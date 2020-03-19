Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

No Japanese, no problem with our top picks for this week top jobs!

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 19, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, responsibilities also include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000 / Project Project Based

¥10,000 / Project Project Based Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: None

None Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.

Client Servicing Manager Company: Argentum Wealth Management K.K.

Argentum Wealth Management K.K. Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month

¥275,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Argentum, an independent financial planning and wealth management consultant agency, is looking for a detail-oriented, well organized and personable candidate to join its international team.



Your main duties will include servicing and supporting existing clients, communicating with international investment institutions, and general day to day office management.



This position also involves basic bookkeeping and database entry.

Chinese Speaking Otome Game Localization Manager Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory but a plus

Not mandatory but a plus Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for translators to bring its Otome game story to Chinese-speaking audiences. This position requires high-level translation skills, native-level Chinese (traditional or simplified), strong time-management skills, and reliable management of deadlines.



Japanese language proficiency is a plus. Visa sponsorship available.

Full Time Preschool English Teacher Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)

Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system

¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system Location: Gifu City, Gifu

Gifu City, Gifu English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.



Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.



Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.

Video Game Testers Company: Active Gaming Media Co., Ltd. (株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア)

Active Gaming Media Co., Ltd. (株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア) Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour

¥1,000 / Hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Active Gaming Media is looking for a native French or German speaker to test their fantasy RPG game.



While playing through the game and looking through the text, you would need to report any bugs in the game, such as text display bugs.

