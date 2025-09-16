Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

Looking for events to check out in Tokyo this week? Read on for some great ones below!

By Elizabeth Sok Sep 17, 2025 6 min read

From fireworks over the Tama River and jazz standards under the autumn sky to a nostalgic tour of Final Fantasy IX and a meetup for amateur and professional shutterbugs, here are some Tokyo weekly events from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2025.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Food and fireworks festivals are coming to Tokyo this week.

Gyoza Karaage Festival

Come and sample some of the city’s tastiest gyoza (dumplings) and karaage (fried chicken) at Okubo Park! For an added fee, you can even fill up on fried rice and noodles while relaxing in the centrally located green space.

Date: Now – Oct. 5

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥700 for gyoza/karaage and ¥1,100 for chahan (fried rice) and chuka soba/ramen

Nearest station: JR Shin-Okubo

Venue: 2-43 Kabukicho, Shinjuku City (map)

Website: https://gyokara.com

Shiba Park Oktoberfest

Enjoy a true German-inspired Oktoberfest in Shiba Park this autumn, complete with live music. With beers like Leikeim’s amber lager, Krombacher’s premium pilsner among many others, and mouthwatering food like sausage plates, mussels and fried onion flowers, your stomach is sure to leave this festival full and happy.

Date: Sept. 12 – Sept. 23

Time: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. (weekdays); 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (weekend)

Entry fee: ¥500 (adults); free (kids)

Nearest station: Onarimon (Toei Mita Line)

Venue: 4 Shibakoen, Minato City (map)

Website: https://www.oktober-fest.jp/sp/

Chofu City’s 40th Annual Fireworks Festival

Taking place about 20 kilometers west of downtown Tokyo, the Chofu City Fireworks Festival is celebrating several milestones this year. Honoring 70 years since Chofu was designated a city and 100 years since the start of the Showa era, the event will light up the sky above the Tama River with music and fireworks.

Date: Sept. 20

Time: 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. (opening ceremonies begin at 6:00 p.m.)

Entry fee: Free, but paid seats are also available

Nearest station: Keio-Tamagawa (Sagamihara Line)

Venue: 2-52-81 Somechi, Chofu City (map)

Website: https://hanabi.csa.gr.jp/

Live Music & Concerts

A diversity of musical styles provides the soundtrack to this week in Tokyo.

Jazz is fun! IQASKY Concert 2025

Ueno Park is the perfect place to groove to live jazz under the autumn sky. Make your way to the Ueno Park Suijyo Ongakudo Outdoor Stage for an intergenerational jazz concert with artists, such as Bloodest Saxophone and Hokey & Holy, and 91-year-old jazz pianist, Hoki Tokuda, as a special guest, guaranteed to get you dancing.

Date: Sept. 21

Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500; ticket prices vary from ¥1,000 (students) to ¥3,000 (general), plus an extra ¥500 for same day purchase

Nearest station: JR Ueno

Venue: 2-1 Uenokoen, Taito City (map)

Website: https://iqasky.com/2025/

Tokyo Symphony Orchestra

If you’re interested in classical music, don’t miss the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra’s concerts at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. This Saturday afternoon, immerse yourself in a selection of works by Haydn, Ligeti and Mozart with solos by flutist Takeyama Ai, oboist Araki Ryota and soprano Morino Misaki.

Date: Sept. 20

Time: Starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,500 – ¥8,500

Nearest station: Hatsudai (Keio New Line)

Venue: 3-20-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City (map)

Website: https://www.operacity.jp/concert/calendar/detail.php?id=17436

The Tokyo Ballet “M”

Choreographed by Maurice Bejart, the Tokyo Ballet will perform “M,” a dramatic dance interpretation of the life of legendary Japanese author, Mishima Yukio. The M here can stand for Mishima himself or for standout themes from his work like mort (French for death) and mer (French for sea).

Date: Sept. 20 – Sept. 23

Entry fee: ¥3,000 – ¥15, 000

Time: Starts at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., depending on the day

Nearest station: JR Ueno

Venue: 5-45 Uenokoen, Taito City (map)

Website: https://www.t-bunka.jp/en/stage/26686/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Gamers and music and anime fans have lots to celebrate this week.

Final Fantasy IX 25th Anniversary Pop-Up Shop

【最新情報①】

SQUARE ENIX POP UP CAFE

コラボレーション第一弾は今年25周年を迎えた『ファイナルファンタジーIX』

キャラクターやゲームストーリーから着想を得たコラボメニューを展開！



前期：9月20日(土)～10月31日(金)

後期：11月1日(土)～12月12日(金)



予約は明日、9月6日(土)12:00スタート！… pic.twitter.com/cfm2CuHsbQ — SQUARE ENIX POP UP CAFE (@sqex_ppc) September 5, 2025

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy XI at the Square Enix pop-up cafe in Paselabo Tower. Revisit the world of Gaia and see familiar faces like Zidane, Garnet and everyone’s favorite black mage, Vivi, emblazoned on merchandise and treats alike.

Date: Sept. 20 – Dec. 12

Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,200 (not including food and drink)

Nearest station: JR Shinjuku

Venue: 3-36-18 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City (map)

Website: https://paselabo.pasela.co.jp/square-enix-popup-cafe/topics/ffix25th/

Alan Schaller’s “One OK Rock” Photo Exhibition

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Japanese rock band, One OK Rock, British photographer Alan Schaller is launching a photo exhibition at Ginza’s Leica Store. Marvel at the band’s signature explosive stage presence captured in dramatic black and white.

Date: Sept. 19 – Jan. 11

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed on Sun and Mon)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Ginza (Ginza Line)

Venue: 6-4-1 Ginza, Chuo City (map)

Website: https://leica-camera.com/ja-JP/event/leica-gallery-tokyo/Alan-Schaller

Chainsaw Man: Reze Pop-up

Fans of the critically acclaimed manga and anime, Chainsaw Man, should head to Shibuya Parco’s 6th floor. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to pick up exclusive merch from Chainsaw Man’s upcoming theatrical release.

Date: Sept. 12 – 28

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Shibuya

Venue: 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City (map)

Website: https://art.parco.jp/otherspace/detail/?id=1772

Parties & Meetups

Meet friends old and new at a slew of meetups this week.

Tokyo International Friends & Events Monthly Community Gathering

Looking to expand your social network, make friends or practice speaking new languages? Then, join this monthly gathering hosted at Ginza 300 Bar, where you can enjoy drinks, bites, and mingling with members of the international community. Everyone is welcome, regardless of their background at this inclusive event!

Date: Sept. 20

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 – ¥1,000

Nearest station: JR Shimbashi

Venue: 8-3-12 Ginza Suga Building B1, Ginza, Chuo City (map)

Website: https://tokyointernationalmeetup.com/2025/09/04/monthly-gathering-september-20th-join-now/

International Party Tokyo Shibuya

If you are looking to meet up and party with others interested in international and language exchange, come and join the International Party at Perry’s Bar in Shibuya. Whether you want to practice Japanese or English or just make new friends, you’re sure to find like-minded people.

Date: Sept. 20

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 – ¥1,500

Nearest station: JR Shibuya

Venue: Perry’s Shibuya, Minagawa Bldg 7F, Jinnan 1-22-10, Shibuya City (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/ja-JP/tokyo-friends-classy-events/events/310569260/

Photographer & Digital Artist Meetup in Tokyo

Meet fellow Tokyo-based photographers and artists at this monthly gathering. It’s a great chance to chat about your recent projects, share your work, and collaborate with your fellow creatives. The event is being hosted at Japan Rail’s Hibiya Okuroji.

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000

Nearest station: JR Shimbashi

Venue: 1-7-1, Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda City (map)

Website: https://artedly.com/

Do you know about any great events in Tokyo this upcoming week that we missed? Let us know in the comments!