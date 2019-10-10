Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

One-time event staff, bartender/DJ, and construction worker among this week's picks for jobs that don't require any Japanese ability.

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Event Staff for GaijinPot Job Fair Company: GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア

GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア Salary: ¥7,000 / 1 day

¥7,000 / 1 day Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan We’re looking for sociable and outgoing event staff to join the GaijinPot team for our 2019 Job Fair & Welcome to Japan Forum in Tokyo on Saturday, November 16th, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.



We need help at the visitor's reception and general assistance with the preparation, operation, and cleanup of the event. Share this Job Apply Here

Bartender/DJ Company: Mogambo Asia Group

Mogambo Asia Group Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Roppongi, Tokyo

Roppongi, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Are you a night owl who loves to enjoy a good night partying while occasionally mixing some hits? If yes, Mogambo Asia Group is looking for its new bartender/DJ for one of its bars located in Roppongi.



Your main duty will be bartending while occasionally DJ-ing during your night shift.



Responsibilities in social media and digital marketing interaction are also part of this position.



You must have at least six months of bartending experience. General bar and restaurant experience is also welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

CHINRIU Honten Limited Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic or Conversational

Basic or Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position. Share this Job Apply Here

English Marketing Team Leader Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK ZenMarket, an e-commerce business in Japan, is looking for a new English-Speaking Digital Marketer to join its vibrant office team in Osaka



Your main duties will be to create SEO-optimized content and email marketing campaigns/newsletters, manage the company advertising (Adwords, Facebook ads, etc.,) as well as curate social media content for its channels.



Working and coordinating influencers and freelancers will also be part of your role. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Consultant Company: FocusCore

FocusCore Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥1.2M / Month, Commission-Based

¥250,000 ~ ¥1.2M / Month, Commission-Based Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan FocusCore is looking for a recruitment consultant to prospect new business clients, meet candidates to evaluate and understand their skills/preferences, and make recommendations to its hiring clients.



The salary is commission-based with the top monthly pay around ¥1.2M.



If you have a record of high achievement and want a career where you control your own success, this position is for you! Share this Job Apply Here

Mobile Game 2D Illustrator Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK If working in the video game industry is your dream, this is the job for you!



ZigZaGame, a game and app development company in Japan, is looking for a 2D illustrator to create high fidelity art assets and implement them for use in the interface and associated media campaigns.



Illustrations include character and prop illustration, UI elements such as buttons and icons, as well as conceptual investigations into the visual aesthetics of future products.



Your role will also include managing a few contracted artists and to provide feedback on their work.



Japanese or other language proficiency would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant Service Staff Company: Tokyo American Club | 東京アメリカンクラブ

Tokyo American Club | 東京アメリカンクラブ Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club's Food and Beverage Department is now seeking professional talent to develop their teams to the next level.



You will be assigned to one of the sections below depending on your experience and availability:



- Family Dining

- Casual Adult Dining

- Fine Dining



Experience in the food and beverage industry would be preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Construction Worker Company: (株)アッパーフィールド

(株)アッパーフィールド Salary: ¥1,375 (Day) or ¥2,250 (Night) / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,375 (Day) or ¥2,250 (Night) / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Immediate recruitment for this position as a construction worker in Tokyo or Higashi Koganei.



Choose between night or daytime shifts, as well as short or long-term employment.



Nighttime shifts start at midnight until 4 a.m., daytime shifts run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Share this Job Apply Here

