Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

Don't speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? We got you!

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 13, 2019 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Kitchen Manager & Chef Company: Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル)

Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a kitchen manager and chef, you will be managing the kitchen and be in charge of staff management, taking inventory, catering service among other tasks.



You must have at least 5 years of cooking experience and 2 years of managing experience. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Software Developer Company: 株式会社トランザス

株式会社トランザス Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK You must have at least 5 years of experience in application development. Include your portfolio or open source contributions in your application! Share this Job Apply Here

High School English Teacher Company: Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School)

Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School) Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Mitaka, Tokyo

Mitaka, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Certified English teacher or University lecturer, even retired ones, are welcome.



This is a part-time position. Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas Public Relations Company: 株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア

株式会社アクティブゲーミングメディア Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will include distribution of blog/social media posts, press releases, newsletters as well as customer support and community management.



Video games lover and social media savvy will make the perfect candidate. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant staffs at Spanish Italian Restaurant Company: HUGE Co., Ltd(株式会社ヒュージ)

HUGE Co., Ltd(株式会社ヒュージ) Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uniform and meals are provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Female Dancer / Singer Company: Star co., Ltd.

Star co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,400 / Hour and ¥5,000 / Show

¥1,200 ~ ¥2,400 / Hour and ¥5,000 / Show Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Be paid for training to dance and performing on stage shows as a part-time dancer.



You don't need to be a professional dancer, but you need dance experience. Share this Job Apply Here

Summer Camp Staff Company: English Adventure YK

English Adventure YK Salary: ¥10,000 / Day

¥10,000 / Day Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications Ok English Adventure, Japan’s leader in English-language outdoor programs, is hiring staff for its upcoming summer and autumn camps.



Hard-working, fun, and energetic English-speaking staff of any nationality are welcome to apply right now!



Multiple positions available depending on your Japanese level. Share this Job Apply Here

eCommerce Specialist / Customer Service Representative Company: ASU BRAND Co.,Ltd

ASU BRAND Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will work with a luxury resaler online shop/website and its social media account to grow its overseas customer.



You must be able to communicate casually in Chinese Mandarin. Share this Job Apply Here

Seasonal Resort Hotel Cook Company: Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺

Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺 Salary: ¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day

¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day Location: Kamikochi, Nagano

Kamikochi, Nagano English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a seasonal contract from July to November in Gosenjaku hotel in Kamikochi.



Breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as transportation, will be provided for the whole period.

You will be lodged in a dormitory. Share this Job Apply Here

English Digital Marketer Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for the perfect candidate to join its digital marketing team in their office located in Osaka. Your main duty will be to oversee Chinese digital marketing efforts, create marketing campaigns through various channels like online advertising (Google AdWords etc.) and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc). Japanese abilities would be a plus but is not mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.