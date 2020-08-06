Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Wedding Minister
- Industries: Events, Entertainment
- Position Available: 11
- Wedding Minister in Kofu, Kanazawa, Karuizawa, Kofu, Nagasaki, Matsumoto, Oita, Hokuriku, Hamamatsu, Mie, Gunma
Deliart is recruiting not one, not two but 11 Wedding Minister all across Japan to help couples take their vows!
You must have a valid working visa and basic Japanese abilities only.
Substitute Teacher Fukuoka
- Company: Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル)
- Salary: ¥255,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kinder Kids International Preschool near Fukuoka Tower in Fukuoka City is looking for a substitute teacher available to start immediately.
You must have a university degree and a valid working visa for Japan. At least two years of teaching experience in Japan or abroad is mandatory.
Candidates with musical instrument skills, Japanese fluency, or first aid certification are preferred.
Benefits include visa sponsorship, employee discounts if you'd like to enroll your kids, plus a contract completion bonus of ¥100,000.
Applicants from outside Japan are eligible for visa sponsorship, and a relocation allowance of ¥100,000 is possible. Housing support is also possible.
English Instructors - URGENT
- Industries: 英会話学校
- Position Available: 3
- English Instructors in Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi
Nova, one of the leading English conversational school companies in Japan, is looking for English Instructors in various locations to start ASAP.
Visa sponsorship provided for those already in Japan. You must have at least a Bachelor's degree.
Benefits include complete training and a hiring bonus of ¥200,000 for all successful candidates.
International School Teacher
- Company: Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園)
- Salary: ¥265,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.
Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class.
Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge. A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred.
Part-time System Engineer
- Company: 株式会社シマックス
- Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour
- Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.
As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.
You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).
Experience is not required.
