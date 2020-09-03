Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

Calling all English teachers.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 3, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Native English Teacher Company: NAS KIDS UNIVERSITY - スポーツクラブNAS

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nas Kids University, a school focused on English and physical education, is looking for a native English speaker to join its team. The school is located in Mitaka City.



You will be responsible for lesson and activity planning, gym teacher support, and occasional student lunch duties.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan at the time of your application. Visa sponsorship available for renewal.

English Instructor Company: Cosmopolitan Village Inc. - コスモポリタンビレッジ

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cosmopolitan Village is actively recruiting teachers for its locations in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.



You must have experience in teaching either adults or children and a valid working visa for Japan. Visa sponsorship available for renewal.

Part-time Junior High School ALT Company: International Education Services (インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社)

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time junior high school ALT position in central Tokyo.



Ideal candidates will be available from 8:50 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Thursdays.



This is a temporary position (until March 2021) with an immediate start.

Full-time English Conversation School Teacher Company: Kohgakusha Co., Ltd. （株式会社興学社）

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kohgakusha, located in Osaka, is looking for new English teachers in the area.



Benefits include a contract completion bonus and a Japanese language learning allowance.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

Part-Time Native English Teacher Company: Mabuchi Academic School (馬渕教室)

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time English-teaching position in Osaka.



Candidates with a strong interest in a teaching career and experience working with children are preferred.



You must have a valid visa for Japan.

English Teacher / Childcare Company: COCORO LAB - 株式会社ココロラボ

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The ideal candidate will have some experience teaching adults or children (TEFL/TESOL certification a plus).



Benefits include a 12-month renewable contract, competitive and negotiable salaries, and career growth opportunities.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

