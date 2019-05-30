Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 22, 2019

No Nihongo? No worries!

On May 30, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Recruiting Consultant Company: The Bridge Group (ブリッジグループ)

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Bridge Group is looking for a recruitment consultant to ensure the best mutual fit between organizations seeking to recruit professional staff, and individuals looking for a career move.



You must have a university degree and some work experience. Share this Job Apply Here

Native English Program Leader (After-School & Preschool) - Greater Tokyo Area Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (株式会社やる気スイッチグループ)

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Yaruki Switch is looking for a bright, friendly, professionally minded native-English speaking instructor. The ideal candidate shares a passion for helping students achieve their English-language goals and enjoys working in a fun learning environment. Applicants must be happy working with people of all ages, show an eagerness to learn, and be able to effectively teach children yet also have a professional approach to teaching adults as well.



You need at least a 2-Year Associates Degree if you apply from overseas, or you should currently hold a valid working visa if you apply from Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Construction Worker Company: 株式会社ろうど (Kabushikigaishiya Roudo)

Basic level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A construction company is looking for workers for road and sewage construction. No experience and no Japanese required.



The work schedule is 9AM to 6PM with a one-hour break.



Benefits include social insurance, transportation fees, lunch and a uniform including boots and gloves. Share this Job Apply Here

English After-School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Preschool

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan You must have some English teaching experience for children under 12 and hold a valid working visa.



Working hours are 12PM to 8PM including break time and preparation time.



Benefits include transportation, visa renewal support, summer and winter holidays and a bonus if you have a teaching license. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Developer Company: Scoville Co., Ltd.

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK You must have a minimum of three years of work experience as a front-end/back-end developer.



The ideal candidate is interested in and/or has experience in the following programming languages: Go, Elixir, Rust, Elm.



You will have the possibility to work remotely several times a week. Share this Job Apply Here

Part-time English Teacher Company: Universal Campus (株式会社 京 進)

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan A part-time English Teacher is wanted in Yokohama at Miyamaedaira Station. Working hours will be from 2PM to 7PM on Tuesdays only.



Transportation fees will be provided. Share this Job Apply Here

