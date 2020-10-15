Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

Are you interested in video game development or website creation and renewal? These jobs and more are available right now!

Oct 15, 2020

Game development software engineer Company: Wizcorp

Wizcorp Salary: ¥4.0M-¥6.0M / Year, negotiable

¥4.0M-¥6.0M / Year, negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.



You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes and excellent debugging skills. At least three years professional software engineering experience preferred.



Benefits include Japanese language class support.

English instructors [URGENT] Company: NOVA

NOVA Salary: Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson.

Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson. Location: Kumamoto, Japan

Kumamoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nova is hiring new English Instructors to join its school located in Kumamoto.



For domestic applicants, you'll be able to benefit from ¥250,000 for your relocation.

IT infrastructure engineer & project manager Company: Xerotta

Xerotta Salary: ¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable

¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be building a safe network infrastructure, provide IT support when needed and maintain network components.



You must have a bachelor's degree in computer science or related fields with at least five years experience of project management.

Native English instructor Company: Tsukushino English School

Tsukushino English School Salary: ¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided

¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided Location: Machida, Tokyo

Machida, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tsukushino English School, a small privately-owned English academy is looking for English instructors to join its team full-time, only two minutes away from Tsukushino station in Machida.



At least two years experience teaching English to children is preferred.



A 2LDK rental house provided upon request.



A 2LDK rental house provided upon request.

Part-time position also available.

Web director/assistant director Company: PlayNext Lab

PlayNext Lab Salary: ¥3.3M-¥5.0M / Year

¥3.3M-¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok A web agency is looking for a web director to manage a team and new/renewal websites development projects for domestic and foreign clients.



You must have experience using Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, business level Japanese skills and a strong interest in web services.



Chinese communication skills is a plus.

Weekend online French instructor Company: Rosetta Stone Learning Center

Rosetta Stone Learning Center Salary: ¥54,000-¥126,000/month

¥54,000-¥126,000/month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Rosetta Stone is looking for online French teachers who can work from 9:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. or 10:20 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.



You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.



You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.

Benefits include three days of training followed by a continuous improvement program, career growth opportunities and paid holidays.

