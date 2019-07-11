Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Full Stack Engineer
- Company: Juwwa, Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Keen to work in an exciting and fast-paced startup environment?
Emerging software development company Juwwa Inc. is looking for a Full-Stack Engineer to:
• Contribute to the design and architecture of our core platform
• Build reusable components and codes/libraries for future use
• Design and develop APIs
• Collaborate with the whole team and stakeholders to design and launch new features...and more!
If you want to take advantage of this opportunity to work in a fast-growing startup, conquer new challenges, and be exposed to unlimited opportunities, we welcome you.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-Based
- Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.
Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.
English Teacher
- Company: Saiei International | サイエイ・インターナショナル
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month
- Location: Saitama City, Saitama
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Choose between a full-time or a part-time contract based in Saitama or Chiba, and depending on your availabilities. You'll also receive an initial two weeks of paid teacher training before you start.
Career advancement opportunities include becoming a school headteacher, trainer/manager or general manager.
Accommodation is also available upon request.
Senior Software Developer
- Company: 株式会社トランザス
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development.
You must have at least 5 years of experience in application development. Please include your portfolio or open-source contributions in your application.
Short-Stay Apartment Service Agent
- Company: Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Yokohama Weekly, a short-term real-estate management company, is looking for part-time Service Agents to help manage its properties across the city.
Responsibilities could include:
• Room cleaning work including restocking of different locations
• Managing the guest rooms (schedules and so on), paperwork and other PC-related work
You must be available at least 3 days a week.
