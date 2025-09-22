Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

Autumn rain and lingering summer heat haven’t slowed Tokyo down. Fireworks, moonlit art, concerts and more, here are a few Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 23-29 you won’t want to miss.
Festivals and Seasonal Events
Kita City Fireworks Festival – Red×Blue Sparkle Gate
10,000 fireworks light up the Arakawa River, accompanied by music and moving lights. Watch from one of two venues in the Akabane and Kawaguchi areas, or claim a free spot along the river—just be sure to get there early for the best view.
Traveler Tip: Want a stress-free night? KKday offers a package for tourists with transportation to the venue, reserved seating, and a souvenir.
- Date: Sept. 27, 2025
- Time: 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free areas require no ticket, Paid seating via here
- Venue: 1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kita (Map)
- Nearest station: Akabane station
- Website: http://hanabi-kita.com/
Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2025
Shimokitazawa turns into a moon-lit playground until October 5. Walk beneath the giant Museum of the Moon, check out the surreal Schrödinger’s Cats sculpture up close, or head to the usually off-limits roof of Tohokuzawa station to experience Uranometria.
Feeling adventurous? Step into Nekomachi (Cat Town), an immersive theater experience inspired by poet Sakutaro Hagiwara, where you’ll encounter performers and unravel stories that blend fantasy and reality.
- Date: Now until Oct. 5, 2025
- Time: Varies
- Entry fee: Free areas accessible without a ticket
*Paid Tickets required for rooftop dome, immersive theater and select installations
- Venue: Shimokitazawa, Setagaya (Map)
- Nearest station: Shimo-Kitazawa station
- Website: moonartnightfes.com/
Asakusa Awa Odori 2025
Tokushima’s iconic dance festival, awa odori (traditional dance festival), comes to Asakusa. Ten local dance groups parade down Asakusa Rokku Broadway, drumming, chanting and twirling in colorful kimono (traditional Japanese robe) and amigasa (straw hats). It’s a summer favorite for a reason!
- Date: Sept. 28, 2025
- Time: 4 P.M.-6:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2-chome Asakusa, Taito (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa station
- Website: https://asakusarokku.jp/en/newstop/news92
Yokohama Oktoberfest 2025
Raise a glass! Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse transforms into a little piece of Munich with over 100 kinds of beer to choose from, including exclusive Japan debuts. This year, visitors can relax in the new beer garden seating, each with its own festive decor and menu. Not a fan of alcohol? Enjoy sausages, schnitzel and live music at what’s now considered a Yokohama autumn tradition.
- Date: Sept. 26 – Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 12 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekdays) 11 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekends)
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Venue: 1-1-2 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama (Map)
- Nearest station: Bashamici station
- Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/oktoberfest/
Live Music & Concerts
Blue Note Jazz Festival
Blue Note Jazz Festival returns to Tokyo for two days of live music at Ariake Arena. Global stars like Ne-Yo, Norah Jones, Tower of Power, and top Japanese artists including Soil and “Pimp” Sessions bring jazz, R&B, funk and pop to the stage in a day that can’t be missed.
- Date: Sept. 27 – 28, 2025
- Time: 12 P.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: 1-11-1 Ariake, Koto (Map)
- Nearest station: Shin-Toyosu station
- Website: https://bluenotejazzfestival.jp/
Winner Concert
K-Pop group Winner is back in Tokyo for its “In Our Circle” concert, marking its first show in Japan in six years. The highly awaited evening celebrates Winner’s comeback and reunion, as well as the support of their fans throughout the years.
- Date: Sept. 30, 2025
- Time: 5 P.M. (doors open) 6 P.M. (show starts)
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: 2-36-1 Takamatsu, Tachikawa (Map)
- Nearest station: Tachikawa station
- Website: https://www.japanconcerttickets.com/artist/winner/
Red Velvet – Irene and Seulgi
K-Pop fans rejoice! Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi bring their “Balance” tour to Tokyo Garden Theater. Expect a mix of fan favorites and new songs, all showcasing the duo’s signature choreography, vocals and chemistry for an unforgettable night.
- Date: Sept. 24 – 25, 2025
- Time: 5:30 P.M. (doors open) 6:30 P.M. (show starts)
- Entry fee: Ticket prices vary
- Venue: 2-1-6 Ariake, Koto (Map)
- Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo station
- Website: https://redvelvet-jp.net/en/
Pop Culture & Conventions
Tokyo Game Show 2025
Tokyo Game Show returns to Makuhari Messe, gathering players, creators and developers from around the world. The four-day event features hands-on game demos, new trailers and a first look at year’s most anticipated releases. Don’t miss out!
- Date: Sept. 25 – 28, 2025
- Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥3,000 (1-day general public ticket)
- Venue: 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba (Map)
- Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari station
- Website: https://tgs.cesa.or.jp/en?
Roppongi Art Night
Welcome to the “Festival of City, Art and Future”! Roppongi Art Night is back for its 14th year–and with it come more than 50 free installations, performances and digital art pieces across museums, shopping centers and city streets. Wander at your own pace and discover something new around every corner.
- Date: Sept. 26 – 28, 2025
- Time: 5:30 P.M. – 11 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi station
- Website: https://roppongiartnight.com/2025/
1999: Memories of a Day that Never Existed
What if the world really ended in 1999? Created by bestselling horror novelist Sesuji, cult-classic Siren screenwriter Naoko Sato and rising director Masaki Nishiyama, this immersive horror exhibition invites you to follow a mysterious girl through memories of a world that has already ended.
- Date: Now until Sept. 27, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adults ¥2,500, Students ¥2,000
- Venue: 5-6-20 Roppongi, Minato (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi station
- Website: https://1999-kioku.jp/
Parties & Meetups
Video Game Prom 2025: Y2K Edition
Put on your tux and dancing shoes and take a trip to 1999. Play games, sign yearbooks, and make new friends in this game-themed meetup. Who knows? You might even be crowned Prom Queen.
- Date: Sept. 24, 2025
- Time: 7 P.M. – 12 A.M.
- Entry fee: US$40
- Venue: 1-6-10 Kamimeguro, Meguro (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakameguro station
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/gamemaker-meetup/events/310933950/
That’s a wrap on Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 23-29! Are you heading to any festivals or shows? Drop a comment below—we love seeing your Tokyo weekends.
