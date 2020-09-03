Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

Calling all English teachers.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

NAS KIDS UNIVERSITY - スポーツクラブNAS

Native English Teacher

  • Company: NAS KIDS UNIVERSITY - スポーツクラブNAS
  • Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Nas Kids University, a school focused on English and physical education, is looking for a native English speaker to join its team. The school is located in Mitaka City.

You will be responsible for lesson and activity planning, gym teacher support, and occasional student lunch duties.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan at the time of your application. Visa sponsorship available for renewal.

Cosmopolitan Village Inc. - コスモポリタンビレッジ

English Instructor

  • Company: Cosmopolitan Village Inc. - コスモポリタンビレッジ
  • Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour
  • Location: Chiba, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Cosmopolitan Village is actively recruiting teachers for its locations in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

You must have experience in teaching either adults or children and a valid working visa for Japan. Visa sponsorship available for renewal.

International Education Services (インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社)

Part-time Junior High School ALT

  • Company: International Education Services (インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社)
  • Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour Plus Transportation
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is a part-time junior high school ALT position in central Tokyo.

Ideal candidates will be available from 8:50 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Thursdays.

This is a temporary position (until March 2021) with an immediate start.

Kohgakusha Co., Ltd. （株式会社興学社）

Full-time English Conversation School Teacher

  • Company: Kohgakusha Co., Ltd. （株式会社興学社）
  • Salary: ¥245,000 ~ ¥268,000 / Month
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Kohgakusha, located in Osaka, is looking for new English teachers in the area.

Benefits include a contract completion bonus and a Japanese language learning allowance.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

Mabuchi Academic School (馬渕教室)

Part-Time Native English Teacher

  • Company: Mabuchi Academic School (馬渕教室)
  • Salary: ¥10,000 / Day
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is a part-time English-teaching position in Osaka.

Candidates with a strong interest in a teaching career and experience working with children are preferred.

You must have a valid visa for Japan.

COCORO LAB - 株式会社ココロラボ

English Teacher / Childcare

  • Company: COCORO LAB - 株式会社ココロラボ
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The ideal candidate will have some experience teaching adults or children (TEFL/TESOL certification a plus).

Benefits include a 12-month renewable contract, competitive and negotiable salaries, and career growth opportunities.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

