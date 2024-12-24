Here’s a look at the Top 10 most read articles on GaijinPot in 2024.

As we look back on 2024, it’s clear that GaijinPot readers are drawn to a wide range of topics—from practical tips for living and working in Japan to deep dives into Japanese culture and lifestyle. Whether you’re an expat navigating daily life or simply interested in all things Japan, our most-read articles this year provide valuable insights and inspiration. Here’s a look at the Top 10 most read articles on GaijinPot in 2024.

Start learning Japanese for free!

Learning Japanese doesn’t have to be expensive! From mastering the basics of the Japanese phonetic writing systems called hiragana and katakana to kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning), we’ve compiled a list of the best free apps for studying Japanese.

Ready to move?

Moving to Tokyo? This article goes through what to expect for first-time renters and gives a brief overview of the rent per city ward, apartment size and some added fees such as key money and guarantor fees.

Bank transfers made easy.

Congratulations on opening your Japanese bank account! If you’ve ever needed to make a bank transfer, English menus can be quite limited. In this post we give you a step by step guide to everything you need to know transfer money from one account to another.

Read up before you arrive.

The Japanese government has announced plans to introduce a new travel authorization system by 2030, tentatively named “JESTA,” which will require visitors to submit personal information online before their trip. So, what exactly is it? How does it work? Who does it affect? Read on to find out.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

For most of us in Japan, a visit to the immigration office is anything but hassle free. It’s going all the way to the immigration office, tons of waiting and hoping you brought all the right documents. If it’s your first time, check out this article to find out what you need to bring, how to renew it online and finally, how to pick up your new visa!

Practice makes perfect.

If you’ve just landed a job interview at a Japanese company, we’ve prepared an article that covers the most basic questions and how to answer them. From mastering your self-introduction or jikoshoukai to letting them know why you’re the best fit for the role, these are some of the questions you can expect at your job interview as well as some do’s and dont’s.

Do you agree?

Nagoya is arguably one of the best places in Japan to live in. From affordable housing and a low cost of living, Nagoya is also a hub for both domestic and international travel. Learn more about just what makes this city stand out from the crowd by reading on.

Make sure you know all the rules

Now that you’re fully moved in, it’s time to brush up on your new city ward’s rules for trash disposal. Each city ward has its own schedule for different types of trash collection and some even require city-mandated trash bags. To get ahead of the curve, here’s a little refresher on the types of trash in Japan and how to dispose of garbage correctly.

Netflix and review

Want to improve your Japanese listening skills without really trying? Check out our roundup of easy-to-understand Japanese dramas on Netflix! Take it up a notch and try shadowing the characters to make your Japanese sound more natural.

Tokyo during rush hour is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Finishing off our list of most read articles on GaijinPot in 2024 is our take on the worst train stations in Tokyo. The mega city is home to notoriously busy train stations with maze-like layouts, but which ones are especially bad? Check out our round-up of the worst stations and let us know what you think!

What did you think of our most read articles on GaijinPot in 2024? In the comments, let us know more about what you want to read in the coming year!