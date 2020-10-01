Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

Are you a skilled patisserie or fitness freak who loves working with children? Holla if you hear us, cause we've got a job for you.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Software Engineer for Game development Company: Wizcorp Inc.

Wizcorp Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.



You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes, and excellent debugging skills. At least three years of professional software engineering experience is preferred.



Full-Time ALT Company: Joy Talk (株式会社ジョイトーク)

Joy Talk (株式会社ジョイトーク) Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Plus transportation

¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Plus transportation Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Joy Talk is now accepting applications for native English speaking ALTs for Junior High schools and Elementary schools in Saitama Prefecture. This position will start from September 2020, with training prior to.



Applicants must have at least a bachelor's degree and be willing to commit to at least the end of the school year (end of March 2021).



Daycare Staff Company: Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル)

Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル) Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinder Kids is looking for daycare staff in Nagoya to to provide support for its daycare program.



The designated work shift is 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. preferably Monday to Friday. A few spots are also open for early morning daycare too, such as 08 a.m. - 10 a.m.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan.



Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Annual Salary above ¥4,200,000 (¥350,000 / month expected)

Annual Salary above ¥4,200,000 (¥350,000 / month expected) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, and app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Patisserie for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

CHINRIU Honten Limited Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



Factory Worker / 工場作業員 Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター

株式会社Legend金属回収センター Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.



Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.



The work schedule usually runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a two-hour break.



Children's Fitness Instructor Company: My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部)

My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部) Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Location: Umeda, Osaka

Umeda, Osaka English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fitness addicts are going to love this position as a fitness instructor for children.



My Gym is an English conversation school where children learn English through various physical activities.



