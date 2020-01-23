Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

Positions at Amazon Japan, ZigzaGame and LINE Japan among our top picks for this week!

Jan 23, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000 / Project-Based

¥10,000 / Project-Based Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments and you get to decide which color you want!



You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are also acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project. Share this Job Apply Here

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.



You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java). Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Stack Engineer Company: LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd)

LanCul株式会社 (LanCul Co.,Ltd) Salary: ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a full-stack engineer, you will be part of every stage of development from concept to deployment.



You will be working within a small, but effective engineering team to find the best solutions to important problems, always keeping the user in mind.



You must have at least one year of experience in Android development (using Java or Kotlin). Visa sponsorship provided! Share this Job Apply Here

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating innovative images and animation for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



In addition to working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, you will deliver strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention. Share this Job Apply Here

Real Estate Staff Company: Tokyo Rent KK.

Tokyo Rent KK. Salary: ¥210,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥210,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo Rent is a real estate agency specializing in helping foreigners find and rent properties in Japan.



They are looking for a real estate agent to join their office located in Tokyo's Taito district. Share this Job Apply Here

