Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

You can still work in Japan whether your Japanese level is conversational or zero.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Senior Full Stack Engineer Company: LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd)

LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd) Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Senior Full Stack Engineer, you'll be managing web development and frameworks of a small but effective team.



You must have experience with iOS and Android development as well as working with cloud services such as AWS.



Tourism Taxi Driver (1-month paid training) Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan "Go driversity" is the new motto of Hinomaru Taxi, one of the most famous taxi companies in Japan.



They are recruiting fresh talent to become top taxi drivers in Japan more than ever.



You can apply for this job even with conversational Japanese skills.



In-house Application Engineer Company: Goalist Co.,Ltd.

Goalist Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan A global start-up company is looking for Application Engineers to develop applications on both the server and client-side.



You must have at least two years of developing experience with iOS or Android applications.



Benefits include transportation allowance and an attractive salary.

Middle School English Teachers Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour

¥1,000 / Hour Location: Sukagawa, Fukushima

Sukagawa, Fukushima English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asuka is looking for English teachers to teach mostly middle school students at its after school, cram school, and conversation café located in Fukushima.



Front End Engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business Level

Business Level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK As a Front End Engineer, you will be in charge of front development from the planning, to design and implementation stages.



Successful candidates will have an analytical mind to analyze user trends and suggest improvements where needed.



You must have JavaScript(ES6), HTML/CSS language proficiency as well as development experience using GitHub.



Brand Strategy Department Senior Manager Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥12.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥12.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this role, you will be responsible for planning and promoting the corporate identity and its values to overseas employees within the company group.



You will also manage and train two to three subordinates.



Web Director/Assistant Director Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK As a Web Director, you will manage the development of website creation projects for domestic and foreign clients.



Your main tasks will include client negotiation, research/analysis, website planning and consulting.



Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )

From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month ) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



