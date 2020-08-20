Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

A web app developer, children fitness instructor, and part-time English teacher position among our picks for this week's top jobs!

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 20, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Pre-school/After-school English Program Leader Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (Yaruki Switch Careers)

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International (Yaruki Switch Careers) Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kids Duo is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs.



While Kids Duo has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class. Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors - URGENT Industries: 英会話学校

Position Available: 3 - English Instructors in Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi Nova, one of the leading English conversational school companies in Japan, is looking for English Instructors in various locations to start ASAP.



Visa sponsorship provided for those already in Japan. You must have at least a Bachelor's degree.



Benefits include complete training and a hiring bonus of ¥200,000 for all successful candidates. Share this Company See available positions

International School Teacher Company: Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園)

Kansai International Academy (関西国際学園) Salary: ¥265,000 / Month

¥265,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.



Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class.



Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge. A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Children's Fitness Instructor Company: My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部)

My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部) Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fitness addicts are going to love this position as a fitness instructor for children.



My Gym is an English conversation school where children learn English through various physical activities.



Benefits include social insurance, transportation fee, flexible holidays, yearly parties, overseas camp projects (such as in Hawaii) and free access to a gym! Share this Job Apply Here

Part-time English Teacher Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan A newly opened English pre-school in Tokyo is looking for a part-time English teacher to start in December 2020.



Benefits include flexible work hours, no overtime, and covered transportation fees. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Application Developer (MEAN/MERN/LAMP Stack) Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK An IT company located near Meguro/Gotanda Station is looking for a web app developer to build and support amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions.



You must have basic knowledge of object-oriented programming and RDBMS as well as web service-related skills such as XML/RSS.



Benefits include a commuting allowance, social and health insurance, free drinks, and monthly company parties.



You must have experience using PHP/Ruby/Python/Java for developing web apps. Share this Job Apply Here

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.