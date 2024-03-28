Yokohama is a 30-minute train ride from central Tokyo, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this harbor town was simply another ’burb caught up in the capital’s urban sprawl. That is, until you cross the prefectural border and are greeted by wide waterfront views, gleaming cruise ships and expansive green spaces. A step back from the water lies an array of quirky museums, Japan’s biggest Chinatown and top-notch shopping to boot. All across the city, you’ll feel the relaxed, seaside vibes of somewhere like L.A. or Vancouver, but with a distinctly Japanese spirit.
Keen to make the trip? We’ve teamed up with Marine & Walk Yokohama, an innovative mall and event space, to bring you 25 things to do in Yokohama.
1. Instant Fun at the Cup Noodles Museum
Recall how you survived on only Cup Noodles throughout your college years at this quirky attraction. You’ll get to create your own ramen in the Chicken Ramen Factory, while fun exhibitions take you along the life journey of late cup ramen inventor Momofuku Ando, including his parting gift of genius: Space Ramen.
2. Retail therapy at Marine and Walk Yokohama
The Marine and Walk Yokohama Mall matches the relaxed ambiance of Yokohama Bay, bringing a refreshing dose of international culture with it. Browse unique products from a bespoke collection of boutiques, including design shops, bag makers and apparel from both domestic and international brands. An array of quirky gourmet stops make it easy to spend the whole day here; including a pie specialty shop (see further down this list), champion paella and a newly opened Peanuts Diner dedicated to all things Snoopy.
3. Get psychedelic at Cosmo World
It’s hard to miss the giant Ferris wheel (one of the world’s tallest) that stands at the center of the Cosmo World amusement park. With a light scheme that at night brings to mind the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey, you’ll have a borderline hallucinogenic experience — if you can pluck up the courage to ride it.
4. Explore Japan’s biggest Chinatown
Enter Yokohama’s vibrant Chinatown and prepare to be mesmerized by the sights and smells of nikuman (meat buns), geppei (mooncakes) and other varieties of steamed deliciousness lining the streets. Come with an empty stomach and see how long you can last before stepping in line to try it all yourself.
5. Elevate your view at the Landmark Tower Sky Garden
Climb into the elevator in the second-floor lobby of Landmark Tower and 40 speedy seconds later you’ll able to see the beautiful bay area from nearly 300 meters up and with a 360-degree view.
6. Travel back to 1958 at Shin-Yokohama Raumen Museum
Shin-Yokohama’s Raumen (yes that’s spelled right) Museum is a collection of rare ramen shops in which visitors can partake in as many bowls of regional ramen as their stomach can handle. The “museum” part comes in the form of the blast-from-the-past recreation of the 1958 Japanese neighborhood where the shops are staged.
7. Stuff your face at Pie Holic
Seeking that post-Thanksgiving meal-stuffed sensation? Pie Holic is your cure. This delightful restaurant inside Marine & Walk Yokohama serves its lunch menu with three choices: One: salad or soup. Two: main dish. Three: a savory pie. Go for the chicken pot pie, then, ask for a wheelbarrow to be taken home in.
8. Reflect on eating habits in Yamashita Park
Instant noodles, nikuman, pie, ramen — you’ll need a sit down after all that food. Yamashita Park has a waterfront walkway that stretches for near half a mile. With the ocean’s wide expanse on one side and a scattering of monuments and statues on the other, it’s a great place to unwind — and digest.
9. Land on history at Red Brick Warehouse
Get a feel for Yokohama’s old-new atmosphere at Akarenga Soko or the Red Brick Warehouse. The two brick-clad buildings were constructed in 1911 and 1913 and are located very near the spot where Commodore Perry’s Black Ships arrived in 1859. Step inside, though, and you’ll discover a whole new world of designer stores and stylish restaurants to keep you busy all day.
10. Get Cultured at the Yokohama Museum of Art
Reopening on March 15, 2024 this art museum has an abundance of notable Western and Japanese 19th-century artwork like Isamu Noguchi, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali. Designed by Tange Kenzo, the museum is as breathtaking as the artwork it houses within.
11. Chug some liquid courage at Kirin Beer Factory
Kirin Yokohama Beer Village allows you to take a guided tour through the brewery for zero yen. If you don’t speak Japanese, your best bet is to rely on the English handout. Ride it out because free beer awaits in the form of three plentiful Kirin glasses and a snack. Keep it healthy and check out the organic veggie store inside too.
12. Immerse yourself in nature at Sankeien Garden
Designed by silk trade businessman Tomitaro Hara, sankei means to pray, and the harmonic beauty you’ll see may just cause you to drop to your knees, too. Opened in 1906, the garden boasts sites such as the oldest wooden pagoda in the Kanto area, dating all the way back to 1457.
13. Discover how it all began at the Yokohama Archives of History
This building is the exact location of the 1854 signing of the Treaty of Kanagawa between the U.S. and Japan. With exhibitions ranging from authentic news sheets of Commodore Matthew C. Perry’s opening of the Yokohama Port to its early development, it’s well worth the ¥200 admission.
14. Free your inner child at the Yokohama Doll Museum
In 1978, collector Hideko Oono decided to donate her entire collection of dolls to the city of Yokohama — a donation massive enough to warrant an entire museum. The four levels have a running theme of nostalgia, with the top floor devoted to a theater primarily for puppet shows.
15. Be entertained at Yokohama Nigiwaiza
If styles of Japanese storytelling like rakugo, noh, kabuki and manzai have a special place in your heart, then check out this performing arts venue. Street performers, stand-up comedians and shakuhachi (Japanese flute) musicians are just a few of the acts that grace the 400-seat auditorium.
16. Sample delicious bread at Uchiki Pan
It may look like an average sweet bread shop on the outside, but Uchiki Pan has been stuffing customers with English-style bread for over 120 years. Uchiki Pan was started during the Meiji era by Hikotaro Katsuki, who learned the art of U.K.-style baking and brought it to Motomachi Shopping Street. The cinnamon bread is a must-try.
17. Dive into Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
Underwater tunnels, dolphin shows and even a roller coaster are here for your entertainment at this aqua-themed amusement park island. If you’re a fan of plummeting toward earth (um, who isn’t?), go for the Blue Fall.
18. Catch a baseball game at Yokohama Stadium
Catching a Yokohama DeNA BayStars game at their home stadium is a no-brainer thanks to its open-air setting and brilliantly energetic fans. With the place soon getting a 6,000 seat upgrade, baseball enthusiasts will also have a better chance of grabbing a seat.
19. Embrace your inner techie at Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum
Mitsubishi created this quirky museum that appeals to people who’d rather design an aircraft, look inside rocket engines and understand wind turbines. Located next to the Landmark Tower, the interactive exhibits are perfect for those left-brainers out there.
20. Go for a morning jog in Rinko Park
Looking for an open space to jog with a bonus view of the ocean? Rinko Park has it. Enjoy a run along a 500-meter waterfront walkway or sit back for a picnic and view joggers from a distance. It’s a free getaway without leaving the city.
21. Watch the sunset from Pukarisanbashi Pier
If you’re looking for the perfect photo opportunity, catch golden hour at Pukarisanbashi Pier. A picturesque boat terminal that welcomes tourists to the port of Yokohama. Don’t forget to buy an original postcard on your way out.
22. Climb Aboard the Nippon Maru sailing ship
Built to train cadets, this full-sized vessel is nearly as long as a soccer field. A rich 150-year maritime history lesson awaits within, as you can see the rooms that cadets, cooks and the room that the captain lived in. Delve deeper into Yokohama’s seafaring story through interactive exhibits at the nearby maritime museum.
23. View Yokohama from the water
The Yokohama Sea Bass is a futuristic-looking water bus that cruises between Yokohama’s top attractions via Yokohama Station and Bay Quarter, Yamashita Park, Minato Mirai and finally the Red Brick Warehouse/Marine & Walk Yokohama. Speedy it ain’t, but you’ll get to appreciate Yokohama’s skyline from its breeziest vantage point.
24. Satisfy the Mozart in you at Minato Mirai Hall
An absolutely stunning concert hall, Minato Mirai Hall is a masterpiece of class, elegance and precision. Located in Queen’s Tower and connected to the train station, the 2,000-seat hall hosts philharmonic orchestras, talented violinists and concert pianists.
25. Reinvigorate your spirit at Yokohama Kanteibyo
Nestled in the heart of Chinatown, this shrine was first constructed over 150 years ago as a tribute to an ancient general named Guan Gong. A meditative respite from the eating madness surrounding it.
