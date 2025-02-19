Want to reduce your grocery bill? Here are the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka for great deals on fresh produce, meat and essentials!

By Kerri King Feb 20, 2025 5 min read

With the average cost of living in Japan rising rapidly every year, many people are looking for ways to balance their budgets and reduce their household expenses. One of the biggest costs for households is the supermarket bill. Japan is known for its expensive fruit and meat, but must high grocery prices be accepted? To help you save money, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 cheapest supermarket chains in Osaka, along with helpful insights into what each store has to offer.



If you’re new to Japanese supermarkets, check out our guide on how to navigate the aisles and our tips for saving money and the environment while you shop.

1. Super Tamade (スーパー玉出)

One of the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka.

Super Tamade has long been recommended as one of the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka. It is famous for its ¥1 item sale on the 1st of each month. This supermarket is great for budget-conscious shoppers looking for affordable bento boxes, pre-made meals and side dishes.

Hours: Varies by location

Varies by location Website: www.supertamade.co.jp

www.supertamade.co.jp Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, Mobile Payments (PayPay, au Pay with discount coupons)

2. Mandai (万代)

Don:t miss out on the weekly discount events!

Mandai is a popular supermarket in Osaka, known for its affordable prices and a strong selection of fresh produce, meat and household goods. On the 1st of each month (except January), Mandai has a “Tsuki no Ichi” (monthly market) event offering steep discounts on vegetables, meat and household necessities.

There are also discount events called “Tuesday Uniform Sale” and “Friday Market,” where shoppers can find fresh food at significantly reduced prices. Make sure to shop early on sale days, as popular items sell out fast.

Hours: Usually closes by 10 p.m.

Usually closes by 10 p.m. Website: www.mandai-net.co.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards, Mobile Payments

3. Lamu (ラ・ムー)

Buy a bento for less than ¥200

Lamu is a well-known mega discount store with locations across various prefectures in Japan. The store is famous for offering great deals, especially on snacks and drinks. Some of the bento boxes are priced as low as ¥198 (including tax) and the takoyaki is just ¥100.

Lamu provides both individual items and bulk purchases, making it a convenient option for different shopping needs. Open 24 hours a day, Lamu is perfect for those who need to shop at unusual hours.

Hours: 24 hours (closed on New Year’s Day)

24 hours (closed on New Year’s Day) Website: www.e-dkt.co.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Daikokuten Pay

4. Sandy (サンディ)

Be on the hunt for yellow price tags

Sandy is a no-frills supermarket specializing in affordable pantry staples like dried foods, instant noodles, condiments and dairy products. While the selection of fresh meat and produce is limited, it is one of the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka. Look out for yellow price tags, as these mark extra discounts.

Hours: Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Website: www.sundi.co.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, Mobile Payments (except electronic money)

5. Lopia (ロピア)

Lopia is a budget-friendly supermarket chain recognized for its extensive selection of meats at competitive prices. It also stands out as one of the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka for seafood, making it a great choice for shoppers.

Most discount supermarkets focus on bulk products. Lopia provides smaller-sized items at low prices and has a great variety of ready-to-eat meals, perfect for those seeking convenience at affordable prices.

Hours: Usually open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Usually open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Website: lopia.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash (credit cards only at select locations)

6. Don Quijote (ドン・キホーテ)

Beyond souvenirs, stock up on bulk groceries and imported goods

Visitors to Japan know Don Quijote for its extensive range of affordable goods and souvenirs. However, not many people utilize Don Quijote as a supermarket. Its private-label brand, Passionate Prices, provides low-cost alternatives to popular snacks and household items, and there are many great deals on other snacks, bulk groceries and imported goods.

Hours: 24 hours (varies by store)

24 hours (varies by store) Website: www.donki.com

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards, Mobile Payments

7. Gyomu Super (業務スーパー)

Perfect for meal prepping

Gyomu Super is consistently ranked as one of the cheapest supermarkets in Osaka and across Japan. It is a wholesale supermarket that offers bulk groceries at low prices. Its frozen foods and staple goods, such as flour and pasta, are particularly affordable, making it a great choice for families or those who meal prep. As the prices are always low, they do not have regular sale days; however, twice a year, flyers with ¥100 coupons are distributed.

Hours: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Website: www.gyomusuper.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards,

8. Konnomiya (コノミヤ)

Konnomiya is a popular supermarket chain with numerous locations across Osaka Prefecture. Every Monday, prices are discounted by 10% store-wide. On the 5th day of each month, customers can enjoy a ¥300 discount on purchases up to ¥10,000 when using charge payments.

Konnomiya also runs weekly sales on specific days, with eggs and milk priced lower on Tuesdays and frozen foods discounted on Fridays. Visit early on discount days to avoid the crowds and make the most of the cheap groceries.

Hours: Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Website: www.konomiya.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards, Mobile Payments

9. Trial (トライアル)

Download the app for more savings

Trial is a discount supercenter that sells groceries, electronics, home essentials and household goods at very low prices. The prepaid point card app provides exclusive discounts and cashback rewards, making it a budget-friendly option for frequent shoppers. Many locations are open 24 hours, allowing for convenient late-night shopping.

Hours: 24 hours (groceries). Other sections vary

24 hours (groceries). Other sections vary Website: www.trial-net.co.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, Prepaid Cards

10. Life (ライフ)

Life Supermarket is gaining popularity in Osaka. While it may not be the absolute cheapest supermarket, it stands out for its wide range of affordable private-label products. Its Smart Life brand provides reasonably priced everyday groceries, while its Bio-Ral line caters to health-conscious shoppers with organic and additive-free products.

Hours: Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Website: www.lifecorp.jp

Accepted Payment Methods: Cash, Credit/Debit Cards, IC Cards, Mobile Payments

Which Japanese supermarket do you think offers the best selection for international shoppers? We’d love to hear your thoughts!