Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Software Engineer for Game development
- Company: Wizcorp Inc.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Chuo, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.
You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes, and excellent debugging skills. At least three years of professional software engineering experience is preferred.
Benefits include Japanese language class support!
Full-Time ALT
- Company: Joy Talk (株式会社ジョイトーク)
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Plus transportation
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Joy Talk is now accepting applications for native English speaking ALTs for Junior High schools and Elementary schools in Saitama Prefecture. This position will start from September 2020, with training prior to.
Applicants must have at least a bachelor's degree and be willing to commit to at least the end of the school year (end of March 2021).
Education qualifications, conversational Japanese language skills, and previous ALT experience are a big plus.
Daycare Staff
- Company: Kinder Kids International Preschool (キンダーキッズインターナショナル)
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kinder Kids is looking for daycare staff in Nagoya to to provide support for its daycare program.
The designated work shift is 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. preferably Monday to Friday. A few spots are also open for early morning daycare too, such as 08 a.m. - 10 a.m.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan.
Musical instruments skills, any Japanese proficiency, or valid first aid qualifications are a huge plus!
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Annual Salary above ¥4,200,000 (¥350,000 / month expected)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Motion Graphic Designer
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, and app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.
Alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, your responsibilities will include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.
Patisserie for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets
- Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Odawara, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.
This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.
You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.
Factory Worker / 工場作業員
- Company: 株式会社Legend金属回収センター
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
An automotive factory is looking for factory workers in Saitama.
Full training will be provided but tasks will require physical strength involving handling metal scrap, pipes, etc.
The work schedule usually runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a two-hour break.
No Japanese abilities required, English is a plus.
Children's Fitness Instructor
- Company: My Gym Japan (株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部)
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour
- Location: Umeda, Osaka
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Fitness addicts are going to love this position as a fitness instructor for children.
My Gym is an English conversation school where children learn English through various physical activities.
Benefits include social insurance, transportation fee, flexible holidays, yearly parties, overseas camp projects (such as in Hawaii) and free access to a gym!
