Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

Front End Engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business Level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK As a Front End Engineer, you will be in charge of front development from the planning, to design and implementation stages.



Successful candidates will have an analytical mind to analyze user trends and suggest improvements where needed.



You must have JavaScript(ES6), HTML/CSS language proficiency as well as development experience using GitHub.



Benefits include remote work and access to the company's WeWork office with coffee and craft beer!

HR Clerk Company: 株式会社ACROSEED

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥346,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an HR Clerk, you will be in charge of various administrative and human resource tasks such as handling companies' social and employment insurance, payroll, working rules, and international regulations.

Brand Strategy Department Senior Manager Company: 株式会社アスカ

Salary: ¥12.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this role, you will be responsible for planning and promoting the corporate identity and its values to overseas employees within the company group.



You will also manage and train two to three subordinates.



Experience leading internal communication or internal branding projects is required. Digital content production (video, article, etc.) and editing experience is also mandatory.

Web Director/Assistant Director Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications OK As a Web Director, you will manage the development of website creation projects for domestic and foreign clients.



Your main tasks will include client negotiation, research/analysis, website planning and consulting.



Chinese abilities are a big plus.

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (Yaruki Switch Careers) Industries: Education

Position Available: 4 English Program Leader in Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka Yaruki Switch is looking for a friendly, professionally minded native-English instructor and program leader.



The ideal candidate shares a passion for helping students achieve their English-language goals and enjoys working in a fun learning environment.



Applicants must be happy working with people of all ages, show an eagerness to learn, and be able to effectively teach children with a professional approach to teaching adults as well.



You need at least a two-year Associates Degree if you apply from overseas, or you should currently hold a valid working visa if you apply from within Japan.

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Web Application Engineers Company: en world Japan

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.



You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.



Frontend experience is a big plus!

