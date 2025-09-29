Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 30-Oct.6

By Bianca Papa Sep 30, 2025 14 min read

Spooky season has arrived, but don’t be afraid. If your itinerary’s looking empty, this week is packed with festivals that light up the night, food all the way from Hokkaido, and meetups of all kinds. No matter your taste—old-school or new—here are our picks for Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2025.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2025

Need a break from Tokyo’s nonstop pace? Slow down at the Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2025, where you can savor traditional Japanese tea surrounded by nature. Taking place in Hamarikyu Gardens, an Edo-style urban oasis in the heart of Tokyo, this once-a-year event is an autumn favorite for locals.

Visiting from abroad, goenryonaku (don’t hesitate)! The outdoor tea gatherings offer English guidance, so everyone can join in.

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 5

Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 Time: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

9 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥800. Indoor Tea Ceremony reservations are full; Outdoor tickets available on day of the event

¥800. Indoor Tea Ceremony reservations are full; Outdoor tickets available on day of the event Venue: 1-1 Hamarikyteien, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

1-1 Hamarikyteien, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shiodome

Shiodome Website: https://tokyo-grand-tea-ceremony.jp/en/

Chofu Saisaisai

Chofu’s Saisaisai festival returns October 4, transforming the area around Chofu City Hall into a colorful stage of yosakoi (group dance), festival games and art workshops. High-energy parades, dance teams and brass band performances are sure to keep you vibing all day. When you’re ready for a break, why not grab some takoyaki (octopus balls) or craft a key charm at the indoor workshop?

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 11 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

11 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-60 Kojimacho, Chofu, Tokyo (Map)

2-60 Kojimacho, Chofu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Chofu

Chofu Website: https://www.chofu-culture-community.org/events/archives/34584

Odaiba Sea Lantern Festival 2025

Odaiba might be known for its ultramodern vibe, but this autumn the Odaiba Sea Lantern Festival brings a wave of nostalgia to its sandy shores. This year’s theme is all about the joys of children’s past—think dolls, race cars, sports and more. The glowing lanterns are the heart of the festival, but you won’t want to miss the live performances, hula dancing, beachside views and food stalls. At dusk, stroll among thousands of glowing paper lanterns—or join in and help light one yourself!

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 5

Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 Time: 11 A.M (Volunteer); 5 P.M. (Lantern lighting)

11 A.M (Volunteer); 5 P.M. (Lantern lighting) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-4 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

1-4 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Odaiba Kaihin Koen

Odaiba Kaihin Koen Website: https://www.tptc.co.jp/park/01_02/event/detail/2143

Tamagawa Hanabi

Kick off October with a spectacular double-sided fireworks show over the Tama River. For one thrilling hour, 6,000 fireworks light up the sky between Tokyo and Kanagawa. Watch dazzling chrysanthemum-shaped bursts and rapid-fire star mines fill the night sky while you snack on classic festival treats from the food booths.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 3 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. (Stage performances), 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. (Fireworks)

3 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. (Stage performances), 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. (Fireworks) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-3-5 Kamata, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

1-3-5 Kamata, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Futakotamagawa

Futakotamagawa Website: https://tamagawa-hanabi.com/

Fukagawa Jugoya

For that cozy Japanese autumn night, why not try Tomioka Hachimangu’s annual tsukimi (moon-viewing party)? Revel in the festival atmosphere as the shrine lights up, the air fills with music, and dancers perform everything from traditional Japanese dances to Balinese gamelan and flamenco. From dumplings to crunchy senbei (rice crackers) sporting an adorable dog to the region’s beloved fukagawa-meshi (cooked rice with clam), there’s plenty to savor–no matter how many autumns you’ve spent in Tokyo.

Date: Oct. 3 – Oct. 6

Oct. 3 – Oct. 6 Time: 2 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

2 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-20-3 Tomioka, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

1-20-3 Tomioka, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Monzen-Nakacho

Monzen-Nakacho Website: https://www.fukagawa-jugoya.com

Salsa Street Festival

¡Agua! Dive into a weekend of dance, food, and music at Ueno’s vibrant, multicultural Salsa Street Festival. From seasoned salsa lovers to first-timers, everyone’s welcome to this weekend of pasión. Once you’ve danced your heart out, refuel with Mexican tequila, Caribbean spiced chicken and plenty of other delicious treats.

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 5

Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 Time: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

10 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-15 Uenokoen, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

5-15 Uenokoen, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: https://wsavannast.com/events/salsa-street/

Tokyo Vegan Gourmet Festival

Tokyo’s biggest vegan gourmet festival is here, celebrating delicious plant-based food from all over Japan. Try some vegan ramen, hearty plant-based burgers, tempting gluten-free sweets and fresh organic produce. Whether you’re a long-time vegan or just want to try something a bit healthier, your new go-to snack awaits.

Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 Time: 10:30 A.M. – 4 P.M.

10:30 A.M. – 4 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 4-6-1 Hirano, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

4-6-1 Hirano, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kiba

Kiba Website: https://vegefes.com

Tama Lantern Festival 2025

Picture this: Japanese streets glowing with Vietnamese charm as 200 colorful lanterns light up J Smile Tama Hakkudo and its surrounding area. Wander through lantern parades with local artists and children, get creative at hands-on workshops led by local creators and let your appetite lead you to delicious food trucks and special festival beer. With live music and performances unique to the event, you’ll find yourself in a celebration you won’t want to leave.

Date: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12

Oct. 6 – Oct. 12 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (weekdays) 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (weekends)

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (weekdays) 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (weekends) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-5 Toyogaoka, Tama, Tokyo (Map)

5-5 Toyogaoka, Tama, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Keio Tama Center

Keio Tama Center Website: https://js-hakkakudo.com/post-4603

Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite

Put on your dancing shoes and prepare for a day celebrating the arts. The Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite is shaking up Tokyo’s creative scene with bold theater, dance, and live performances from Japan and beyond. Take it all in from the audience, or jump right into the action with interactive talks and creative sessions that invite you to explore movement and breath. Whether you’re moving, creating or chatting it up with fellow artists, you’re sure to leave feeling freshly inspired.

Date: Oct. 1 – Nov. 3

Oct. 1 – Nov. 3 Time: 5:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M

5:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 1-8-1 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

1-8-1 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://autumnmeteorite.jp/en

Hokkaido Fair 2025

Dreaming of a Hokkaido foodie adventure but not keen on that 1.5-hour flight (or 7.5-hour Shinkansen ride)? Skip the hassle and make your way to Yoyogi for the annual Hokkaido Shokudo (Hokkaido Fair). You’ll find all the Hokkaido classics here: fresh seafood, Jingisukan (barbecue lamb), ramen, local brews and more, right in the heart of Tokyo.

The best part? Entry is free, which means your budget goes straight to what counts: eating and drinking your way through the day.

Date: Oct. 2 – 5

Oct. 2 – 5 Time: 10 A.M.- 7 P.M.

10 A.M.- 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website: https://www.hokkai-syokudo.jp/yoyogi/

Live Music & Concerts

Ark Hills Music Week

Enjoy eleven breathtaking performances as ARK Hills Music Week brings Tokyo’s “Town of Music” to life, blending urban energy with world-class sound. For five days, pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, violinist Fumiaki Miura and a lineup of top musicians, including Ayako Takagi, Naoko Yoshino, Joon Sung and Jonatan Rosemann fill Suntory Hall and the city’s streets with music. Listen as artistry and city life come together in perfect harmony.

Date: Oct. 3 – Oct. 7

Oct. 3 – Oct. 7 Time: 12 P.M.~ (varies per performance)

12 P.M.~ (varies per performance) Entry fee: Free (Some programs require payment)

Free (Some programs require payment) Venue: 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kamiyacho

Kamiyacho Website: https://www.arkhills.com/events/2025/10/0163.html

Tom Grennan

Fresh off his fourth album, Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be, Tom Grennan brings his emotive vocals to Tokyo’s Duo Music Exchange for one night only. Expect big anthems and raw emotion from this UK chart-topper.

Date: Oct. 1

Oct. 1 Time: 6 P.M. (doors open), 7 P.M. (start)

6 P.M. (doors open), 7 P.M. (start) Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 2-14-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

2-14-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Duo Music Lineup

Scandal/The Oral Cigarettes「ALL MY LIFE TOUR 2025」

Get ready for a powerhouse night as The Oral Cigarettes and Scandal share the spotlight in this joint show, bringing together two of Japan’s most exciting rock bands on one stage.

Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 Time: 6:30 P.M.

6:30 P.M. Entry fee: Ticket prices vary

Ticket prices vary Venue: 1-1-4 Hanedakuko, Ota, Tokyo (Map)

1-1-4 Hanedakuko, Ota, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Anamori Inari

Anamori Inari Website: https://theoralcigarettes.com/news/list/4

Circus at Odaiba

Dance and nightclub Circus Tokyo celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special outdoor event in Odaiba! The lineup features groundbreaking rapper Tohji, who blurs the lines between rap and rave, plus Skin on Skin, which mixes dance music with alternative hip-hop. You’ll also catch top artists from the hyperpop and digicore scenes—all in one electrifying night.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 10 A.M – 9 P.M.

10 A.M – 9 P.M. Entry fee: ¥9,000

¥9,000 Venue: 1-1-16 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

1-1-16 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurikamome/Daiba

Yurikamome/Daiba Website: Website

Arknights Film on Orchestra

Arknights marks the third season of its anime with a special live concert at Line Cube Shibuya. Relive memories—both heartbreak and joy—through orchestral performances of Heartbeat Symphony, joined by special guests. Fans of the game will find plenty to enjoy at this one-of-a-kind night!

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 1 P.M. – 2 P.M (Afternoon), 5 P.M – 6 P.M (Evening)

1 P.M. – 2 P.M (Afternoon), 5 P.M – 6 P.M (Evening) Entry fee: Tickets can be purchased here

Tickets can be purchased here Venue: 1-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

1-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://orchestra.arknights-anime.jp

Shibuya Crossing Jam Vol. 2

Shibuya Crossing Jam Vol. 2 brings the music to Yamaha Sound Crossing Shibuya! This event teams up musicians for one-night jams–and this time it’s Keishi Tanaka, known for everything from masterful guitar shows to soulful vocals, joining NiKA, the dynamic pianist and composer from instrumental duo Midorinomaru.

The venue is a must for anyone who loves music: try instruments, catch live performances or grab a coffee with fellow music lovers in a space designed to explore and discover your own sound.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M

4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 3-4 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

3-4 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.yamaha.com/ja/about/experience/yamaha-sound-crossing-shibuya/event/2025/251004-01/

Pop Culture & Conventions

Nozomi Suzuki “Slow Glass — The Mirror, the Window, and the Door”

Photographer Nozomi Suzuki’s solo exhibition at Pola Museum Annex invites you to reimagine windows, mirrors, and doors as gateways to memory. Unearth hidden meanings in everyday objects as Suzuki skillfully unveils personal stories in the most unexpected places.

Date: Oct. 3 – Oct. 26

Oct. 3 – Oct. 26 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Admission until 6:30 P.M.)

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Admission until 6:30 P.M.) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza-ichome

Ginza-ichome Website: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000057.000069355.html

Stephen Shore: City as Garden

Enter City as Garden and witness how photographers from around the world transform the cityscape into a “garden of creation.” As part of the urban art festival T3 Photo Asia, the photography of pioneers such as Stephen Shore, Melissa Schriek, and Stephen Gill arrives fittingly in metropolitan Tokyo and invites you to look at urban life with fresh eyes.

Eager for more? Be sure to catch the ephemeral, bittersweet photographs of Japanese artist Kisshomaru Shimamura also on display.

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 27

Oct. 4 – Oct. 27 Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

11 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tokyo

Tokyo Website: https://t3photo.tokyo/city-as-garden

Archipel Caravan: Game Edition

Archipel Caravan: Game Edition takes you behind the scenes of Japan’s game industry with live talks from the creators behind your favorite stories, characters and soundtracks. Hear how iconic games are imagined, built and brought to life.

Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 Time: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.

11 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3,000

¥3,000 Venue: 15 Ichigayafunagawaramachi, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

15 Ichigayafunagawaramachi, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ichigaya

Ichigaya Website: https://archipel.jp/caravan-game/

Time Traces Gloomy Bear 25th Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Gloomy Bear! Japanese graphic designer Mori Chack’s guro-kawaii (grotesque-cute) icon takes center stage at an exhibition inside Tokyu Plaza Harajuku “Harakado” Baby the Coffee Brew Club. Explore 25 years of dark charm and cuddly carnage–and meet the artist in person on October 4.

Date: Oct. 3 – Oct. 6

Oct. 3 – Oct. 6 Time: 12 P.M. – 6 P.M.

12 P.M. – 6 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 6-31-21 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

6-31-21 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Meiji Jingumae

Meiji Jingumae Website: https://gallery.gaaat.com/en/pages/gloomy?u

10th Anime Watch Party Tokyo Citizen’s Day Special Screening

Citizens’ Day in Tokyo means free admission to many museums, parks, zoos, and gardens all over the city—but anime fans get something extra special this year. On October 1, head to Anime Tokyo Station for a fantasy anime marathon featuring series like Kakuriyo -Bed and Breakfast for Spirits- and Samurai 7. Stick around for a live talk with voice actress Noriko Namiki, who’s lent her voice to hits like Rurouni Kenshin and Fire Emblem. It’s the perfect excuse to celebrate!

Date: Oct. 1

Oct. 1 Time: 11:30 A.M. – 6 P.M.

11:30 A.M. – 6 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-25-5 Minami-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

2-25-5 Minami-ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events41/

Parties & Meetups

Diversity Park

Celebrate inclusion, connection and community together at Diversity Park. This interactive weekend welcomes everyone—people with and without disabilities, families, seniors, and visitors from around the world—to connect through sports, play and culture. Try para-sports and virtual reality simulators, enjoy family-friendly activities and sample food and drinks from all over the world, all weekend long.

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 5

Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 Time: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M (Sat) 10 A.M – 4 P.M (Sun)

11 A.M. – 5 P.M (Sat) 10 A.M – 4 P.M (Sun) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-11 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

2-11 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: https://www.dsp-tokyo.net

Zumba Dance Class Meetup by Tokyo International Friends and Events

Get moving and make new friends at this lively Zumba event. No dance experience needed—just follow the Latin-inspired beats, move at your own pace, and enjoy a workout that’s as social as it is healthy.

Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 Time: 7:55 P.M – 9:55 P.M.

7:55 P.M – 9:55 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2500

¥2500 Venue: 2-1-1 Kanda Sudachoi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

2-1-1 Kanda Sudachoi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kanda

Kanda Website: https://www.meetup.com/international-meetup-tokyo/events/310582602/

Sunset Picnic and Global Friendship Free Snacks at Harajuku by Welcome Japan

Make new friends over snacks and drinks at this laid-back meetup in Yoyogi Park. Mingle with both locals and internationals while enjoying the fresh air. Play games and practice your language skills—it’s a great way to connect with like-minded folk.

Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Time: 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Entry fee: Advance registration required

Advance registration required Venue: 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website:https://www.welcometokyoevents.com/events/sat-sunset-picnic-global-friendship-free-snacks-juice-harajuku-dong-jing-guo-ji-jiao-liupati-2025-10-04-15-30

Red°Tokyo Tower Spooky Halloween

For a day of exhilarating games and fun, gather your friends and head to Red°Tokyo Tower at the base of Tokyo Tower. Explore haunted mansions in virtual reality, ride space shuttles, and test your archery skills against gaikotsu (skeletons). In the mood to dress up? Snap a photo with pumpkins and ghosts at the event’s themed photo spot.

Date: Ongoing until Oct. 31

Ongoing until Oct. 31 Time: 10 A.M. – 9 P.M.

10 A.M. – 9 P.M. Entry fee: (Ticket prices) vary

(Ticket prices) vary Venue: 4-2-8 Tokyo Tower, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

4-2-8 Tokyo Tower, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Akabanebashi station

Akabanebashi station Website: https://tokyotower.red-brand.jp/news/red_spooky-festival-2025/

Shinjuku Town Festival (Smile Stage, Hunter’s Village, Bar Hop)

Shinjuku comes alive every October with a lineup of events you won’t want to miss. Enjoy everything from cuddly mascots and tap-dancing performances to freestyle kendama (Japanese skill toy) displays and more. From October 4 to 19, join a real treasure hunt as you explore the neighborhood and connect with fellow adventurers along the way. Don’t forget to come back on October 19 for gourmet treats and city bar hopping—perfect for foodies and social butterflies alike.

Date: Oct. 4 – Oct. 19

Oct. 4 – Oct. 19 Time: 12:10 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. (Smile Stage)

12:10 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. (Smile Stage) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Around Shinjuku

Around Shinjuku Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: Show Event Treasure Hunt Bar Hop

Do you have a favorite event or hidden gem we missed on our list of Tokyo weekly events for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6? Share it below in the comments!