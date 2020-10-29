Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

Are you experienced teaching English or other languages to children? Or are you more specialized in IT, web content or e-commerce? Either way, check out our list of jobs available that require no Japanese skills!

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 29, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff Company: Bsmo

Bsmo Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory

Not mandatory Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).



Japanese skills are appreciated.

English instructors [URGENT] Company: NOVA

NOVA Salary: Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson.

Up to ¥2,590/hour. Depends on the type of lesson. Location: Kumamoto, Japan

Kumamoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nova is hiring new English Instructors to join its school located in Kumamoto.



For domestic applicants, you'll be able to benefit from ¥250,000 for your relocation.

IT infrastructure engineer & project manager Company: Xerotta

Xerotta Salary: ¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable

¥168,000-¥500,000 / Hour negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be building a safe network infrastructure, provide IT support when needed and maintain network components.



You must have a bachelor's degree in computer science or related fields with at least five years experience of project management.

Native English instructor Company: Tsukushino English School

Tsukushino English School Salary: ¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided

¥250,000-¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided Location: Machida, Tokyo

Machida, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tsukushino English School, a small privately-owned English academy is looking for English instructors to join its team full-time, only two minutes away from Tsukushino station in Machida.



At least two years experience teaching English to children is preferred.



A 2LDK rental house provided upon request.



Part-time position also available. Share this Job Apply Here

Weekend online French instructor Company: Rosetta Stone Learning Center

Rosetta Stone Learning Center Salary: ¥54,000-¥126,000/month

¥54,000-¥126,000/month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Rosetta Stone is looking for online French teachers who can work from 9:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. or 10:20 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.



You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.



You must have at least two years of teaching experience. Japanese proficiency is a plus.

Benefits include three days of training followed by a continuous improvement program, career growth opportunities and paid holidays.

Full-Time Kindergarten and Nursery English Teacher Company: Plumeria

Plumeria Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki

Tsukuba, Ibaraki English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its Kindergarten located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.



This is a full-time position with working hours from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). No Japanese required!



Benefits include a bonus twice a year and social insurance. Share this Job Apply Here

Content Creator Assistant Company: Kimewaza

Kimewaza Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kimewaza, operating Japan related online media, is looking for a part-time content creator assistant.



Your main duty will be assisting with plannings, interviews, photo/video shoots, manuscript preparation and occasionally be a guest on the company Youtube channel.



Working hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (five hours per day). Share this Job Apply Here

