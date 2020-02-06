Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Motion Graphic Designer
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating creative images and animations for social media advertising, in addition to app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.
Working alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, responsibilities also include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.
Development Engineer (iOS/Android)
- Company: LINE Fukuoka
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English-speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.
No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.
You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).
Hair Model
- Company: 株式会社ミルボン
- Salary: ¥10,000 / Project
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.
You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair (including grey/white hair) is acceptable.
Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.
Digital Marketing Manager
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for the perfect candidate to manage its digital marketing team in their office located in Osaka.
Your main duty will be to oversee digital marketing efforts, create marketing campaigns through various channels like online advertising (Google AdWords etc.) and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc).
Basic Japanese abilities would be a plus but is not mandatory. You must have at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing.
Web Application Engineer
- Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nextbeat is looking for experienced Web Application Engineers to join its office located in Tokyo.
You must have experience with domain modeling, database design and system development problem solving.
Having the following language knowledge/experience is welcome: C#.NET, HTML/CSS/jQuery, Swift (iOS), Kotolin (Android), etc.
Digital Marketing Consultant
- Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Info Cubic is looking for a candidate with a curious personality to join its dynamic digital marketing team.
You must have at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing, extensive excel knowledge, and have good communication skills.
Your main duty will be managing multilingual digital marketing campaigns for different markets around the world while maximizing revenue within a set of ROI.
No Japanese ability required.
