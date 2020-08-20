Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Pre-school/After-school English Program Leader
- Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (Yaruki Switch Careers)
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kids Duo is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs.
While Kids Duo has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.
English Instructors - URGENT
- Industries: 英会話学校
- Position Available: 3
- English Instructors in Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi
Nova, one of the leading English conversational school companies in Japan, is looking for English Instructors in various locations to start ASAP.
Visa sponsorship provided for those already in Japan. You must have at least a Bachelor's degree.
Benefits include complete training and a hiring bonus of ¥200,000 for all successful candidates.
International School Teacher
- Company: Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園)
- Salary: ¥265,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.
Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class.
Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge. A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred.
Children's Fitness Instructor
- Company: My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部)
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Fitness addicts are going to love this position as a fitness instructor for children.
My Gym is an English conversation school where children learn English through various physical activities.
Benefits include social insurance, transportation fee, flexible holidays, yearly parties, overseas camp projects (such as in Hawaii) and free access to a gym!
Part-time English Teacher
- Company: 株式会社アスカ
- Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A newly opened English pre-school in Tokyo is looking for a part-time English teacher to start in December 2020.
Benefits include flexible work hours, no overtime, and covered transportation fees.
Web Application Developer (MEAN/MERN/LAMP Stack)
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
An IT company located near Meguro/Gotanda Station is looking for a web app developer to build and support amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions.
You must have basic knowledge of object-oriented programming and RDBMS as well as web service-related skills such as XML/RSS.
Benefits include a commuting allowance, social and health insurance, free drinks, and monthly company parties.
You must have experience using PHP/Ruby/Python/Java for developing web apps.
