Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

Game engineer, restaurant staff and preschool teacher among our top picks for this week!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

株式会社トランザス

Senior Software Developer

  • Company: 株式会社トランザス
  • Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development. You will often be tasked to design a software solution from the ground up and be involved in creating the system's architecture and implementation with your team.

Benefits include a flextime system, with core working hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with weekends and public holidays off.

PAL K.K.

Recruitment Consultant

  • Company: PAL K.K.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission-based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Recruitment company PAL K.K are looking for new, energetic and enthusiastic associates to join the company.

PAL K.K. offers a unique opportunity, as well as training and guidance needed to start a career. Within three years you'll be sought after by global firms, have substantial savings and valuable work and business experience.

More than experience in applicants, PAL K.K values character, desire, and potential.

SkyBring 株式会社

Eikaiwa ASTER Kids English Teacher (Miyagi/Sendai)

  • Company: SkyBring 株式会社
  • Salary: ¥155,700 ~ ¥203,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Miyagi, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

ASTER is looking for teachers for its English conversational schools in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan.

Basic duties in the morning would be going to nursery schools and kindergartens together with a Japanese assistant to have lessons there. In the afternoon, you will have lessons with kids (mainly elementary school age range) at one of ASTER's branches, as well as interacting and playing with kids when they don't have lessons.

PlayNext Lab Inc.

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side)

  • Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.

The company has two missions:

1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan
2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology

They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

株式会社Legend金属回収センター

Factory Worker

  • Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Matsubushi, Saitama
  • English: Basic
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.

Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.

The work schedule usually runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a 2-hour break.

No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.

Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン

Restaurant and Cafe Staff

  • Company: Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン
  • Salary: From ¥1,000 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Estacion is a French company managing various French restaurants, bakeries, and in-house cafés for French companies in Tokyo.

No experience needed but French abilities would be a big plus.

Benefits include transportation, uniform, staff meals and employee discounts.

Chat English School

Full-Time International Preschool/Kindergarten Teacher

  • Company: Chat English School
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Ichinomiya, Aichi
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Looking for an English teaching job in beautiful Aichi Prefecture in northern Japan? This is the one for you.

The work schedule is 8 hours per day from Monday to Friday with no classes during weekends.

If you are applying from overseas or wish to relocate within Japan, accommodation assistance and visa sponsorship will be provided!

