There’s plenty of things to do in Yokohama: a city by the beach with a western mind, a Japanese heart and an international soul. Here’s 25 ideas to get you started.

Mar 28, 2024

Yokohama is a 30-minute train ride from central Tokyo, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this harbor town was simply another ’burb caught up in the capital’s urban sprawl. That is, until you cross the prefectural border and are greeted by wide waterfront views, gleaming cruise ships and expansive green spaces. A step back from the water lies an array of quirky museums, Japan’s biggest Chinatown and top-notch shopping to boot. All across the city, you’ll feel the relaxed, seaside vibes of somewhere like L.A. or Vancouver, but with a distinctly Japanese spirit.

Keen to make the trip? We’ve teamed up with Marine & Walk Yokohama, an innovative mall and event space, to bring you 25 things to do in Yokohama.

1. Instant Fun at the Cup Noodles Museum

Photo: PIXTA/えいと Make your own cup noodles.

Recall how you survived on only Cup Noodles throughout your college years at this quirky attraction. You’ll get to create your own ramen in the Chicken Ramen Factory, while fun exhibitions take you along the life journey of late cup ramen inventor Momofuku Ando, including his parting gift of genius: Space Ramen.

2-3-4 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Admission: ¥500 Nearest station: Minato Mirai www.cupnoodles-museum.jp/ja/yokohama

2. Retail therapy at Marine and Walk Yokohama

Photo: PIXTA/ sapphire A little shopping never hurt anybody.

The Marine and Walk Yokohama Mall matches the relaxed ambiance of Yokohama Bay, bringing a refreshing dose of international culture with it. Browse unique products from a bespoke collection of boutiques, including design shops, bag makers and apparel from both domestic and international brands. An array of quirky gourmet stops make it easy to spend the whole day here; including a pie specialty shop (see further down this list), champion paella and a newly opened Peanuts Diner dedicated to all things Snoopy.

1-3-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Bashamichi or Minato Mirai www.marineandwalk.jp

3. Get psychedelic at Cosmo World

Photo: iStock/ ColobusYeti Around and around you go.

It’s hard to miss the giant Ferris wheel (one of the world’s tallest) that stands at the center of the Cosmo World amusement park. With a light scheme that at night brings to mind the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey, you’ll have a borderline hallucinogenic experience — if you can pluck up the courage to ride it.

2-8-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Minato Mirai Admission: ¥100 cosmoworld.jp

4. Explore Japan’s biggest Chinatown

Photo: iStock/ coward_lion Come with an empty stomach and leave with a food coma.

Enter Yokohama’s vibrant Chinatown and prepare to be mesmerized by the sights and smells of nikuman (meat buns), geppei (mooncakes) and other varieties of steamed deliciousness lining the streets. Come with an empty stomach and see how long you can last before stepping in line to try it all yourself.

5. Elevate your view at the Landmark Tower Sky Garden

Photo: jp.123rf.com/_coward_lion Take in the view at the very top.

Climb into the elevator in the second-floor lobby of Landmark Tower and 40 speedy seconds later you’ll able to see the beautiful bay area from nearly 300 meters up and with a 360-degree view.

2-2-1 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Admission: ¥1,000 Nearest station: Minato Mirai www.yokohama-landmark.jp

6. Travel back to 1958 at Shin-Yokohama Raumen Museum

Photo: WikiCommons/ Brakeet Satisfy your ramen craving.

Shin-Yokohama’s Raumen (yes that’s spelled right) Museum is a collection of rare ramen shops in which visitors can partake in as many bowls of regional ramen as their stomach can handle. The “museum” part comes in the form of the blast-from-the-past recreation of the 1958 Japanese neighborhood where the shops are staged.

7. Stuff your face at Pie Holic

Photo: iStock/ GMVozd Fresh outta the oven.

Seeking that post-Thanksgiving meal-stuffed sensation? Pie Holic is your cure. This delightful restaurant inside Marine & Walk Yokohama serves its lunch menu with three choices: One: salad or soup. Two: main dish. Three: a savory pie. Go for the chicken pot pie, then, ask for a wheelbarrow to be taken home in.

1-3-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Bashamichi or Minato Mirai www.tgn.co.jp/hall/yokohama/ph/#menu

8. Reflect on eating habits in Yamashita Park

Photo: iStock/ dar_st Sit back and relax.

Instant noodles, nikuman, pie, ramen — you’ll need a sit down after all that food. Yamashita Park has a waterfront walkway that stretches for near half a mile. With the ocean’s wide expanse on one side and a scattering of monuments and statues on the other, it’s a great place to unwind — and digest.

1-3-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Motomachi-Chukagai

9. Land on history at Red Brick Warehouse

Photo: iStock/ Navapon_Plodprong Watch out for seasonal events that fill up the square.

Get a feel for Yokohama’s old-new atmosphere at Akarenga Soko or the Red Brick Warehouse. The two brick-clad buildings were constructed in 1911 and 1913 and are located very near the spot where Commodore Perry’s Black Ships arrived in 1859. Step inside, though, and you’ll discover a whole new world of designer stores and stylish restaurants to keep you busy all day.

1-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Bashamichi or Nihon-odori www.yokohama-akarenga.jp

10. Get Cultured at the Yokohama Museum of Art

Photo: PIXTA/hamasaki See some of the best artworks of the 19th century.

Reopening on March 15, 2024 this art museum has an abundance of notable Western and Japanese 19th-century artwork like Isamu Noguchi, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali. Designed by Tange Kenzo, the museum is as breathtaking as the artwork it houses within.

3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Minatomirai yokohama.art.museum

11. Chug some liquid courage at Kirin Beer Factory

Photo: iStock/ mapo Bottoms up.

Kirin Yokohama Beer Village allows you to take a guided tour through the brewery for zero yen. If you don’t speak Japanese, your best bet is to rely on the English handout. Ride it out because free beer awaits in the form of three plentiful Kirin glasses and a snack. Keep it healthy and check out the organic veggie store inside too.

1-17-1 Namamugi, Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥500 Nearest station: Keikyu Namamugi or JR Shin-Koyasu www.kirin.co.jp/entertainment/factory/yokohama

12. Immerse yourself in nature at Sankeien Garden

Photo: WikiCommons/Urashimataro A sweet escape.

Designed by silk trade businessman Tomitaro Hara, sankei means to pray, and the harmonic beauty you’ll see may just cause you to drop to your knees, too. Opened in 1906, the garden boasts sites such as the oldest wooden pagoda in the Kanto area, dating all the way back to 1457.

58-1 Honmokusannotani, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥900 Nearest station: Negishi, plus a 10-minute bus ride on the 58, 99 or 101 to Honmoku www.sankeien.or.jp

13. Discover how it all began at the Yokohama Archives of History

Photo: WikiCommons/ Mutimaro

This building is the exact location of the 1854 signing of the Treaty of Kanagawa between the U.S. and Japan. With exhibitions ranging from authentic news sheets of Commodore Matthew C. Perry’s opening of the Yokohama Port to its early development, it’s well worth the ¥200 admission.

3 Nihonodori, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥200 Nearest station: Nihon-odori www.kaikou.city.yokohama.jp/index.htm

14. Free your inner child at the Yokohama Doll Museum

Photo: PIXTA/ コン太くん An interesting experience to say the least.

In 1978, collector Hideko Oono decided to donate her entire collection of dolls to the city of Yokohama — a donation massive enough to warrant an entire museum. The four levels have a running theme of nostalgia, with the top floor devoted to a theater primarily for puppet shows.

15. Be entertained at Yokohama Nigiwaiza

Photo: WikiCommons/ Wintermelonizm Watch a traditional Japanese performance at Yokohama Nigiwaiza

If styles of Japanese storytelling like rakugo, noh, kabuki and manzai have a special place in your heart, then check out this performing arts venue. Street performers, stand-up comedians and shakuhachi (Japanese flute) musicians are just a few of the acts that grace the 400-seat auditorium.

3-110-1 Nogecho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Sakuragicho nigiwaiza.yafjp.org

16. Sample delicious bread at Uchiki Pan

Photo: photolibrary.jp/ 佐竹 美幸 We love our bread, we love our butter…

It may look like an average sweet bread shop on the outside, but Uchiki Pan has been stuffing customers with English-style bread for over 120 years. Uchiki Pan was started during the Meiji era by Hikotaro Katsuki, who learned the art of U.K.-style baking and brought it to Motomachi Shopping Street. The cinnamon bread is a must-try.

17. Dive into Hakkeijima Sea Paradise

Photo: WikiCommons/ Patrik Jones Feel like you’re under the sea. Kind of.

Underwater tunnels, dolphin shows and even a roller coaster are here for your entertainment at this aqua-themed amusement park island. If you’re a fan of plummeting toward earth (um, who isn’t?), go for the Blue Fall.

Hakkeijima, Kanazawa Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥5,600 Nearest station: Hakkeijima via the Seaside Line www.seaparadise.co.jp

18. Catch a baseball game at Yokohama Stadium

Photo: WikiCommons/ 横浜1978 Take me out to the ball game.

Catching a Yokohama DeNA BayStars game at their home stadium is a no-brainer thanks to its open-air setting and brilliantly energetic fans. With the place soon getting a 6,000 seat upgrade, baseball enthusiasts will also have a better chance of grabbing a seat.

Yokohamakoen, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Kannai www.yokohama-stadium.co.jp

19. Embrace your inner techie at Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum

Photo: PIXTA/ コン太くん Love planes? This one’s a no-brainer.

Mitsubishi created this quirky museum that appeals to people who’d rather design an aircraft, look inside rocket engines and understand wind turbines. Located next to the Landmark Tower, the interactive exhibits are perfect for those left-brainers out there.

3-3-1, Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥500 Nearest station: Minato Mirai www.mhi.com/minatomirai

20. Go for a morning jog in Rinko Park

Photo: WikiCommons/Piotrus Go for an easy 5k by the water.

Looking for an open space to jog with a bonus view of the ocean? Rinko Park has it. Enjoy a run along a 500-meter waterfront walkway or sit back for a picnic and view joggers from a distance. It’s a free getaway without leaving the city.

1 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Minato Mirai www.pacifico.co.jp/outdoor/rinko-park

21. Watch the sunset from Pukarisanbashi Pier

Photo: PIXTA/ Faula Photo Works Golden hour by the pier.

If you’re looking for the perfect photo opportunity, catch golden hour at Pukarisanbashi Pier. A picturesque boat terminal that welcomes tourists to the port of Yokohama. Don’t forget to buy an original postcard on your way out.

1 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Minato Mirai www.pacifico.co.jp/outdoor/pukarisanbashi-pier

22. Climb Aboard the Nippon Maru sailing ship

Photo: PIXTA/ haku An inside look on Yokohama’s maritime history.

Built to train cadets, this full-sized vessel is nearly as long as a soccer field. A rich 150-year maritime history lesson awaits within, as you can see the rooms that cadets, cooks and the room that the captain lived in. Delve deeper into Yokohama’s seafaring story through interactive exhibits at the nearby maritime museum.

2-1-1 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map ¥400 Nearest station: Sakuragicho www.nippon-maru.or.jp

23. View Yokohama from the water

Photo: iStock/ TkKurikawa Not the fastest option but the arguably the most scenic.

The Yokohama Sea Bass is a futuristic-looking water bus that cruises between Yokohama’s top attractions via Yokohama Station and Bay Quarter, Yamashita Park, Minato Mirai and finally the Red Brick Warehouse/Marine & Walk Yokohama. Speedy it ain’t, but you’ll get to appreciate Yokohama’s skyline from its breeziest vantage point.

1-10 Kinkocho, Kanagawa Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map From ¥700 Nearest station: Bay Quarter (next to Yokohama Station) www.yokohama-cruising.jp

24. Satisfy the Mozart in you at Minato Mirai Hall

Get swept away.

An absolutely stunning concert hall, Minato Mirai Hall is a masterpiece of class, elegance and precision. Located in Queen’s Tower and connected to the train station, the 2,000-seat hall hosts philharmonic orchestras, talented violinists and concert pianists.

2-3-6 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Minato Mirai yokohama-minatomiraihall.jp

25. Reinvigorate your spirit at Yokohama Kanteibyo

Photo: stock.adobe.com/SeanPavonePhoto Say a little prayer.

Nestled in the heart of Chinatown, this shrine was first constructed over 150 years ago as a tribute to an ancient general named Guan Gong. A meditative respite from the eating madness surrounding it.

140 Yamashitacho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Nearest station: Motomachi-Chukagai www.yokohama-kanteibyo.com

