Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

Kyoto Culture Photographer Company: NIWAKA Corporation | 株式会社 俄

NIWAKA Corporation | 株式会社 俄 Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Niwaka is looking for dynamic creative candidates to be out every week shooting breathtaking images around Kyoto City.



Your main duty will be preparing for your photo shoots, taking photos on location or inside a studio, editing and managing your photos while maintaining the company camera equipment.



Soccer & English Teacher Company: 一般社団法人Global Athlete Project | グローバル・アスリート・プロジェクト

一般社団法人Global Athlete Project | グローバル・アスリート・プロジェクト Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour, Negotiable

¥2,000 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Athlete Project is an English language school for children that teaches English through sports.



As a Soccer/English teacher your main duty will include to enjoy soccer/cheerleading with children and ensure their safety during sports activities.



Ski Resort Staff & Ski / Snowboard Instructor 【Urgently Wanted!】 Company: Ryuoo Ski Resort | 株式会社北志賀竜王

Ryuoo Ski Resort | 株式会社北志賀竜王 Salary: ¥900 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥900 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Shimotakai, Nagano

Shimotakai, Nagano English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK This resort in Nagano is looking for resort staff and a ski/snowboard instructor for the 2019/2020 winter season (November to March).



You must have experience skiing or snowboarding. Abilities in Chinese would be a plus!



Benefits include staff accommodation and meals, a free lift pass, free snow gear rental and transportation allowance.



Rewriter/Editor of Scientific Documents Company: Forte Inc. | フォルテ

Forte Inc. | フォルテ Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Forte is looking for a rewriter/editor specialized in scientific fields such as medicine or life/physical/social science.



Special consideration will be given to applicants with the following experience or skills:



- Research experience, conference presentations, publications

- Advanced degree and/or graduate-level work

Full-Time Native English Teacher Company: Michigan English School | ミシガンイングリッシュスクール

Michigan English School | ミシガンイングリッシュスクール Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Gifu, Japan

Gifu, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Tired of the hustle and bustle of Tokyo?



Here is an opportunity for an English teaching job located in Gifu City in Gifu Prefecture in the central area of Japan, 20 minutes by train from Nagoya city.



In addition to regular English classes, you'll be able to take part in summer camps, nature expeditions with the kids around Gifu and holiday parties.



Benefits include a company car, furnished apartments, and visa sponsorship.



Children's Fitness Instructor Company: My Gym Japan | 株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部

My Gym Japan | 株式会社トライグループ、マイジム事業部 Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Location: Nishijin, Fukuoka

Nishijin, Fukuoka English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fitness addicts are going to love this position as a fitness instructor for children.



My Gym is an English conversation school where children learn English through various physical activities.



