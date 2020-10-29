Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
English instructors [URGENT]
- Company: NOVA
- Salary: Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson.
- Location: Kumamoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nova is hiring new English Instructors to join its school located in Kumamoto.
For domestic applicants, you'll be able to benefit from ¥250,000 for your relocation.
IT infrastructure engineer & project manager
- Company: Xerotta
- Salary: ¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your main duty will be building a safe network infrastructure, provide IT support when needed and maintain network components.
You must have a bachelor's degree in computer science or related fields with at least five years experience of project management.
Native English instructor
- Company: Tsukushino English School
- Salary: ¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided
- Location: Machida, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tsukushino English School, a small privately-owned English academy is looking for English instructors to join its team full-time, only two minutes away from Tsukushino station in Machida.
At least two years experience teaching English to children is preferred.
A 2LDK rental house provided upon request.
Part-time position also available.
Weekend online French instructor
- Company: Rosetta Stone Learning Center
- Salary: ¥54,000-¥126,000/month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Rosetta Stone is looking for online French teachers who can work from 9:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. or 10:20 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.
Benefits include three days of training followed by a continuous improvement program, career growth opportunities and paid holidays.
Full-Time Kindergarten and Nursery English Teacher
- Company: Plumeria
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its Kindergarten located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
This is a full-time position with working hours from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). No Japanese required!
Benefits include a bonus twice a year and social insurance.
Content Creator Assistant
- Company: Kimewaza
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kimewaza, operating Japan related online media, is looking for a part-time content creator assistant.
Your main duty will be assisting with plannings, interviews, photo/video shoots, manuscript preparation and occasionally be a guest on the company Youtube channel.
Working hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (five hours per day).
