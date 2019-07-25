Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

No Nihongo? No worries! Browse this week's picks in teaching, tourism, and gaming.

On Jul 25, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Japan Tour Leader Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥3.3M / Year

¥2.7M ~ ¥3.3M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia is looking for energetic, talented and interesting people to lead their specialist tours in and around Tokyo and the Kanto area.



You will also have the opportunity to create new tours based on your own interests and experience, whether it be gourmet, pop culture, history or art.



Native English Program Leader (After-School & Pre-School) in Shiga Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Shiga, Japan

Shiga, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK This is a position in Shiga with a visa sponsorship opportunity!



Kids Duo is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs.



Full-time Native English Teacher Company: Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室

Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室 Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Depending on your ability and experience

¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Depending on your ability and experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Epion English Language Schools in Osaka is looking for native English teachers to run classes as well as be involved with the management in our school.



Your main duties will include teacher management, curriculum improvement and helping with events.



Restaurant Staff (Service, Bartender) at Spanish-Italian Restaurant Company: HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ

HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Gion, Kyoto

Gion, Kyoto English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Work in the center of the most iconic district in Kyoto: Gion.



This restaurant is looking for friendly staff to work on the floor and behind the bar serving its specialty Spanish and Italian menu.



Part-time Marketing Executive Company: One World International School (OWIS)

One World International School (OWIS) Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo

Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a part-time position as a Marketing Executive at One World International School in Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo.



Your main tasks will include:



• Conceptualizing and implementing marketing campaigns

• Effectively collaborating with external partners as and when needed

• Establishing creative direction for all marketing campaigns



And more!



Short-Stay Apartment Staff Company: Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社

Yokohama Weekly | 横浜ウィークリー株式会社 Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,050 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yokohama Weekly, a short-term real-estate management company, is looking for part-time Service Agents to help manage its properties across the city.



Responsibilities could include:



• Room cleaning work including restocking of different locations

• Managing the guest rooms (schedules and so on), paperwork and other PC-related work



Winter Season Jobs at New Hokkaido Hotel Company: Park Hyatt Niseko

Park Hyatt Niseko Salary: ¥190,000 / Month

¥190,000 / Month Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK The Park Hyatt Niseko is a luxury mountain resort opening on the 20th of January 2020.



We're looking for hotel staff for seasonal work from December 1st 2019 to April 2020.



Job opportunities range from the Front Desk, Chefs (specializing in French cuisine), Waiters/Waitresses, and Spa Center staff.



Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side) Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.



The company has two missions:



1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan

2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology



Dance Instructor Company: Mega Blue Bird International

Mega Blue Bird International Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Okayama, Japan

Okayama, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan After Japanese elementary schools added dance to the PE curriculum from 2013, dance has become a very popular children’s after-school activity. Also, there are many elderly people who want to learn dance for amusement and fitness.



Mega Blue Bird International is looking for an experienced dance instructor to run dance classes for our growing number of customers, from infants to adults.



English and Chinese Speaking Salesperson Company: テーラーメイド ゴルフ株式会社

テーラーメイド ゴルフ株式会社 Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Must currently reside in Japan TaylorMade is a golf manufacturer and retail company looking for an English and Chinese speaking salesperson.



Your main duties will be customer service and stock management.



