Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 6, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Wedding Minister Industries: Events, Entertainment

Position Available: 11 - Wedding Minister in Kofu, Kanazawa, Karuizawa, Kofu, Nagasaki, Matsumoto, Oita, Hokuriku, Hamamatsu, Mie, Gunma Deliart is recruiting not one, not two but 11 Wedding Minister all across Japan to help couples take their vows!



You must have a valid working visa and basic Japanese abilities only. Share this Company See available positions

Substitute Teacher Fukuoka Company: Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル)

Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル) Salary: ¥255,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥255,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinder Kids International Preschool near Fukuoka Tower in Fukuoka City is looking for a substitute teacher available to start immediately.



You must have a university degree and a valid working visa for Japan. At least two years of teaching experience in Japan or abroad is mandatory.



Candidates with musical instrument skills, Japanese fluency, or first aid certification are preferred.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, employee discounts if you'd like to enroll your kids, plus a contract completion bonus of ¥100,000.



Applicants from outside Japan are eligible for visa sponsorship, and a relocation allowance of ¥100,000 is possible. Housing support is also possible. Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors - URGENT Industries: 英会話学校

Position Available: 3 - English Instructors in Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi Nova, one of the leading English conversational school companies in Japan, is looking for English Instructors in various locations to start ASAP.



Visa sponsorship provided for those already in Japan. You must have at least a Bachelor's degree.



Benefits include complete training and a hiring bonus of ¥200,000 for all successful candidates. Share this Company See available positions

International School Teacher Company: Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園)

Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園) Salary: ¥265,000 / Month

¥265,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.



Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class.



Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge. A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Part-time System Engineer Company: 株式会社シマックス

株式会社シマックス Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour

¥1,000 / Hour Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama

Kawaguchi, Saitama English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.



As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.



You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).



Experience is not required. Share this Job Apply Here

