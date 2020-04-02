Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

No Japanese, no problem. You can still work as a hair model or video game producer in Japan!

On Apr 2, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Java/Web engineer in Tokyo Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.



Most projects involve the upstream phase, so you can be consistently involved in the design, manufacturing and testing cycles.



Anyone with Java, PHP and C ++ development experience is welcome!



Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options. Share this Job Apply Here

Associate Consultant / Consultant Company: PAL K.K.

PAL K.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pal is looking for a Consultant or Assistant Consultant to help companies, global and domestic, hire the bilingual professionals, managers and executives they need.



Leadership, consulting or communication skills will be highly valued. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Engineers Company: ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.

ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Asia to Japan is looking for various IT Engineers to fill opportunities in major leading IT companies in Japan.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree and an IT work experience or educational background.



Benefits include online interviews and Japanese language university courses provided upon request. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Housekeeper Company: 株式会社ASISAI

株式会社ASISAI Salary: ¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asisai is looking for a part-time Housekeeper to work in luxury hotels around Shinagawa, Shiba (Minato-ku) and Shinjuku.



Full training provided. You must have a valid working visa for Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Associate Producer for Otome Games Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent or Native level

Fluent or Native level Japanese: Preferred but not mandatory

Preferred but not mandatory Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for an associate producer to join the development team for its new Otome game, "Tokyo Debunker" to be launched in 2020.



In this position, you will support team members across various divisions and departments both internal and external.



Native-level English and a bachelor's degree is a must. Proficiency in Japanese or Native-level Chinese would be a BIG plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, responsibilities also include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention. Share this Job Apply Here

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000 / Project Project Based

¥10,000 / Project Project Based Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: None

None Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project. Share this Job Apply Here

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.