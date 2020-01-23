Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

Positions at Amazon Japan, ZigzaGame and LINE Japan among our top picks for this week!

By 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Data Center Technician (DCO)

  • Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.

Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.

Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Share this Job
株式会社ミルボン

Hair Model

  • Company: 株式会社ミルボン
  • Salary: ¥10,000 / Project-Based
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments and you get to decide which color you want!

You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are also acceptable.

Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.

Share this Job
LINE Fukuoka

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE

  • Company: LINE Fukuoka
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.

No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.

You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).

Share this Job
LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd)

Full-Stack Engineer

  • Company: LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd)
  • Salary: ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a full-stack engineer, you will be part of every stage of development from concept to deployment.

You will be working within a small, but effective engineering team to find the best solutions to important problems, always keeping the user in mind.

You must have at least one year of experience in Android development (using Java or Kotlin). Visa sponsorship provided!

Share this Job
ZigZaGame Inc.

Motion Graphic Designer

  • Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating innovative images and animation for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.

In addition to working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, you will deliver strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.

Share this Job
Tokyo Rent KK.

Real Estate Staff

  • Company: Tokyo Rent KK.
  • Salary: ¥210,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tokyo Rent is a real estate agency specializing in helping foreigners find and rent properties in Japan.

They are looking for a real estate agent to join their office located in Tokyo's Taito district.

Share this Job

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

Topics: / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

Positions at Amazon Japan, Dynaword and Nishimachi International School among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

In locations across Japan, these jobs in marketing, HR and IT engineering are all open to overseas candidates.

On

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

IT developers at LINE Japan and customer support for a travel agency among our top picks for this week!

On