Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

No Japanese ability? No problem! These jobs in Japan require specific skills and experience — but fluency in Japanese is not one of them.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 12, 2020 1 min read

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

English Kindergarten Teacher Company: Kohgakusha

Kohgakusha Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Toyonaka, Osaka

Toyonaka, Osaka English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kohgakusha, located in Osaka, is looking for new English teachers in the area.



Benefits include a contract completion bonus and a Japanese language learning allowance.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan.

International School Teacher Company: Kansai International Academy

Kansai International Academy Salary: ¥265,000 / Month

¥265,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kansai International Academy is currently seeking experienced teachers for one of nine schools in Higashi Osaka, Ashiya, Hirakata, Akashi, Kyoto, Himeji, Tennoji, Kobe, Yokohama, Bunkyo, Chiyoda and Azabu.



Unlike regular schools, all subjects are taught in English, and not just during English class. Applicants must have ESL teaching experience as well as ESL curriculum knowledge.



A teaching certification or teaching experience in early childhood is strongly preferred.

Restaurant staff (Service, Bartender) at Spanish Italian Restaurant in Kyoto Company: Huge.

Huge. Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,100 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Gion, Kyoto

Gion, Kyoto English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Work in the center of the most iconic district in Kyoto: Gion.



This restaurant is looking for friendly staff to work on the floor and behind the bar serving its specialty Spanish and Italian menu.



Meals, uniform and employee discount will be provided.

Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery Company: Chinriu Honten

Chinriu Honten Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame

ZigZaGame Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, your responsibilities will include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff Company: Bsmo

Bsmo Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory

Not mandatory Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).



Japanese skills are appreciated.

