Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

No Nihongo? No problemo. These jobs don't require Japanese language ability.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Japan Tour Leader

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥3.3M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Destination Asia is looking for energetic, talented and interesting people to lead their specialist tours in and around Tokyo and the Kanto area.

You will also have the opportunity to create new tours based on your own interests and experience, whether it be gourmet, pop culture, history or art.

Previous experience in the tourism industry would be great!

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ

Native English Program Leader (After-School & Pre-School) in Shiga

  • Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Shiga, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a position in Shiga with a visa sponsorship opportunity!

Kids Duo is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs.

While Kids Duo has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.

Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室

Full-time Native English Teacher

  • Company: Mabuchi Academic School | 馬渕教室
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Depending on your ability and experience
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Epion English Language Schools in Osaka is looking for native English teachers to run classes as well as be involved with the management in our school.

Your main duties will include teacher management, curriculum improvement and helping with events.

You must have experience teaching children.

HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ

Restaurant Staff (Service, Bartender) at Spanish-Italian Restaurant

  • Company: HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ
  • Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Gion, Kyoto
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Work in the center of the most iconic district in Kyoto: Gion.

This restaurant is looking for friendly staff to work on the floor and behind the bar serving its specialty Spanish and Italian menu.

Meals, uniform and employee discount will be provided.

PlayNext Lab Inc.

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side)

  • Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.

The company has two missions:

1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan
2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology

They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

Mega Blue Bird International

Dance Instructor

  • Company: Mega Blue Bird International
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Okayama, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

After Japanese elementary schools added dance to the PE curriculum from 2013, dance has become a very popular children’s after-school activity. Also, there are many elderly people who want to learn dance for amusement and fitness.

Mega Blue Bird International is looking for an experienced dance instructor to run dance classes for our growing number of customers, from infants to adults.

Visa sponsorship is available.

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

