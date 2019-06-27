Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

These companies are looking for foreign talent to fill positions that don't require Japanese language ability.

On Jun 27, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Seasonal Resort Hotel Cook Company: Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺

Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺 Salary: ¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day

¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day Location: Kamikochi, Nagano

Kamikochi, Nagano English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a seasonal contract from July to November in Gosenjaku Hotel in Kamikochi, Nagano Prefecture.



Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as transportation, will be provided for the whole period. Dormitory accommodation will also be provided.

Share this Job Apply Here

English Speaking Project Leader Company: 合同会社 DMM.com

合同会社 DMM.com Salary: ¥50,000 / Project, Project-Based

¥50,000 / Project, Project-Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DMM is launching three different projects related to its Eikaiwa service and is looking for English-speakers to launch them. The projects can be as simple as running seminars, organizing outdoor events, leading a craft workshop or even creating a podcast/radio show. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant Staff (Service, Bartender, Kitchen) at New Mexican Restaurant in Tokyo Company: HUGE Co., Ltd 株式会社ヒュージ

HUGE Co., Ltd 株式会社ヒュージ Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo

Marunouchi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mucho Modern Mexico, a Mexican restaurant located near Tokyo station, is looking for enthusiastic restaurant staff for its new opening. Basic Japanese is OK as long as you're happy to communicate with customers.



You must have a valid working visa. Share this Job Apply Here

International Development Coordinator Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for a coordinator to be responsible for:



• school marketing activities toward international students including admissions

• communication with partnered schools

• handling ranking and international accreditation



You must have at least 2-3 years of experience in an administrative function in a university or a company. Share this Job Apply Here

Elementary School Science Teacher Company: Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School)

Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School) Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Mitaka, Tokyo

Mitaka, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan We're offering an attractive salary for this English teacher position in Mitaka, Tokyo.



Through your background in social studies, science or mathematics you will attract and maintain the curiosity of your students while teaching English.



Benefits include transportation allowance and health insurance. Share this Job Apply Here

Cheerleading and Soccer, English Instructors Company: 一般社団法人 Global Athlete Project

一般社団法人 Global Athlete Project Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour, Negotiable

¥2,000 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Meguro, Tokyo

Meguro, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Athlete Project is a sports club looking for international sports instructors to support their English learning program.



You must have a valid working visa. Previous coaching experience is a plus but not mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Kitchen/Service Staff Company: ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2)

ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2) Salary: ¥251,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥251,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Basic level

Basic level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Several restaurants located in Omotesando and Roppongi are looking for kitchen and service staff.



You must have experience in a similar position and a valid working visa. Share this Job Apply Here

Kitchen/Restaurant Staff, Pâtissier for Greek Restaurant Company: Transit General Office Inc - 株式会社トランジットジェネラルオフィス

Transit General Office Inc - 株式会社トランジットジェネラルオフィス Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Part-time and Full-time available

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Part-time and Full-time available Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic level

Basic level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Apollo, a greek restaurant, is looking for kitchen/service staff and a pâtissier to be responsible for cooking activities, including preparation, presentation and serving.



Benefits include comprehensive training, meal and transportation allowance, social insurance and uniform rental. Share this Job Apply Here

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.