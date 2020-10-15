Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

Are you interested in video game development or website creation and renewal? These jobs and more are available right now!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Wizcorp

Game development software engineer

  • Company: Wizcorp
  • Salary: ¥4.0M-¥6.0M / Year, negotiable
  • Location: Chuo, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.

You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes and excellent debugging skills. At least three years professional software engineering experience preferred.

Benefits include Japanese language class support.

NOVA

English instructors [URGENT]

  • Company: NOVA
  • Salary: Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson.
  • Location: Kumamoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Nova is hiring new English Instructors to join its school located in Kumamoto.

For domestic applicants, you'll be able to benefit from ¥250,000 for your relocation.

Xerotta

IT infrastructure engineer & project manager

  • Company: Xerotta
  • Salary: ¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your main duty will be building a safe network infrastructure, provide IT support when needed and maintain network components.

You must have a bachelor's degree in computer science or related fields with at least five years experience of project management.

Tsukushino English School

Native English instructor

  • Company: Tsukushino English School
  • Salary: ¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided
  • Location: Machida, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tsukushino English School, a small privately-owned English academy is looking for English instructors to join its team full-time, only two minutes away from Tsukushino station in Machida.

At least two years experience teaching English to children is preferred.

A 2LDK rental house provided upon request.

Part-time position also available.

PlayNext Lab

Web director/assistant director

  • Company: PlayNext Lab
  • Salary: ¥3.3M-¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

A web agency is looking for a web director to manage a team and new/renewal websites development projects for domestic and foreign clients.

You must have experience using Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint, business level Japanese skills and a strong interest in web services.

Chinese communication skills is a plus.

Rosetta Stone Learning Center

Weekend online French instructor

  • Company: Rosetta Stone Learning Center
  • Salary: ¥54,000-¥126,000/month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Rosetta Stone is looking for online French teachers who can work from 9:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. or 10:20 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.

Benefits include three days of training followed by a continuous improvement program, career growth opportunities and paid holidays.

Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.

