Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

English Kindergarten Teacher
- Company: Kohgakusha
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Toyonaka, Osaka
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kohgakusha, located in Osaka, is looking for new English teachers in the area.
Benefits include a contract completion bonus and a Japanese language learning allowance.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan.
International School Teacher
- Company: Kansai International Academy
- Salary: ¥265,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.
Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class. Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge.
A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred.
Restaurant staff (Service, Bartender) at Spanish Italian Restaurant in Kyoto
- Company: Huge.
- Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Gion, Kyoto
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Work in the center of the most iconic district in Kyoto: Gion.
This restaurant is looking for friendly staff to work on the floor and behind the bar serving its specialty Spanish and Italian menu.
Meals, uniform and employee discount will be provided.
Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery
- Company: Chinriu Honten
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Odawara, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.
This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.
You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.
Motion Graphic Designer
- Company: ZigZaGame
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.
Alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, your responsibilities will include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.
