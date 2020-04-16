Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

Don't know 日本語? You won't need it for these Engineering and Consultant jobs in Japan! 😁

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Java/Web engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.



Most projects involve the upstream phase, so you can be consistently involved in the design, manufacturing and testing cycles.



Anyone with Java, PHP and C ++ development experience is welcome!



Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options.

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Associate Consultant / Consultant Company: PAL K.K.

Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pal is looking for a Consultant or Assistant Consultant to help companies, global and domestic, hire the bilingual professionals, managers and executives they need.



Leadership, consulting or communication skills will be highly valued.

IT Engineers Company: ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.

Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Asia to Japan is looking for various IT Engineers to fill opportunities in major leading IT companies in Japan.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree and an IT work experience or educational background.



Benefits include online interviews and Japanese language university courses provided upon request.

Web Application Engineers Company: en world Japan

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.



You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.



Frontend experience is a big plus!

