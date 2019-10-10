Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Event Staff for GaijinPot Job Fair
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc | 株式会社ジープラスメディア
- Salary: ¥7,000 / 1 day
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We’re looking for sociable and outgoing event staff to join the GaijinPot team for our 2019 Job Fair & Welcome to Japan Forum in Tokyo on Saturday, November 16th, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
We need help at the visitor's reception and general assistance with the preparation, operation, and cleanup of the event.
Bartender/DJ
- Company: Mogambo Asia Group
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Roppongi, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Are you a night owl who loves to enjoy a good night partying while occasionally mixing some hits? If yes, Mogambo Asia Group is looking for its new bartender/DJ for one of its bars located in Roppongi.
Your main duty will be bartending while occasionally DJ-ing during your night shift.
Responsibilities in social media and digital marketing interaction are also part of this position.
You must have at least six months of bartending experience. General bar and restaurant experience is also welcome.
Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery
- Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Odawara, Kanagawa
- English: Business
- Japanese: Basic or Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.
This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.
You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.
English Marketing Team Leader
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ZenMarket, an e-commerce business in Japan, is looking for a new English-Speaking Digital Marketer to join its vibrant office team in Osaka
Your main duties will be to create SEO-optimized content and email marketing campaigns/newsletters, manage the company advertising (Adwords, Facebook ads, etc.,) as well as curate social media content for its channels.
Working and coordinating influencers and freelancers will also be part of your role.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: FocusCore
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥1.2M / Month, Commission-Based
- Location: Chuo, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
FocusCore is looking for a recruitment consultant to prospect new business clients, meet candidates to evaluate and understand their skills/preferences, and make recommendations to its hiring clients.
The salary is commission-based with the top monthly pay around ¥1.2M.
If you have a record of high achievement and want a career where you control your own success, this position is for you!
Mobile Game 2D Illustrator
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
If working in the video game industry is your dream, this is the job for you!
ZigZaGame, a game and app development company in Japan, is looking for a 2D illustrator to create high fidelity art assets and implement them for use in the interface and associated media campaigns.
Illustrations include character and prop illustration, UI elements such as buttons and icons, as well as conceptual investigations into the visual aesthetics of future products.
Your role will also include managing a few contracted artists and to provide feedback on their work.
Japanese or other language proficiency would be a plus.
Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: Tokyo American Club | 東京アメリカンクラブ
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo American Club's Food and Beverage Department is now seeking professional talent to develop their teams to the next level.
You will be assigned to one of the sections below depending on your experience and availability:
- Family Dining
- Casual Adult Dining
- Fine Dining
Experience in the food and beverage industry would be preferred.
Construction Worker
- Company: (株)アッパーフィールド
- Salary: ¥1,375 (Day) or ¥2,250 (Night) / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Immediate recruitment for this position as a construction worker in Tokyo or Higashi Koganei.
Choose between night or daytime shifts, as well as short or long-term employment.
Nighttime shifts start at midnight until 4 a.m., daytime shifts run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Interested in studying Japanese to broaden your career opportunities? Take a look at the GaijinPot Study Placement Program for information on studying at a Japanese language school. With the support of our multilingual GaijinPot Study Coordinators, you can enroll in one of the schools across Japan that partner with us.