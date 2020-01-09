Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

Tourism taxi driver, factory worker, and art teacher among our top picks for this week!

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000 / Project-Based

¥10,000 / Project-Based Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK The no. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join their team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese required but you must be motivated to learn.



You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).

Part-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: X-Kart Inc

X-Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.



Applicants must have a valid driver's license for Japan.

Factory Worker Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター

株式会社Legend金属回収センター Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.



Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.



The work schedule usually runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a two-hour break.



No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.

ALTs for 2020 Company: OWLS Co., Ltd. | 株式会社アウルズ

OWLS Co., Ltd. | 株式会社アウルズ Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Location: Fukuoka and Kyushu

Fukuoka and Kyushu English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Owls has several openings for ALTs for the 2020 school year!



Applications from overseas are acceptable but you must have a bachelor's degree or higher.



The salary depends on your previous teaching experience, any Japanese ability and the assigned school.



Benefits include transportation allowance, full health insurance, initial training and relocation support (in Japan).

Art/Design Teacher Company: 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校

広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校 Salary: ¥8.3M / Year

¥8.3M / Year Location: Hiroshima

Hiroshima English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan A prefectural public school located in Hiroshima is looking for an English-speaking art/design teacher.



Benefits include a highly competitive salary, transportation allowance and health insurance.

Tourism Taxicab Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational (JLPT N3)

Conversational (JLPT N3) Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.



You must be legally able to drive in Japan.

