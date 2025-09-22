Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what’s going on in Tokyo this week.

Autumn rain and lingering summer heat haven’t slowed Tokyo down. Fireworks, moonlit art, concerts and more, here are a few Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 23-29 you won’t want to miss.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Kita City Fireworks Festival – Red×Blue Sparkle Gate

10,000 fireworks light up the Arakawa River, accompanied by music and moving lights. Watch from one of two venues in the Akabane and Kawaguchi areas, or claim a free spot along the river—just be sure to get there early for the best view.

Traveler Tip: Want a stress-free night? KKday offers a package for tourists with transportation to the venue, reserved seating, and a souvenir.

Date: Sept. 27, 2025

Sept. 27, 2025 Time: 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free areas require no ticket, Paid seating via here

Free areas require no ticket, Paid seating via here Venue: 1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kita (Map)

1-10 Miyamoto-cho, Kita (Map) Nearest station: Akabane station

Akabane station Website: http://hanabi-kita.com/

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2025

Shimokitazawa turns into a moon-lit playground until October 5. Walk beneath the giant Museum of the Moon, check out the surreal Schrödinger’s Cats sculpture up close, or head to the usually off-limits roof of Tohokuzawa station to experience Uranometria.

Feeling adventurous? Step into Nekomachi (Cat Town), an immersive theater experience inspired by poet Sakutaro Hagiwara, where you’ll encounter performers and unravel stories that blend fantasy and reality.

Date: Now until Oct. 5, 2025

Now until Oct. 5, 2025 Time: Varies

Varies Entry fee: Free areas accessible without a ticket

*Paid Tickets required for rooftop dome, immersive theater and select installations

Free areas accessible without a ticket *Paid Tickets required for rooftop dome, immersive theater and select installations Venue: Shimokitazawa, Setagaya (Map)

Shimokitazawa, Setagaya (Map) Nearest station: Shimo-Kitazawa station

Shimo-Kitazawa station Website: moonartnightfes.com/

Asakusa Awa Odori 2025

Tokushima’s iconic dance festival, awa odori (traditional dance festival), comes to Asakusa. Ten local dance groups parade down Asakusa Rokku Broadway, drumming, chanting and twirling in colorful kimono (traditional Japanese robe) and amigasa (straw hats). It’s a summer favorite for a reason!

Date: Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 28, 2025 Time: 4 P.M.-6:30 P.M.

4 P.M.-6:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-chome Asakusa, Taito (Map)

2-chome Asakusa, Taito (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa station

Asakusa station Website: https://asakusarokku.jp/en/newstop/news92

Yokohama Oktoberfest 2025

Raise a glass! Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse transforms into a little piece of Munich with over 100 kinds of beer to choose from, including exclusive Japan debuts. This year, visitors can relax in the new beer garden seating, each with its own festive decor and menu. Not a fan of alcohol? Enjoy sausages, schnitzel and live music at what’s now considered a Yokohama autumn tradition.

Date: Sept. 26 – Oct. 13, 2025

Sept. 26 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekdays) 11 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekends)

12 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekdays) 11 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. (weekends) Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Venue: 1-1-2 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama (Map)

1-1-2 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama (Map) Nearest station: Bashamici station

Bashamici station Website: https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/oktoberfest/

Live Music & Concerts

Blue Note Jazz Festival

Blue Note Jazz Festival returns to Tokyo for two days of live music at Ariake Arena. Global stars like Ne-Yo, Norah Jones, Tower of Power, and top Japanese artists including Soil and “Pimp” Sessions bring jazz, R&B, funk and pop to the stage in a day that can’t be missed.

Date: Sept. 27 – 28, 2025

Sept. 27 – 28, 2025 Time: 12 P.M. – 8 P.M.

12 P.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 1-11-1 Ariake, Koto (Map)

1-11-1 Ariake, Koto (Map) Nearest station: Shin-Toyosu station

Shin-Toyosu station Website: https://bluenotejazzfestival.jp/

Winner Concert

K-Pop group Winner is back in Tokyo for its “In Our Circle” concert, marking its first show in Japan in six years. The highly awaited evening celebrates Winner’s comeback and reunion, as well as the support of their fans throughout the years.

Date: Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2025 Time: 5 P.M. (doors open) 6 P.M. (show starts)

5 P.M. (doors open) 6 P.M. (show starts) Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 2-36-1 Takamatsu, Tachikawa (Map)

2-36-1 Takamatsu, Tachikawa (Map) Nearest station: Tachikawa station

Tachikawa station Website: https://www.japanconcerttickets.com/artist/winner/

Red Velvet – Irene and Seulgi

K-Pop fans rejoice! Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi bring their “Balance” tour to Tokyo Garden Theater. Expect a mix of fan favorites and new songs, all showcasing the duo’s signature choreography, vocals and chemistry for an unforgettable night.

Date: Sept. 24 – 25, 2025

Sept. 24 – 25, 2025 Time: 5:30 P.M. (doors open) 6:30 P.M. (show starts)

5:30 P.M. (doors open) 6:30 P.M. (show starts) Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 2-1-6 Ariake, Koto (Map)

2-1-6 Ariake, Koto (Map) Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo station

Kokusai-Tenjijo station Website: https://redvelvet-jp.net/en/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Tokyo Game Show 2025

Tokyo Game Show returns to Makuhari Messe, gathering players, creators and developers from around the world. The four-day event features hands-on game demos, new trailers and a first look at year’s most anticipated releases. Don’t miss out!

Date: Sept. 25 – 28, 2025

Sept. 25 – 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3,000 (1-day general public ticket)

¥3,000 (1-day general public ticket) Venue: 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba (Map)

2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba (Map) Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari station

Kaihin-Makuhari station Website: https://tgs.cesa.or.jp/en?

Roppongi Art Night

Welcome to the “Festival of City, Art and Future”! Roppongi Art Night is back for its 14th year–and with it come more than 50 free installations, performances and digital art pieces across museums, shopping centers and city streets. Wander at your own pace and discover something new around every corner.

Date: Sept. 26 – 28, 2025

Sept. 26 – 28, 2025 Time: 5:30 P.M. – 11 P.M.

5:30 P.M. – 11 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato (Map)

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi station

Roppongi station Website: https://roppongiartnight.com/2025/

1999: Memories of a Day that Never Existed

What if the world really ended in 1999? Created by bestselling horror novelist Sesuji, cult-classic Siren screenwriter Naoko Sato and rising director Masaki Nishiyama, this immersive horror exhibition invites you to follow a mysterious girl through memories of a world that has already ended.

Date: Now until Sept. 27, 2025

Now until Sept. 27, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Entry fee: Adults ¥2,500, Students ¥2,000

Adults ¥2,500, Students ¥2,000 Venue: 5-6-20 Roppongi, Minato (Map)

5-6-20 Roppongi, Minato (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi station

Roppongi station Website: https://1999-kioku.jp/

Parties & Meetups

Video Game Prom 2025: Y2K Edition

Put on your tux and dancing shoes and take a trip to 1999. Play games, sign yearbooks, and make new friends in this game-themed meetup. Who knows? You might even be crowned Prom Queen.

Date: Sept. 24, 2025

Sept. 24, 2025 Time: 7 P.M. – 12 A.M.

7 P.M. – 12 A.M. Entry fee: US$40

US$40 Venue: 1-6-10 Kamimeguro, Meguro (Map)

1-6-10 Kamimeguro, Meguro (Map) Nearest station: Nakameguro station

Nakameguro station Website: https://www.meetup.com/gamemaker-meetup/events/310933950/

That’s a wrap on Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 23-29! Are you heading to any festivals or shows? Drop a comment below—we love seeing your Tokyo weekends.