beckons: from day to night, anyone—mortal or spirit—can join the celebration and dance beneath glowing lanterns. Whether you slip on a simple mask or go all out as a yokai (supernatural creature), enjoy live music, DJ performances, costume contests and delicious street food. Need help transforming? Head to the Yōkai Food Village for face painting and yōkai makeup.

Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 13, 2025

Oct. 11 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 11 A.M – 9 P.M.

11 A.M – 9 P.M. Entry fee: Free entry, Stage area paid

Free entry, Stage area paid Venue: 3-1 Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map)

3-1 Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tachikawa

Tachikawa Website: https://www.yokaibonodori.tokyo/english

Hibiya Cinema Festival

There’s something special about watching a film with others; laughter echoing, snacks shared and whispered guesses about what’ll happen next with your besties. Hibiya Cinema Festival brings people together for free outdoor movie screenings, where nagara (multitasking while watching) is encouraged. So you can dine, chat and unwind with friends from day to night. No ticket needed! Just bring your favorite people.

Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 26, 2025

Oct. 10 – Oct. 26, 2025 Time: Afternoon and evening shows available

Afternoon and evening shows available Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-6 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

1-6 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Hibiya

Hibiya Website: https://www.hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/hibiya-cinema-festival/en/

Tokyo Sea Life Park- Free Admission Day

For all the animal-lovers out there, celebrate Tokyo Sea Life Park’s Anniversary Day with free entry on October 10. Today’s your chance to explore twelve different zones and meet over 1,200 sea creatures, from charming Antarctic penguins to schools of bluefin tuna—all for free. Feeling adventurous? Why not dip your hands in the touch pool for a close-up encounter with stingrays and sea urchins. An ocean of discoveries awaits.

Date: Oct. 10, 2025

Oct. 10, 2025 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M.

9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map)

6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kasai-rinkai koen

Kasai-rinkai koen Website: https://www.tokyo-zoo.net/english/kasai/index.html

Kyushu Fair

Down in Kyūshū, the coastal north is famous for its seafood while the south boasts some of the world’s best meats—no wonder it’s a foodie’s dream. This week, you can skip the plane and dive into Kyūshū’s best right in Yoyogi Park. Grab a bowl of Hakata ramen, snack on smoky Miyazaki chicken skewers, sip shōchū (Japanese traditional liquor), and browse unique crafts at this showcase of the region’s culinary and creative delights.

Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025

Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M

10 A.M. – 8 P.M Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website: kyushu-yoyogipark.com

Hometown Tokyo Support Festival Local Gourmet Meat vs Seafood Festival in Ueno 2025

It’s a friendly food showdown as the coastal kings of seafood face off against the land legends of meat. Sink your teeth into juicy wagyu skewers, turkey legs, tuna tail steaks and grilled scallops—each one vying for your vote. Who wins? Only your appetite can decide.

Date: Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025

Oct. 10 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free (food, drink, stage paid)

Free (food, drink, stage paid) Venue: 2-10 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

2-10 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: https://www.furusatotokyofes.com

Fukushima Sake Fair

Gifts to the gods, celebration drinks and travel souvenirs, sake is one of Japan’s most beloved drinks. This week, Fukushima brings more than 50 breweries to Shimbashi for two days of tastings, stories and cheers. Sip your way through sake from Aizu, Nakadori, and Hamadori, indulge in 60 minutes of Japan’s very best at tasting sessions and maybe even win the tasting competition. You might just leave with a new favorite bottle and the title of champion to match.

Date: Oct. 9 – 10, 2025

Oct. 9 – 10, 2025 Time: 3 P.M. – 8 P.M.

3 P.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,000

Venue: 2-7 Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

2-7 Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinbashi

Shinbashi Website: www.fukunosake.com/sake-fes

Oeshiki Festival

Legend has it that Priest Nichiren once prayed over a dying cherry blossom tree; soon after it recovered, he named it Myoho-zakura (Saddharma cherry blossom). Years later, at Ikegami Honmon-ji—where the priest passed away—the Oeshiki cherry tree in the temple garden bloomed out of season, as if honoring Nichiren’s kindness one final time.

Today, the Oeshiki Festival honors Nichiren and the flowers he loved with a towering pagoda float—decorated with mando (ten thousand lanterns) shaped like cherry blossoms—carried through the streets by three thousand people. See the legendary tree brought to life, sample festival foods and experience one of Tokyo’s most beloved traditions.

Date: Oct. 11 – Oct. 13, 2025

Time: 6 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-1-1 Ikegami, Ota, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nishi-magome

Website: https://honmonji.jp/index.html

Live Music & Concerts

Onuma Paseri × Fukurou Note: Two-Man Live

Two voices, one exciting night at Wall and Wall. Onuma Paserii, the Vocaloid producer turned singer-songwriter whose track Egoist has been streamed over thirty million times, joins Fukurou Note, who began as Jaku Sansei online and has since made a major debut as a singer-songwriter.

Date: Oct. 10, 2025

Oct. 10, 2025 Time: 6 P.M. (open), 6:30 P.M. (start)

6 P.M. (open), 6:30 P.M. (start) Entry fee: 4800 (on day price) + 700 (1 drink)

4800 (on day price) + 700 (1 drink) Venue: 3-18-19 Minami Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

3-18-19 Minami Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Omotesando

Omotesando Website: https://wallwall.zaiko.io/item/375334

Swedish Pop Carnival in Tokyo 2025

Legendary artists from Sweden’s golden age of pop land in Tokyo for one unforgettable night of nostalgic hits. Catch The Cardigans’ first Tokyo show in 12 years, Mika’s return after six, and Cloudberry Jam reuniting on stage for the first time in two decades.

Date: Oct. 13 – Oct. 14, 2025

Oct. 13 – Oct. 14, 2025 Time: 3:30 P.M.

3:30 P.M. Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 2-1-6 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

2-1-6 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ariake

Ariake Website: https://swedishpopcarnival.tokyo/english/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Tokyo Midtown Design Live

Tokyo Midtown Design Live invites you to shake up, switch up, and activate your everyday. Here, LIVE means living your best life, while DESIGN means connection. Discover how good design can spark inspiration—at this event, the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Date: Oct. 10 – Nov. 5, 2025

Oct. 10 – Nov. 5, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 6 P.M.

11 A.M. – 6 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://www.tokyo-midtown.com/jp/event/designlive/en_design-live-exhibition.html

JAGDA Exhibition

See the best in Japanese graphic design at JAGDA Exhibition 2025 in Tokyo Midtown. Designers from across Japan share fresh, creative work—showcasing innovative ideas and concepts.

Date: From now – Oct. 26, 2025

From now – Oct. 26, 2025 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://www.designhub.jp/exhibitions/je2025

Parties & Meetups

Shibuya All You Can Drink Hang Out Night Club Friending Meetup

New to Tokyo? Jump into the city’s nightlife with this laid-back meetup—mix, mingle, and make new friends over drinks until the sun comes up. Whether you’re flying solo or rolling with a crew, good vibes are guaranteed.

Date: Oct. 7 – Oct. 8, 2025

Oct. 7 – Oct. 8, 2025 Time: 10:30 P.M. – 2:30 A.M

10:30 P.M. – 2:30 A.M Entry fee: RSVP Here, ¥1000 (Sun-Thurs), ¥2,000 (Fri-Sat)

RSVP Here, ¥1000 (Sun-Thurs), ¥2,000 (Fri-Sat) Venue: 2-6 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

2-6 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://www.welcometokyoevents.com/events/shibuya-all-u-can-drink-hang-out-night-club-friending-meetup-2025-10-07-22-30

Tokyo Python Meetup

Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, meet fellow Python enthusiasts at this free in-person Meetup. Hear from Yuichiro Tachibana of Hugging Face and Streamlit contributor as they discuss sharing insights, open source, community, and reward. After the talk, join a “hot-mic” session to chat about your own Python projects.

Date: Oct. 9, 2025

Oct. 9, 2025 Time: 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 3-1-6 Motoazabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

3-1-6 Motoazabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: https://www.meetup.com/tokyopython/events/310965309/?recId=49466c8e-1454-472a-808e-007a24e18e80&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=828d7dad-e7dd-4442-88a1-9b98e2fb67f6&eventOrigin=find_page%24all/

Tuesday Fun & Exciting Language Exchange Meetup at Cafe Shibuya

Want to make new friends and practice English or Japanese in a relaxed, no-pressure setting? Hang out, chat, and have a few laughs over drinks with locals and fellow internationals at this meetup. Whether you’re polishing your English or giving your Japanese a try, everyone’s welcome.

Date: Oct. 7, 2025

Oct. 7, 2025 Time: 7:50 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

7:50 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-14-14 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.meetup.com/tokyo-language-lovers-and-travelers/events/311082417/?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=share-btn_savedevents_share_modal&utm_source=link&utm_version=v2

Remember, the best stories start when you dive into something new. Got any other suggestions for other Tokyo weekly events from Oct. 7 to 13? Share them in the comments.