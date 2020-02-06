Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

You don't need Japanese for these jobs including Hair Model, Motion Graphic Designer, and more!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Development Engineer (iOS/Android) Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English-speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.



Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000 / Project

¥10,000 / Project Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.



Digital Marketing Manager Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for the perfect candidate to manage its digital marketing team in their office located in Osaka.



Your main duty will be to oversee digital marketing efforts, create marketing campaigns through various channels like online advertising (Google AdWords etc.) and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc).



Web Application Engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Nextbeat is looking for experienced Web Application Engineers to join its office located in Tokyo.



You must have experience with domain modeling, database design and system development problem solving.



Having the following language knowledge/experience is welcome: C#.NET, HTML/CSS/jQuery, Swift (iOS), Kotolin (Android), etc.

Digital Marketing Consultant Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan

株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Info Cubic is looking for a candidate with a curious personality to join its dynamic digital marketing team.



You must have at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing, extensive excel knowledge, and have good communication skills.



Your main duty will be managing multilingual digital marketing campaigns for different markets around the world while maximizing revenue within a set of ROI.



