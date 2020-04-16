Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

Don't know 日本語? You won't need it for these Engineering and Consultant jobs in Japan! 😁

On

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Nextbeat Co Ltd

Java/Web engineer

  • Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
  • Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.

Most projects involve the upstream phase, so you can be consistently involved in the design, manufacturing and testing cycles.

Anyone with Java, PHP and C ++ development experience is welcome!

Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options.

Share this Job
Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Data Center Technician (DCO)

  • Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
  • Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.

Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.

Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Share this Job
PAL K.K.

Associate Consultant / Consultant

  • Company: PAL K.K.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Pal is looking for a Consultant or Assistant Consultant to help companies, global and domestic, hire the bilingual professionals, managers and executives they need.

Leadership, consulting or communication skills will be highly valued.

Share this Job
ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.

IT Engineers

  • Company: ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Asia to Japan is looking for various IT Engineers to fill opportunities in major leading IT companies in Japan.

You must have at least a bachelor's degree and an IT work experience or educational background.

Benefits include online interviews and Japanese language university courses provided upon request.

Share this Job
en world Japan

Web Application Engineers

  • Company: en world Japan
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.

You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.

Frontend experience is a big plus!

Share this Job

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

Topics: / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Positions available at Amazon, Lionbridge, and Appen among our top jobs for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

Make money from home with these full-time remote positions available right now!

On

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Many remote work positions available among our top picks for this week's top jobs!

On