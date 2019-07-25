Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

No Nihongo? No worries! Browse this week's picks in teaching, tourism, and gaming.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Japan Tour Leader

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥3.3M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Destination Asia is looking for energetic, talented and interesting people to lead their specialist tours in and around Tokyo and the Kanto area.

You will also have the opportunity to create new tours based on your own interests and experience, whether it be gourmet, pop culture, history or art.

Previous experience in the tourism industry would be great!

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ

Native English Program Leader (After-School & Pre-School) in Shiga

  • Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Shiga, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a position in Shiga with a visa sponsorship opportunity!

Kids Duo is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs.

While Kids Duo has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.

Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室

Full-time Native English Teacher

  • Company: Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Depending on your ability and experience
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Epion English Language Schools in Osaka is looking for native English teachers to run classes as well as be involved with the management in our school.

Your main duties will include teacher management, curriculum improvement and helping with events.

You must have experience teaching children.

HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ

Restaurant Staff (Service, Bartender) at Spanish-Italian Restaurant

  • Company: HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ
  • Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Gion, Kyoto
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Work in the center of the most iconic district in Kyoto: Gion.

This restaurant is looking for friendly staff to work on the floor and behind the bar serving its specialty Spanish and Italian menu.

Meals, uniform and employee discount will be provided.

Part-time Marketing Executive

  • Company: One World International School (OWIS)
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a part-time position as a Marketing Executive at One World International School in Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo.

Your main tasks will include:

• Conceptualizing and implementing marketing campaigns
• Effectively collaborating with external partners as and when needed
• Establishing creative direction for all marketing campaigns

And more!

Work hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break.

Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社

Short-Stay Apartment Staff

  • Company: Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社
  • Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Yokohama Weekly, a short-term real-estate management company, is looking for part-time Service Agents to help manage its properties across the city.

Responsibilities could include:

• Room cleaning work including restocking of different locations
• Managing the guest rooms (schedules and so on), paperwork and other PC-related work

You must be available at least 3 days a week.

Park Hyatt Niseko

Winter Season Jobs at New Hokkaido Hotel

  • Company: Park Hyatt Niseko
  • Salary: ¥190,000 / Month
  • Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The Park Hyatt Niseko is a luxury mountain resort opening on the 20th of January 2020.

We're looking for hotel staff for seasonal work from December 1st 2019 to April 2020.

Job opportunities range from the Front Desk, Chefs (specializing in French cuisine), Waiters/Waitresses, and Spa Center staff.

Benefits include accommodation, transportation fees, meals, and free ski passes.

PlayNext Lab Inc.

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side)

  • Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.

The company has two missions:

1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan
2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology

They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

Mega Blue Bird International

Dance Instructor

  • Company: Mega Blue Bird International
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Okayama, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

After Japanese elementary schools added dance to the PE curriculum from 2013, dance has become a very popular children’s after-school activity. Also, there are many elderly people who want to learn dance for amusement and fitness.

Mega Blue Bird International is looking for an experienced dance instructor to run dance classes for our growing number of customers, from infants to adults.

Visa sponsorship is available.

テーラーメイド ゴルフ株式会社

English and Chinese Speaking Salesperson

  • Company: テーラーメイド ゴルフ株式会社
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

TaylorMade is a golf manufacturer and retail company looking for an English and Chinese speaking salesperson.

Your main duties will be customer service and stock management.

Benefits include social insurance, transportation allowance, and free golf practice time!

