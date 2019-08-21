Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 34, 2019

Game engineer, cafe staff and kindergarten teacher among our picks of jobs that don't require Japanese language ability.

On

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

PlayNext Lab Inc.

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side)

  • Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.

The company has two missions:

1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan
2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology

They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

Share this Job
株式会社Legend金属回収センター

Factory Worker

  • Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Matsubushi, Saitama
  • English: Basic
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.

Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.

The work schedule usually runs from 9:00 to 19:00 with a 2-hour break.

No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.

Share this Job
International Education Services | インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社

Part-time Corporate English Instructor

  • Company: International Education Services | インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社
  • Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is a part-time position as a corporate English instructor to start from September 2019 in the Kansai area.

Our work schedule is very flexible and ranges from 1 to 5 days a week, from 2 to 6 hours per day according to your availability.

Applicants with a science or engineering background will be highly valued.

Transportation will also be provided.

Share this Job
Orange Planet CO., LTD. | 株式会社オレンジプラネット

Full-time Native English Teachers

  • Company: Orange Planet CO., LTD. | 株式会社オレンジプラネット
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Taito, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Orange Planet is an international nursery school taking care of infants and children from 1 to 5 years old.

You will be conducting singing/dancing lessons and games in English while following and participating in the company childcare schedule (meals, nap times, etc.).

Share this Job
G Talent at Bizmates, Inc.

IT Engineer (AI/Robot/Mobile Application/Full Stack) | 注目AI企業 | Featured AI Company

  • Company: G Talent at Bizmates, Inc.
  • Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your role will be centered around one of the following depending on your choice and skills: robot engineering, machine learning engineering, mobile application engineering or full-stack engineering.

Work experience using one or more of the following languages is a must: C++, Python, Java, Kotlin, Swift, C#, Node.jp, React or TypeScript.

Share this Job
Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン

Restaurant and Cafe Staff

  • Company: Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン
  • Salary: From ¥1,000 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Estacion is a French company managing various French restaurants, bakeries, and in-house cafés for French companies in Tokyo.

No experience needed but French abilities would be a big plus.

Benefits include transportation, uniform, staff meals and employee discounts.

Share this Job
Chat English School

Full-Time International Preschool/Kindergarten Teacher

  • Company: Chat English School
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Ichinomiya, Aichi
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Looking for an English teaching job in beautiful Aichi Prefecture in northern Japan? This is the one for you.

The work schedule is 8 hours per day from Monday to Friday with no classes during weekends.

If you are applying from overseas or wish to relocate within Japan, accommodation assistance and visa sponsorship will be provided!

Share this Job

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

Topics: / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Web designer, marketing analyst, and candy shop staff are among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

These employers are looking for candidates from outside of Japan and are willing to sponsor your visa!

On

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Taxi driver, computer support analyst, and boutique hotel staff among our top picks for this week!

On