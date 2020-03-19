Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Motion Graphic Designer
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.
Working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, responsibilities also include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.
Hair Model
- Company: 株式会社ミルボン
- Salary: ¥10,000 / Project Project Based
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: None
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.
You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.
Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.
Client Servicing Manager
- Company: Argentum Wealth Management K.K.
- Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Argentum, an independent financial planning and wealth management consultant agency, is looking for a detail-oriented, well organized and personable candidate to join its international team.
Your main duties will include servicing and supporting existing clients, communicating with international investment institutions, and general day to day office management.
This position also involves basic bookkeeping and database entry.
Chinese Speaking Otome Game Localization Manager
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Not mandatory but a plus
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ZigZaGame is looking for translators to bring its Otome game story to Chinese-speaking audiences. This position requires high-level translation skills, native-level Chinese (traditional or simplified), strong time-management skills, and reliable management of deadlines.
Japanese language proficiency is a plus. Visa sponsorship available.
Full Time Preschool English Teacher
- Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system
- Location: Gifu City, Gifu
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.
Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.
Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.
Video Game Testers
- Company: Active Gaming Media Co., Ltd. (株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア)
- Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Active Gaming Media is looking for a native French or German speaker to test their fantasy RPG game.
While playing through the game and looking through the text, you would need to report any bugs in the game, such as text display bugs.
