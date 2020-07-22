Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

You won't need any Japanese to start your dream career in Japan! This week's top jobs are positions in teaching, IT, retail, and graphic design.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 23, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

International School Teacher Company: Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園)

Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園) Salary: ¥265,000 / Month

¥265,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.



Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class.



Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge. A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Substitute Teacher Fukuoka Company: Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル)

Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル) Salary: ¥255,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥255,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinder Kids International Preschool near Fukuoka Tower in Fukuoka City is looking for a substitute teacher available to start immediately.



You must have a university degree and a valid working visa for Japan. At least two years of teaching experience in Japan or abroad is mandatory.



Candidates with musical instrument skills, Japanese fluency, or first aid certification are preferred.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, employee discounts if you'd like to enroll your kids, plus a contract completion bonus of ¥100,000.



Applicants from outside Japan are eligible for visa sponsorship, and a relocation allowance of ¥100,000 is possible. Housing support is also possible. Share this Job Apply Here

Java/Web engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nextbeat is looking for a Java/Web Engineer to be in charge of open web system development.



Most projects involve the upstream phase so that you can be consistently engaged in the design, manufacturing, and testing cycles.



Anyone with Java, PHP, and C ++ development experience is welcome!



Benefits include a Japanese learning program and remote work options. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Service Support Company: HobbyLink Japan - ホビーリンク・ジャパン

HobbyLink Japan - ホビーリンク・ジャパン Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Sano, Tochigi

Sano, Tochigi English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan HobbyLink, a retail toy and figurine company located in Tochigi Prefecture, is looking for a native English-speaking customer service staff member.



The ideal candidate will provide highly valued skills and experience including online retail marketing or merchandising, community and forum management, graphic or web design, as well as content development skills for social media platforms. Share this Job Apply Here

Junior High School / Elementary School English Teacher Company: Brain Power

Brain Power Salary: ¥12,000 ~ ¥12,000 / Day

¥12,000 ~ ¥12,000 / Day Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Brain Power is looking for an English teacher in Osaka to start teaching to public junior high and elementary school from this August.



You must have previous experience teaching at a public elementary/junior high school in Japan.



Basic or conversational Japanese abilities would be preferred.



Benefits include paid training, transportation allowance, visa sponsorship, and daily life support. Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors - URGENT Industries: Education / Teaching

Position Available: 10 - English Instructors Aichi, Osaka, Kanagawa, Tokyo, Tochigi, Aomori, Ishikawa, Mie, Kagawa & Kumamoto Nova, one of the leading English conversational school companies in Japan, is looking for English Instructors in various locations to start ASAP.



Visa sponsorship provided for those already in Japan. You must have at least a Bachelor's degree.



Benefits include complete training and a hiring bonus of ¥200,000 for all successful candidates. Share this Company See available positions

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, and app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, your responsibilities will include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention. Share this Job Apply Here

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.