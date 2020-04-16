Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Java/Web engineer
- Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
- Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.
Most projects involve the upstream phase, so you can be consistently involved in the design, manufacturing and testing cycles.
Anyone with Java, PHP and C ++ development experience is welcome!
Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options.
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Associate Consultant / Consultant
- Company: PAL K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pal is looking for a Consultant or Assistant Consultant to help companies, global and domestic, hire the bilingual professionals, managers and executives they need.
Leadership, consulting or communication skills will be highly valued.
IT Engineers
- Company: ASIA to JAPAN Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Asia to Japan is looking for various IT Engineers to fill opportunities in major leading IT companies in Japan.
You must have at least a bachelor's degree and an IT work experience or educational background.
Benefits include online interviews and Japanese language university courses provided upon request.
Web Application Engineers
- Company: en world Japan
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.
You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.
Frontend experience is a big plus!
