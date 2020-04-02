Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

No Japanese, no problem. You can still work as a hair model or video game producer in Japan!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Nextbeat Co Ltd

Java/Web engineer in Tokyo

  • Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
  • Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.

Most projects involve the upstream phase, so you can be consistently involved in the design, manufacturing and testing cycles.

Anyone with Java, PHP and C ++ development experience is welcome!

Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options.

PAL K.K.

Associate Consultant / Consultant

  • Company: PAL K.K.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Pal is looking for a Consultant or Assistant Consultant to help companies, global and domestic, hire the bilingual professionals, managers and executives they need.

Leadership, consulting or communication skills will be highly valued.

ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.

IT Engineers

  • Company: ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Asia to Japan is looking for various IT Engineers to fill opportunities in major leading IT companies in Japan.

You must have at least a bachelor's degree and an IT work experience or educational background.

Benefits include online interviews and Japanese language university courses provided upon request.

株式会社ASISAI

Hotel Housekeeper

  • Company: 株式会社ASISAI
  • Salary: ¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Asisai is looking for a part-time Housekeeper to work in luxury hotels around Shinagawa, Shiba (Minato-ku) and Shinjuku.

Full training provided. You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

ZigZaGame Inc.

Associate Producer for Otome Games

  • Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent or Native level
  • Japanese: Preferred but not mandatory
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

ZigZaGame is looking for an associate producer to join the development team for its new Otome game, "Tokyo Debunker" to be launched in 2020.

In this position, you will support team members across various divisions and departments both internal and external.

Native-level English and a bachelor's degree is a must. Proficiency in Japanese or Native-level Chinese would be a BIG plus.

ZigZaGame Inc.

Motion Graphic Designer

  • Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.

Working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, responsibilities also include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.

株式会社ミルボン

Hair Model

  • Company: 株式会社ミルボン
  • Salary: ¥10,000 / Project Project Based
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: None
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.

You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.

Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

