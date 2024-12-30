Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

From seasonal blooms to healing hot spring waters and more, here are our top picks for 2024.

By GaijinPot Blog Dec 31, 2024 4 min read

Japan offers a blend of tradition, innovation and breathtaking nature spots, so it’s no wonder that it’s a top-tier travel destination for many. From the powder-fine snow in Hokkaido to the healing waters in hot spring towns all over the country, here are our top Japan travel destinations for 2024.

Hit the slopes

Great powder, friendly people and the wonder of hot springs at the end of it all. Read on for our curated list of ski and snowboard resorts with exceptional facilities and diverse attractions. The season officially starts in December and lasts until April, with the best conditions typically in January and February.

Everyone’s welcome

Spend a night out on the town at any of these foreigner-friendly bars and clubs. From Tokyo’s love hotel district, LGBT neighborhood and video game paradise, there’s something for everyone. Stay out past the last train and party all night.

Pastel pink skies

Cherry blossom season transforms the concrete jungle into a pastel-pink garden. With cherry blossom forecasts growing more and more unpredictable with each passing year, the key to planning your trip to Tokyo during this elusive season is to know just where to go. Here are the best spots in town.

Historic and peaceful, Hiroshima offers a kaleidoscope of delicious bites with a local twist. If you’re heading west soon, be sure to read this post on five of the most famous foods the prefecture offers.

So much to Kyoto beyond the usual sights.

Beyond Kiyomizu-dera and Fushimi Inari, there’s so much more to the rest of Kyoto. Venture out on a side trip and discover another side to the prefecture. From sleepy seaside towns to former castle towns, you won’t want to miss out on reading this article.

Climb every mountain.

So you’ve had your fill of the hustle and bustle of downtown Tokyo and everything a big city has to offer. Now, it’s time for some peace and quiet. Just under two to three hours away, these are ten GaijinPot-approved destinations to visit the next time you’re itching for a getaway.

Wake up somewhere new.

Your gateway to the road less traveled, hop on one of the last few sleeper trains that run through the countryside. The Sunrise Express transports travelers to Kagawa, Shimane and Tottori overnight. Wake up to a slower side of Japan.

Green season in Niseko

When you think of Niseko, you might think of powder-fine snow and winter sports, but this lovely town has so much more than meets the eye. Niseko’s Green Season offers a wide range of outdoor activities, beautiful scenery and exquisite food, all in perfectly mild summer weather.

A rare experience

Konyoku, or mixed-gender bathing, has a long history in Japan. Today, it isn’t as common to find a mixed-gender hot spring but since most of the information is in Japanese, we’ve compiled a list of over 20 onsen from north to south.

See red

Fall in Tokyo seems to come later each year. Just like cherry blossom season, the city is awash with color. Instead of pink and white, the trees turn brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow. Make the most out of this fleeting season by heading out and enjoying the best of what the season has to offer. This post rounds up the most scenic autumn foliage spots in the city.

Scary? Interesting? You be the judge.

With more scarecrow residents than actual humans, the Nagoro Scarecrow Village is equal parts intriguing and spooky. If you’re looking to explore something truly off the beaten path, then this village is worth the visit. Nestled in one of Japan’s smallest islands, embark on a truly unforgettable adventure and explore the town.

Tattoo friendly onsen in Kansai

Have tattoos but still want to relax in a hot spring? You’ve still got tons of options. While tattoo-friendly onsen aren’t the most common because of an age-old association with organized crime, there are still a good handful of them around if you know where to look.

Have you been to any of these Japan Travel Destinations for 2024? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments!