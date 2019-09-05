Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

Game engineer, restaurant staff and preschool teacher among our top picks for this week!

On Sep 5, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Senior Software Developer Company: 株式会社トランザス

株式会社トランザス Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development. You will often be tasked to design a software solution from the ground up and be involved in creating the system's architecture and implementation with your team.



Benefits include a flextime system, with core working hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with weekends and public holidays off.

Recruitment Consultant Company: PAL K.K.

PAL K.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission-based

¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Recruitment company PAL K.K are looking for new, energetic and enthusiastic associates to join the company.



PAL K.K. offers a unique opportunity, as well as training and guidance needed to start a career. Within three years you'll be sought after by global firms, have substantial savings and valuable work and business experience.



More than experience in applicants, PAL K.K values character, desire, and potential.

Eikaiwa ASTER Kids English Teacher (Miyagi/Sendai) Company: SkyBring 株式会社

SkyBring 株式会社 Salary: ¥155,700 ~ ¥203,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥155,700 ~ ¥203,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Miyagi, Japan

Miyagi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK ASTER is looking for teachers for its English conversational schools in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan.



Basic duties in the morning would be going to nursery schools and kindergartens together with a Japanese assistant to have lessons there. In the afternoon, you will have lessons with kids (mainly elementary school age range) at one of ASTER's branches, as well as interacting and playing with kids when they don't have lessons.

Game Engineer (Mobile Game, Console Game, Server Side) Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan PlayNext Lab is an IT startup company providing software development services in mobile game and application, and web services.



The company has two missions:



1. To connect global engineering talents to Japan

2. To create the best entertainment using the power of technology



They are currently looking for a Game Engineer, Programmer, and Server Developer to expand their multinational team.

Factory Worker Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター

株式会社Legend金属回収センター Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Matsubushi, Saitama

Matsubushi, Saitama English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.



Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.



The work schedule usually runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a 2-hour break.



No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.

Restaurant and Cafe Staff Company: Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン

Estacion LLC | 有限会社エスタシオン Salary: From ¥1,000 / Hour

From ¥1,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Estacion is a French company managing various French restaurants, bakeries, and in-house cafés for French companies in Tokyo.



No experience needed but French abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include transportation, uniform, staff meals and employee discounts.

Full-Time International Preschool/Kindergarten Teacher Company: Chat English School

Chat English School Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Ichinomiya, Aichi

Ichinomiya, Aichi English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Looking for an English teaching job in beautiful Aichi Prefecture in northern Japan? This is the one for you.



The work schedule is 8 hours per day from Monday to Friday with no classes during weekends.



If you are applying from overseas or wish to relocate within Japan, accommodation assistance and visa sponsorship will be provided!

