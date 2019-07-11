Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

No Nihongo? No worries! These jobs in Japan don't require Japanese language ability.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 11, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Full Stack Engineer Company: Juwwa, Inc.

Juwwa, Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Keen to work in an exciting and fast-paced startup environment?



Emerging software development company Juwwa Inc. is looking for a Full-Stack Engineer to:



• Contribute to the design and architecture of our core platform

• Build reusable components and codes/libraries for future use

• Design and develop APIs

• Collaborate with the whole team and stakeholders to design and launch new features...and more!



If you want to take advantage of this opportunity to work in a fast-growing startup, conquer new challenges, and be exposed to unlimited opportunities, we welcome you.

Social Media Content Coordinator Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン | Info Cubic Japan

株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン | Info Cubic Japan Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Info Cubic is looking for a talented social media content coordinator with experience in digital marketing.



Your role will be to manage social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, as well as content on blogs.



You must be able to benchmark, analyze, review and report about your work as well as being proficient with Excel.

Recruitment Consultant Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社

アクティブ・コネクター株式会社 Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-Based

¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-Based Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo

Bunkyo, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.



Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.

English Teacher Company: Saiei International | サイエイ・インターナショナル

Saiei International | サイエイ・インターナショナル Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Saitama City, Saitama

Saitama City, Saitama English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Choose between a full-time or a part-time contract based in Saitama or Chiba, and depending on your availabilities. You'll also receive an initial two weeks of paid teacher training before you start.



Career advancement opportunities include becoming a school headteacher, trainer/manager or general manager.



Accommodation is also available upon request.

Instructor in English Language Acquisition, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Design Industries: Education

Position Available: 4 ¥39,200 /day. Visa sponsorship is available. Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA) is a prefectural public school which aims to receive accreditation for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program and Diploma Program in a full boarding environment.



We are looking for English speakers to take care of our teaching program in English (mathematics, social studies, design and English language).



We offer a very attractive salary of ¥39,200 per day and an expected annual salary of ¥7M.

Senior Software Developer Company: 株式会社トランザス

株式会社トランザス Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development.



You must have at least 5 years of experience in application development. Please include your portfolio or open-source contributions in your application.

Short-Stay Apartment Service Agent Company: Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社

Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社 Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yokohama Weekly, a short-term real-estate management company, is looking for part-time Service Agents to help manage its properties across the city.



Responsibilities could include:



• Room cleaning work including restocking of different locations

• Managing the guest rooms (schedules and so on), paperwork and other PC-related work



You must be available at least 3 days a week.

