Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 34, 2019

Game engineer, cafe staff and kindergarten teacher among our picks of jobs that don't require Japanese language ability.

On Aug 21, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side) Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.



The company has two missions:



1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan

2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology



They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

Factory Worker Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Matsubushi, Saitama

English: Basic

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.



Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.



The work schedule usually runs from 9:00 to 19:00 with a 2-hour break.



No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.

Part-time Corporate English Instructor Company: International Education Services | インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社

Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour

Location: Osaka, Japan

English: Native

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time position as a corporate English instructor to start from September 2019 in the Kansai area.



Our work schedule is very flexible and ranges from 1 to 5 days a week, from 2 to 6 hours per day according to your availability.



Applicants with a science or engineering background will be highly valued.



Transportation will also be provided.

Full-time Native English Teachers Company: Orange Planet CO., LTD. | 株式会社オレンジプラネット

Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Taito, Tokyo

English: Fluent

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Orange Planet is an international nursery school taking care of infants and children from 1 to 5 years old.



You will be conducting singing/dancing lessons and games in English while following and participating in the company childcare schedule (meals, nap times, etc.).

IT Engineer (AI/Robot/Mobile Application/Full Stack) | 注目AI企業 | Featured AI Company Company: G Talent at Bizmates, Inc.

Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Your role will be centered around one of the following depending on your choice and skills: robot engineering, machine learning engineering, mobile application engineering or full-stack engineering.



Work experience using one or more of the following languages is a must: C++, Python, Java, Kotlin, Swift, C#, Node.jp, React or TypeScript.

Restaurant and Cafe Staff Company: Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン

Salary: From ¥1,000 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Estacion is a French company managing various French restaurants, bakeries, and in-house cafés for French companies in Tokyo.



No experience needed but French abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include transportation, uniform, staff meals and employee discounts.

Full-Time International Preschool/Kindergarten Teacher Company: Chat English School

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Ichinomiya, Aichi

English: Native

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Looking for an English teaching job in beautiful Aichi Prefecture in northern Japan? This is the one for you.



The work schedule is 8 hours per day from Monday to Friday with no classes during weekends.



If you are applying from overseas or wish to relocate within Japan, accommodation assistance and visa sponsorship will be provided!

