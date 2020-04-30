Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Front End Engineer
- Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
- Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business Level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a Front End Engineer, you will be in charge of front development from the planning, to design and implementation stages.
Successful candidates will have an analytical mind to analyze user trends and suggest improvements where needed.
You must have JavaScript(ES6), HTML/CSS language proficiency as well as development experience using GitHub.
Benefits include remote work and access to the company's WeWork office with coffee and craft beer!
HR Clerk
- Company: 株式会社ACROSEED
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥346,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an HR Clerk, you will be in charge of various administrative and human resource tasks such as handling companies' social and employment insurance, payroll, working rules, and international regulations.
Brand Strategy Department Senior Manager
- Company: 株式会社アスカ
- Salary: ¥12.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this role, you will be responsible for planning and promoting the corporate identity and its values to overseas employees within the company group.
You will also manage and train two to three subordinates.
Experience leading internal communication or internal branding projects is required. Digital content production (video, article, etc.) and editing experience is also mandatory.
Web Director/Assistant Director
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a Web Director, you will manage the development of website creation projects for domestic and foreign clients.
Your main tasks will include client negotiation, research/analysis, website planning and consulting.
Chinese abilities are a big plus.
Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (Yaruki Switch Careers)
- Industries: Education
- Position Available: 4
English Program Leader in Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka
Yaruki Switch is looking for a friendly, professionally minded native-English instructor and program leader.
The ideal candidate shares a passion for helping students achieve their English-language goals and enjoys working in a fun learning environment.
Applicants must be happy working with people of all ages, show an eagerness to learn, and be able to effectively teach children with a professional approach to teaching adults as well.
You need at least a two-year Associates Degree if you apply from overseas, or you should currently hold a valid working visa if you apply from within Japan.
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Web Application Engineers
- Company: en world Japan
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.
You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.
Frontend experience is a big plus!
