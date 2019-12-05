Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

Writer and Content Manager for our very own GPlus Media among the top picks for this week!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Writer/Content Manager for GPlus Media (GaijinPot, Savvy Tokyo, Japan Today) Company: GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan GPlus Media is looking for a fluent English writer to join our GaijinPot, Savvy Tokyo and Japan Today editorial team based in Tokyo.



Knowledge of SEO and how to best utilize online content is a big advantage as we work closely with our marketing team to continually grow our global readership.



Social media savvy is also a big plus as you’ll be supporting the promotion of content across our various digital platforms. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Native English Teacher Company: Michigan English School | ミシガンイングリッシュスクール

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Tired of the hustle and bustle of Tokyo?



Here is an opportunity for an English teaching job located in Gifu City in Gifu Prefecture in the central area of Japan, 20 minutes by train from Nagoya city.



In addition to regular English classes, you'll be able to take part in summer camps, nature expeditions with the kids around Gifu and holiday parties.



Benefits include a company car, furnished apartments, and visa sponsorship.



You must have at least a Bachelor's degree. Share this Job Apply Here

Game Designer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK One of Japan's leading consumer game development studios (for Xbox, PS4, and PC) is looking for game designers with UI and UX design skills, or 3D animation skills.



You must have experience in developing game software and game UI, and be proficient using Flash or Photoshop.

Service Staff and Bartenders Company: ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2)

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan ECN Hospitality is looking for service staff and bartenders for multiple facilities, mostly steakhouses and grill bars in Tokyo.



You must have previous experience in the food and beverage industry.

Rewriter/Editor of Scientific Documents Company: Forte Inc. | フォルテ

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Forte is looking for a rewriter/editor specialized in scientific fields such as medicine or life/physical/social science.



Special consideration will be given to applicants with the following experience or skills:



- Research experience, conference presentations, publications

- Advanced degree and/or graduate-level work

- Previous editing experience Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English Teacher Company: American Lycetuff Japan Inc

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan American Lycetuff International Pre-School (ALS) is a warm, friendly school looking for full-time (and part-time) English teachers to teach all ages from 2 to 6 years starting from January 2020.



Benefits include one week paid holiday in the summer, one week paid holiday during Golden Week (April/May) and two weeks paid holiday for Christmas!



You must have at least a Bachelor's degree for visa sponsorship purposes. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant staff Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd(株式会社ヒュージ)

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Rigoletto Grill & Bar, a Spanish Italian restaurant located in Roppongi, is looking for restaurant staff for service and kitchen operations.



Benefits include transportation allowance, employee discounts, meals and uniforms.

