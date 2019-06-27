Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Seasonal Resort Hotel Cook
- Company: Gosenjaku Inc - 株式会社五千尺
- Salary: ¥8,100 ~ ¥10,000 / Day
- Location: Kamikochi, Nagano
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a seasonal contract from July to November in Gosenjaku Hotel in Kamikochi, Nagano Prefecture.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as transportation, will be provided for the whole period. Dormitory accommodation will also be provided.
English Speaking Project Leader
- Company: 合同会社 DMM.com
- Salary: ¥50,000 / Project, Project-Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
DMM is launching three different projects related to its Eikaiwa service and is looking for English-speakers to launch them. The projects can be as simple as running seminars, organizing outdoor events, leading a craft workshop or even creating a podcast/radio show.
Restaurant Staff (Service, Bartender, Kitchen) at New Mexican Restaurant in Tokyo
- Company: HUGE Co., Ltd 株式会社ヒュージ
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Mucho Modern Mexico, a Mexican restaurant located near Tokyo station, is looking for enthusiastic restaurant staff for its new opening. Basic Japanese is OK as long as you're happy to communicate with customers.
You must have a valid working visa.
International Development Coordinator
- Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for a coordinator to be responsible for:
• school marketing activities toward international students including admissions
• communication with partnered schools
• handling ranking and international accreditation
You must have at least 2-3 years of experience in an administrative function in a university or a company.
Elementary School Science Teacher
- Company: Little Angels 学園株式会社 (Little Angels International School)
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Mitaka, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We're offering an attractive salary for this English teacher position in Mitaka, Tokyo.
Through your background in social studies, science or mathematics you will attract and maintain the curiosity of your students while teaching English.
Benefits include transportation allowance and health insurance.
Cheerleading and Soccer, English Instructors
- Company: 一般社団法人 Global Athlete Project
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Meguro, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Athlete Project is a sports club looking for international sports instructors to support their English learning program.
You must have a valid working visa. Previous coaching experience is a plus but not mandatory.
Kitchen/Service Staff
- Company: ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2)
- Salary: ¥251,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Basic level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Several restaurants located in Omotesando and Roppongi are looking for kitchen and service staff.
You must have experience in a similar position and a valid working visa.
Kitchen/Restaurant Staff, Pâtissier for Greek Restaurant
- Company: Transit General Office Inc - 株式会社トランジットジェネラルオフィス
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Part-time and Full-time available
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Apollo, a greek restaurant, is looking for kitchen/service staff and a pâtissier to be responsible for cooking activities, including preparation, presentation and serving.
Benefits include comprehensive training, meal and transportation allowance, social insurance and uniform rental.
