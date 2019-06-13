Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Kitchen Manager & Chef
- Company: Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a kitchen manager and chef, you will be managing the kitchen and be in charge of staff management, taking inventory, catering service among other tasks.
You must have at least 5 years of cooking experience and 2 years of managing experience.
Senior Software Developer
- Company: 株式会社トランザス
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
You must have at least 5 years of experience in application development. Include your portfolio or open source contributions in your application!
High School English Teacher
- Company: Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School)
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Mitaka, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Certified English teacher or University lecturer, even retired ones, are welcome.
This is a part-time position.
Overseas Public Relations
- Company: 株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your main duty will include distribution of blog/social media posts, press releases, newsletters as well as customer support and community management.
Video games lover and social media savvy will make the perfect candidate.
Restaurant staffs at Spanish Italian Restaurant
- Company: HUGE Co., Ltd(株式会社ヒュージ)
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Uniform and meals are provided.
Female Dancer / Singer
- Company: Star co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,400 / Hour and ¥5,000 / Show
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Be paid for training to dance and performing on stage shows as a part-time dancer.
You don't need to be a professional dancer, but you need dance experience.
Summer Camp Staff
- Company: English Adventure YK
- Salary: ¥10,000 / Day
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
English Adventure, Japan’s leader in English-language outdoor programs, is hiring staff for its upcoming summer and autumn camps.
Hard-working, fun, and energetic English-speaking staff of any nationality are welcome to apply right now!
Multiple positions available depending on your Japanese level.
eCommerce Specialist / Customer Service Representative
- Company: ASU BRAND Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will work with a luxury resaler online shop/website and its social media account to grow its overseas customer.
You must be able to communicate casually in Chinese Mandarin.
Seasonal Resort Hotel Cook
- Company: Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺
- Salary: ¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day
- Location: Kamikochi, Nagano
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a seasonal contract from July to November in Gosenjaku hotel in Kamikochi.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as transportation, will be provided for the whole period.
You will be lodged in a dormitory.
English Digital Marketer
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for the perfect candidate to join its digital marketing team in their office located in Osaka. Your main duty will be to oversee Chinese digital marketing efforts, create marketing campaigns through various channels like online advertising (Google AdWords etc.) and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc). Japanese abilities would be a plus but is not mandatory.
Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.