Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

Bartender/DJ in Tokyo, marketing team leader in Osaka and English instructor in Fukui among our top picks for jobs that don't need Japanese ability.

On Oct 24, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

AI Engineer Company: Inbound Technology | 株式会社

Inbound Technology | 株式会社 Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥13.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M ~ ¥13.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK In this position, you will be responsible for AI-related research, and development and consulting services. You will also be involved in company strategy planning and business development.



You must have research and development experience of AI programs such as machine learning or deep learning.



Benefits include training and personal improvement courses, as well as a flex-time system and remote work availability. Share this Job Apply Here

Bartender/DJ Company: Mogambo Asia Group

Mogambo Asia Group Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Roppongi, Tokyo

Roppongi, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Are you a night owl who loves to enjoy a good night partying while occasionally mixing some hits? If yes, Mogambo Asia Group is looking for its new bartender/DJ for one of its bars located in Roppongi.



Your main duty will be bartending while occasionally DJ-ing during your night shift.



Responsibilities in social media and digital marketing interaction are also part of this position.



You must have at least six months of bartending experience. General bar and restaurant experience is also welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000

¥10,000 Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



Conditions: You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project. Share this Job Apply Here

English Marketing Team Leader Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK ZenMarket, an e-commerce business in Japan, is looking for a new English-Speaking Digital Marketer to join its vibrant office team in Osaka.



Your main duties will be to create SEO-optimized content and email marketing campaigns/newsletters, manage the company advertising (Adwords, Facebook ads, etc.,) as well as curate social media content for its channels.



Working and coordinating influencers and freelancers will also be part of your role. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Consultant Company: FocusCore

FocusCore Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥1.2M / Month, Commission-Based

¥250,000 ~ ¥1.2M / Month, Commission-Based Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan FocusCore is looking for a recruitment consultant to prospect new business clients, meet candidates to evaluate and understand their skills/preferences and make recommendations to its hiring clients.



The salary is commission-based with the top monthly pay around ¥1.2M.



If you have a record of high achievement and want a career where you control your own success, this position is for you! Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant Service Staff Company: Tokyo American Club | 東京アメリカンクラブ

Tokyo American Club | 東京アメリカンクラブ Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club's Food and Beverage Department is now seeking professional talent to develop their teams to the next level.



You will be assigned to one of the sections below depending on your experience and availability:



- Family Dining

- Casual Adult Dining

- Fine Dining



Experience in the food and beverage industry would be preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English instructor Company: Orbit Global

Orbit Global Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Fukui, Japan

Fukui, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Enjoy both seaside activities and mountain hiking on the side with this full-time English teacher position in Fukui.



Working hours are around 20~25 hours per week, five days a week.



Accommodation setup assistance will be provided upon request, especially if you are relocating.



You must have at least a Bachelor's degree or higher for visa sponsorship. Experience in learning one or more foreign languages would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

